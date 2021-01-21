303 Music Vol. 4 Returns with Flobots, Sunsquabi, Neoma and More

303 Music Volume 4 is coming, and we are again showcasing the finest blooming and established talent that Colorado has to offer. With a varying roster of 12 unique local musicians, this record has all the makings of a hit debuting on 303 Day, March 3.

We have once again partnered with Youth on Record for this iteration of 303 Music, with 25% of all proceeds going directly to this community enriching local non-profit. It is Youth on Record’s mission to empower Colorado’s under-served youth to achieve their academic, artistic and personal best. They do this by employing the best local, professional artists as their educators. Through their amazing programs, Youth on Record to date has helped over 1,400 youth in our community to reach their fullest artistic potential.

303 Music Vol. 4 celebrates our community’s impact on music worldwide with breakout hits, beloved favorites and tracks made exclusively for this release. These include the 2005 original EP version of “Handlebars” by Flobots, a live recording of the unreleased track “Anok” by Ramakhandra, a first look at Zembu’s “Tethered”, and the exclusive track “Velvet Du-rag Freestyle” by Trayce Chapman. With only 500 copies pressed, the record is perfect for collectors who want a slice of Colorado music history in their collection.

The cover art of the record was created by a Colorado stalwart, Moe Gram. Her artistry, education efforts, and community organizing have brought this city closer together and her cover art continues to do so. Gram’s imagery on the cover perfectly captures the erratic nature of the modern era and the turbulent times we all have faced together.

The tracklist below features a wide array of Colorado artists, carefully hand-selected by the 303 Magazine team.

The Grand Alliance – Glitch The Burroughs – We Got to Stand Flobots – Handlebars (2005 EP Version) Sunsquabi – Steamcat Neoma – Vuelo8110 (Featuring Pastizales) Paul Whitacre – Find the Light Trayce Chapman – Velvet Du-Rag Freestyle The Reminders – Unstoppable Ramakhandra – Anok (Live Version) Dragondeer – Mirage à Trois ZEMBU – Tethered Oxeye Daisy – End of the World

The record is available for pre-order here on Vinyl Me, Please.

We would also like to thank the organizations that have sponsored the production of 303 Music Vol. 4, as this endeavor would truly not be possible without their support. They are: