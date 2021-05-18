Red Rocks Announces Return To Full Capacity Shows Next Month

The light at the end of the tunnel is extremely bright right now. Today, Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced a return to normalcy — full capacity shows beginning June 21. Up until this point, Red Rocks has been operating at about a fourth (2,500 people) and as of today that will increase to 6,300 until returning to its normal capacity of 9,545 in June. Despite the significant reduction of attendees, you wouldn’t be able to tell from the sheer enthusiasm radiating from each level of the amphitheater, from concertgoers who have been eager to welcome live music back into their lives.

After June 21, the increase of capacity includes new bookings and shows rescheduled from 2020. This is also good news for the many fans left in the dark as a result of the insane demand for tickets amid the capacity reductions and the live music deprivation of the pandemic.

Many shows are already on sale for this year, as well as some out in 2022. Head over to Red Rocks website to see the current list of shows slated for 2021. Rest assured, more concert announcements are coming and if things hold up, Denver looks to be in for a truly wild summer.