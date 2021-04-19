This Week in Concerts – Rajdulari, The Motet, Lotus and More

Red Rocks Amphitheatre opened its doors to the public 80 years ago this upcoming June. The stone monument is a point of pride for Coloradans. It serves as a cultural monument as well as a milestone for artists and it’s finally reopening this week in concerts. There’s limited seating at the venue per COVID-19 guidelines, but there’s a show almost every night for the next month if you happen to miss out on Lotus this week. Venues continue to open, so stay up to date on all live upcoming Denver shows with 303 Magazine.

The Armory

4/25 – Augustus

The Black Box

4/22 – Denver House Music Takeover: Ready or Not, Equalizor, PharmDJ and more

4/22 – Altitude Sickness Takeover: Meraki, Ghost b2b Ryan Vail and more

4/23 – Ravenscoon, W/Out (early event)

4/23 – Ravenscoon, W/Out (late event)

4/23 – 80s’ Night: Boyhollow, Ginger Perry

4/24 – Ravenscoon, Sky Suite (early)

4/24 – Ravenscoon, Sky Suite (late)

4/24 – LoPro (early)

4/24 – LoPro (late)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/23 – The Motet: Instrumentals

4/24 – Album Release Show: A-Mac & The Height (early)

4/24 – Album Release Show: A-Mac & The Height (late)

Dazzle

4/20 – Tenia Nelson Trio

4/21 – VIP Jam Session: Eric “Benny Bloom, Taylor Scott, AJ Salas and more

4/22 – Camila Vaitaitis, Gabriel Mervine

4/22 – Camila Vaitaitis, Gabriel Mervine (livestream)

4/23 – GAMEjazz (early)

4/23 – Free Bear (late)

4/24 – Rajdulari, Monique Brooks-Roberts (early)

4/24 – Rajdulari, Monique Brooks-Roberts (livestream)

4/24 – Dawn Clement, Stafford Hunter Quartet (late)

4/24 – Dawn Clement, Stafford Hunter Quartet (livestream)

Globe Hall

4/24 – The Runaway Grooms (early)

Goosetown Tavern

4/23 – The Soul Crushers

4/24 – Cosmic Charlies

Herman’s Hideaway

4/20 – Southwest Alliance: Nay Renee, Dream Lab Records 300 Lbs of Guwop and more (early)

4/20 – 420 Celebration: DJ Dice (late)

4/21 – Project Ossia, Broth!, Chophüs and more

4/22 – Stephen Wesley

4/23 – Grateful Dead Tribute: Tumbledown Shack, Crooked Heir, Sammy James Strudgeon

4/24 – Amber Cole & Band, Phie (early)

4/24 – The Fabulous Boogienauts (late)

4/25 – Shady Oaks, Alamo Black, The Bannetones and more

Larimer Lounge

4/22 – DJ Waggles, DJ Burban

4/24 – Beer with the Deer

4/25 – Puma Borracha

Lost City

4/23 – The River Arkansas, Claire Heywood

4/24 – The River Arkansas, Hunter Burnette

Lost Lake

Nocturne

4/21 – Matt Fuller

4/22 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

4/23 – Ben Markley Quintet

4/24 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

4/25 – Vlad Girshevich Trio

Number Thirty Eight

4/22 – Alex Creamer

4/23 – Grim & Darling

4/24 – Roots Music Project Showcase: i.o. Underground, Dave “DFK” Kennedy, Kimyana “Peaches” Lee and more

4/25 – Haiden Davis

The Oriental Theater

4/23 – The Eagles Tribute: The Long Run

4/24 – Wood Belly

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/22 – Lotus

4/23 – Lotus

4/24 – Lotus

4/25 – Lotus

Roxy Broadway

4/21 – Tatum Mildred

4/22 – SPiNRaD

4/23 – Shawan and the Wonton (early)

4/23 – The Alex Trainor Music Thing (late)

4/24 – DJ Styleigh (midday)

4/24 – Bear and the Beasts (early)

4/24 – Project Ossia (late)

Swallow Hill

4/24 – Harry Tuft, Janet Feder, Rich Moore

The Venue

4/20 – Album Release: Cartier Tommy, Alazie

4/21 – Open Stage

4/22 – Mr. Pookie

4/23 – The Grind 5280

4/24 – Shotgun Lullaby

Your Mom’s House

4/22 – Kaz B, Kerz Uno, SpiL and more

4/23 – Shdws, Macefacekilla, Derteedisco (early)

4/23 – Shdws, Demz, NuLif3 and more (late)

4/23 – Peytn, Slwmo, HVRDHVT (early)

4/23 – Peytn, Lüc, Oreoku and more (late)

4/25 – 40 Oz To Freedom (early)

4/25 – 40 Oz To Freedom (late)