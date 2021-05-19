Just Announced – Jonas Brothers Are Heading to Red Rocks This Summer

Red Rocks season is heating — I mean “Burnin’ Up” — as the iconic venue continues to plot post-pandemic concerts. Today, the venue announced that the Jonas Brothers will make their Red Rocks debut this summer. The recently reunited brothers will hit the iconic amphitheatre on September 5, 2021, for “The Remember This Tour” alongside Kelsea Ballerini. The forthcoming date is the first back in Denver since the brothers’ last jaunt as a reunited outfit at Ball Arena in March 2019.

“The Remember This Tour” comes on the heels of new singles, “XV” and “What A Man Gotta Do,” potential teasers from a forthcoming follow-up to 2019’s comeback record, Happiness Begins. At the same time, Nick Jonas recently released his newest project, Spaceman this year, which will sure to undoubtedly sneak its way into the setlist. Country crossover, Kelsea Ballerini will support her newest record, kelsea (2020).

In addition, Red Rocks have announced that they will be moving forward with full-capacity shows beginning June 21, so expect a packed house of screaming 20-somethings come September 5.

Tickets for the forthcoming date go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. via AXS.