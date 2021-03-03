Happy 303 Day 2021!

303 Day returns for 2021! This year we’re headed to the beautiful rooftop bar and restaurant at The Source Hotel, The Woods. Come celebrate all things Denver with the release of 303 Magazine’s annual compilation vinyl— 303 Music Vol.4, a free special 303 Day beer brewed by New Belgium and food specials provided by The Woods. Channel 93.3 will be on-site for a live broadcast and you can swing over to our Red Rocks photo booth for a picture with friends. Entry is FREE — and first-come, first-served.

Artist Signing Schedule for 303 Music Vol. 4

The Flobots 3:45 – 4:45 p.m.

The Burroughs 5 – 6 p.m.

Neoma 6 – 7 p.m.