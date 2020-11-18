40+ Thanksgiving Meal Kits, Menus and More For Your Holiday Dining

Leave the Thanksgiving cooking to the professionals this year as experts in and around Denver take over. You can find the right holiday meal for you with this guide to the meal kits, takeout menus and more that local restaurants are offering.

Thanksgiving at Tavernetta

When: November 17 & 24

Where: Tavernetta, 1889 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Priced per item here

The Lowdown: Tavernetta has created a Thanksgiving a la carte menu for your enjoyment. You can order appetizers, pies and batched cocktails to round out your meal. Make sure to order ASAP and pick up on November 24.

Holiday Meats

When: November 17 – 26

Where: River Bear American Meats, 3821 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: River Bear American Meats presents a selection of Holiday Meats. You can order a fresh turkey for $3.99 per pound, frozen turkeys for $2.99 per person, Nueske’s Spiral Sliced Ham for $8.99 per pound and River Bear pork sausages for $6.99 per pound. Make sure to order in advance by calling 720.738.7481.

Culture Meat & Cheese Boards

When: November 17 – 25

Where: Culture Meat & Cheese, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $50

The Lowdown: Entertain with flare with Culture Meat & Cheese Boards. You can order small boards for $15, medium boards for $25, large for $35 and extra-large for $50. Make sure to order 24-hours in advance by calling 303.292.2222.

Turkeys from The Local Butcher

When: November 17 – 26

Where: The Local Butcher, 2669 Larimer St. and 2242 Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: Feed your fam with a turkey from The Local Butcher. You can order a fresh turkey for $4.22 per pound and have the bird spatchcocked upon request.

Sushi-Rama Platters

When: November 17 – 25

Where: All Sushi-Rama locations

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Take on new flavors this Thanksgiving with Sushi-Rama Platters. You can order a 68-piece platter for $66 that is filled with bites of spicy tuna rill, pumpkin dragon roll and more for you holiday needs. Make sure to order 24-hours in advance by calling the specific location you are picking up from.

Infinite Monkey Wine Pairings

When: November 17 – 25

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem has the wine covered with wine pairings. You can grab a bottle online or from the taproom before November 26 starting at $15 to add to your holiday feasts.

Osaka Ramen Kits

When: November 17 – 25

Where: Osaka Ramen, 2611 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Slurp down your Thanksgiving meal with kits from Osaka Ramen. You can order six ramen kits for 10% off or 12 kits for 20% off. Make sure to order 24-hours in advance by calling 303.955.7938.

Snooze Thanksgiving Brunch Kits

When: November 17 – 28

Where: All Snooze, An A.M. Eatery locations

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Snooze gets your Thanksgiving morning popping with brunch meal kits. You can munch on two different options of an egg casserole kit or a pumpkin brioche french toast bake kit for a tasty start to the holiday. Each kit also comes with a gratitude prompt card to write what you are thankful for and pass on to someone else for the gift of a free pancake.

Bellota Mexican Mole Chicken Thanksgiving

When: November 17 – 25

Where: Bellota, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: $49 per meal here

The Lowdown: Spice up your holiday with a Mexican Mole Chicken Thanksgiving. You can delight in a menu of Pollo en Mole Negro by Chef Manny with tortillas and a side of rice and beans that feeds four. You can also add on a jar of margaritas for $40. Make your order by calling 720.542.3721.

Classic Thanksgiving Dinner

When: November 17 – 25

Where: A Spice of Life, 5541 Central Ave. #272, Boulder

Cost: $175 per dinner

The Lowdown: A Spice of Life offers a Classic Thanksgiving Dinner. You can order a dinner of roasted turkey breast, buttermilk mashed potatoes, Dan’s famous stuffing muffin and more that feeds four to six people. You can also add on pumpkin or apple pie for $20. Order by calling 303.443.4049.

Ska Street Brewstillery Dinner To-Go

When: November 18 & 26, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: Ska Street Brewstillery, 1600 38th St., Boulder

Cost: $150 – $175

The Lowdown: Ska Street Brewstillery keeps your Thanksgiving plans safe with a Thanksgiving dinner to-go. You can order dinner for four for $150 or dinner for six for $175 with a menu of smoked turkey, duck jambalaya, green bean casserole and more as well as a choice to add on additional sides for $20. Call 720.510.9921 to order.

Green Seed Salads

When: November 17 – 25

Where: Green Seed Denver, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $55 here

The Lowdown: Lighten up your Thanksgiving feasts with salads from Green Seed Denver. You can order a Ceasar salad to feed eight to 12 people for $25 or the Kale Yeah for $55. Make sure to order 24-hours in advance to pick up.

Steuben’s Thanksgiving Meal

When: November 18

Where: Steuben’s Arvada, 7355 Ralston Rd., Arvada

Cost: $175 per meal here

The Lowdown: Dig into a seven-course meal from Steuben’s Arvada this turkey day. The menu includes turkey, Grandma’s sweet potatoes, cranberry relish, a pumpkin spiced cobbler and an optional add of red or white wine. For every meal served, Steuben’s will donate a meal to Arvada Community Table. Pick up is on November 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Izzio Bakery Dessert Boards

When: November 19 – 25

Where: Izzio Bakery at Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Start off your Thanksgiving right with a pastry feast brunch board or a dessert feast board from Izzio Bakery at Denver Central Market. The boards can feed four, six or 12 people for the perfect tasty centerpiece. Call 720.381.0260 to order. Pick up is between November 19 and November 25.

Ace Eat Serve Peking Duck

When: November 19 & November 25

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $49 per platter here

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve is back with its holiday Peking Duck. You can order a nontraditional platter of Peking Duck for $49 that comes with a whole duck, mu shu crepes, scallions, pickled peppers and more. Order by November 19. Pick up on November 25.

Rioja Thanksgiving Pick Up Menu

When: November 20, 24 & 25

Where: Rioja, 1431 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 per person here

The Lowdown: The culinary team of Rioja has created a menu with inspiration from Chef Jen’s appearance on the Food Network Thanksgiving Challenge for a Thanksgiving Pick Up Menu. You can nosh on bites of turkey two ways, Moscato and rosemary glazed vegetables, a pine nut-sage bread pudding and a bourbon pecan pie for a sweet treat.

Thanksgiving Takeout from Jill’s Restuarant

When: November 20, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro, 900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $98 for two

The Lowdown: Leave the cooking up to the pros with a Thanksgiving Takeout menu courtesy of Jill’s Restaurant. The menu offers a dinner for two with dishes such as gruyère, caramelized onion and mushroom turnovers, a diced heirloom pumpkin salad, traditional herb brined turkey, bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet bites of a pumpkin pecan tart to a perfect end. You can also choose from a vegan menu and sip on white or red wine with the meal. Create your order by calling 720.406.7385.

Thanksgiving at Urban Farmer Denver

When: November 20 & 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee St, Denver

Cost: Various prices

Menu: Urban Farmer hosts a traditional Thanksgiving with a twist. You order from a carry-out menu that feeds six to eight people with dishes of Colorado-raised turkey, smashed red potatoes, cornbread stuffing and more for $300. Order by November 20. You can pick up on November 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OAK at fourteenth Thanksgiving

When: November 22

Where: OAK at fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: OAK at fourteenth solves your kitchen woes with a menu of preorder housemade pies, breads and cocktails for your holiday feasts. You can snag Heirloom pumpkin pie for $25, Colorado apple pie with a pecan crumb topping for $25, house sourdough bread for $10 and seasonal punch per pint or quart. Preorder by November 22. Pickups are scheduled for November 25.

Le French’s Thanksgiving

When: November 22 – 25

Where: Le French Denver, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Get a bit fancy with your Thanksgiving spread this year with the help of Le French. You can order from a takeout menu of sides such as duck fat potato confit, roasted vegetables and Haricots Verts with bacon. If you need a bird to place in the center, Le French also offers two to four duck confit legs with a champagne sauce. Preorder by November 22 at 2 p.m. Make sure to pick up on November 25.

Empire Lounge Thanksgiving Menu

When: November 22 & 25

Where: The Empire Lounge & Restaurant, 816 Main St., Louisville

Cost: $80 per meal

The Lowdown: Take a break from the kitchen with a Thanksgiving menu from The Empire Lounge. You can dine on dishes such as bacon-wrapped turkey, Italian sausage stuffing, green bean casserole and Empire mashers. You can also add on dessert for $20. Order by November 22 online or by calling 303.665.2521. Pick up on November 25.

High Point Creamery Thanksgiving Delights

When: November 22 – 25

Where: All High Point Creamery locations

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Sweeten up your Thanksgiving with treats from High Point Creamery. You can grab a pint of brown sugar cinnamon ice cream to pair with your pies or dig into a custom Bombe cake for 20% with the code HOLIDAY.

Lou’s Italian Thanksgiving

When: November 22, 24 & 25

Where: Lou’s Italian Specialties, 3357 N. Downing St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Add a bit of flavor to your holiday with Lou’s Italian Thanksgiving. You can dine on a menu created by Chef Jason Somers and his team with dishes including chicken sausage, apple and fennel stuffing, garlic mashed Yukon gold potatoes, bacon roasted Brussel sprouts and $5 off of a housemade pie. Make sure to order by November 22. Pick up is on November 24 and November 25.

American Elm at Home

When: November 22, November 25, 12 – 9 p.m. & November 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: American Elm, 4132 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Starting at $125 here

The Lowdown: Fill your table with American Elm at Home. You can grab a turkey dinner with Elm biscuit stuffing, southern green bean casserole, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and a pumpkin pie to boot for your holiday spread. You can also add on wine pairings, cocktail kits and more for an additional fee. Order by November 22. Pick up on November 25 or November 26.

Edible Beats Thanksgiving Carry Out

When: November 22, 24 & 25

Where: Root Down, 600 W. 33rd Ave., Denver

Cost: $41 per person

The Lowdown: Dine on a menu of turkey two ways, cornbread and Spanish chorizo stuffing, pretzel crusted purple sweet potato dauphinoise, charred green beans and more with an Edible Beats Thanksgiving carry out. Make sure to order by November 22. You can pick up on November 24 or November 25.

Vital Root Vegan Thanksgiving

When: November 22 & 25

Where: Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $35 per person here

The Lowdown: Not partaking in meat this Thanksgiving? Stop by Vital Root for a plant-based meal instead. You can pick up a dinner of roasted “turkey,” cauliflower mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, cornbread and a sweet potato-pumpkin pie to finish. Order by November 22 and pick up on November 25.

Smōk Turkey Dinner

When: November 23

Where: Smōk – Denver, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chef Bill Espiricueta and his team at Smōk have created a Smoked Turkey Dinner for your dining needs. You can order a to-go kit that serves four to five people comprised of dishes such as smoked turkey breast, southern-inspired potato salad, Smōk pit beans and more. You can also pick up a full-size holiday pecan pie baked by Chef Bill. Order by November 23.

Morin Thanksgiving

When: Pickups on November 24 & 25

Where: Morin 1600 15th St, Denver, CO 80202

Cost: Starting at $40 per person

The Lowdown: Dine on a to-go menu created by Chef Max MacKissock for your Thanksgiving needs. You can choose between ordering the whole lineup of turkey, sides and pie or pick up just the sides for a great addition to your turkey. You can also add on charcuterie, shrimp cocktail or Baked Crème de Citeaux cheese en croûte as well as cocktails and wine. You can preorder here.

Restaurant Olivia Thanksgiving Takeout

When: November 24 – 25

Where: Restaurant Olivia, 290 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Leave the dishes behind with Restaurant Olivia’s Thanksgiving Takeout. You can choose from a menu of holiday-themed Ty’s Pies created by Chef Ty Leon for $20 to $25 each, pick up dinner for two to four for $55 to $95 or go untraditional with a take-and-bake lasagne. You can also add a six-pack of sommelier-selected wines for $89. Preorder here. You can schedule pick up for November 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or for November 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving from West End Tavern

When: November 24, 25, 2 – 4 p.m. & 26, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $80 – $160 order here

The Lowdown: Make your holiday prep easier with Thanksgiving from West End Tavern. You can order from a takeout menu with flavorful bites of smoked turkey, roasted Brussels sprouts, candied sweet potatoes and the decision between chai spice pumpkin and dutch apple oat crumble. Order before November 24 at 5 p.m.

Rhein Haus and Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern Thanksgiving

When: November 25

Where: Rhein Haus, 1415 Market St., Denver and Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern, 1417 Market St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Travel to Bavaria or to the midwest without leaving Denver with the help of Rhein Haus and Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern. You can delight in a wurst dinner for $170, snack on a smorgasbord for $250 from Rhein Haus or dive into a Wisconsin-style supper for $160 to $200 from Wally’s. Make your order 24-hours in advance to pick up by November 25. Rhein Haus will not be open on Thanksgiving. Order by calling 303.800.2652.

Vibe Concepts Thanksgiving Experience

When: November 26, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m

Where: Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse, 215 Wilcox St. Ste G, Castle Rock & Tstreet, 445 S. Teller St., Lakewood

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Vibe Concepts offers two different Thanksgiving experiences, one from Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse and the other from Tstreet. You can dine-in or order takeout from a roasted turkey menu dinner with all of the fixings for $28 or take a bite out of a twist on the ordinary menu for $29. You can also add on pumpkin cheesecake for $8.

Kachina Cantina Thanksgiving

When: November 26, 12 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $26 per person

Menu: Have your Thanksgiving with some Southwestern-style during a Kachina Cantina Thanksgiving. The menu features roasted achiote marinated turkey, garlic green beans, traditional stuffing, whipped sweet potato and more. You can wash it all down with an apple spice margarita and have a side of pumpkin pie for $8.

Local Jones Fall-Esque Meal

When: November 26, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $55 – $60 per person

The Lowdown: The newly opened Local Jones within HALCYON, a hotel in Cherry Creek offers a seasonal Fall-Esque three-course meal for a holiday experience. You can delight in a menu that includes cream of broccolini soup, roast prime rib or turkey ballotine and end with a dessert of chocolate trifle or banana pudding.

FIRE Restaurant Thanksgiving To-Go Feast

When: November 26

Where: The ART Hotel Denver, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $90 for two

The Lowdown: Make your holiday cozy with a FIRE RestaurantThanksgiving To-Go Feast. You can dig into a menu that offers roasted acorn soup, herb-roasted turkey, traditional pumpkin pie and a bottle of Smoking Loon Cabernet Sauvignon. Order by calling 720.709.4431.

Blackbird Thanksgiving Freast

When: November 26, 9 a.m.

Where: Blackbird Denver, 305 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $175 meal here

The Lowdown: Blackbird Denver hosts a Thanksgiving Freast. You can pick up a prepared meal of house-smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, salad, pumpkin pie and more for $175. Additional sides are also available for an extra fee.

Miracle at Home

When: November 20 – 25

Where: Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: Experience the Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar without leaving the comfort of your home with Miracle at Home. You can order Hinman pies and a myriad of cocktails in specialty themed vessels for your at-home enjoyment. Order by emailing [email protected]

Holiday Pies

When: November 22, 24 & 25

Where: El Five, 2930 Umatilla Fifth Floor, Denver

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: Don’t want to bake but still want to impress this Thanksgiving? Order 10-inch holiday pies from El Five. You can order from six different flavors including key lime avocado for $24, classic pumpkin for $24, purple sweet potato and kabocha squash pie for $30 and a rye whiskey pecan pie for $28. Make sure to order by November 22 and pick up on November 24 or November 25.

Thanksgiving From The Fort

When: November 19, 6 p.m.

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Don’t worry about cooking up a storm this year as The Fort offers a Thanksgiving preorder takeout menu. You can grab a meal for four to six people for $185 that includes honey roasted natural turkey breast, buttered mashed potatoes, fire-roasted maple yams and a brandied pumpkin pie for a sweet finish. Create your orders by calling 303.697.4771 or online here.

Bonus

Jax Pop-Up at The Post

When: November 27, 8 p.m.

Where: All The Post Brewing Co. locations

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Take a break from the holiday bustle post-Thanksgiving during a Jax Pop-Up at The Post. You can order from a fresh seafood takeout menu of lobster BLT kits, Ceasar salad and New England clam chowder. You can also grab $10 crowlers and $30 Big Ol Cans of booze cocktail mixes. Order before November 27 at 8 p.m. Pick up on November 28.

Slaterized Thanksgiving

When: November 17 – 30

Where: Slater’s 50/50 Denver, 3600 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Switch it up this year with a Slaterized holiday. You can dine on a seasonal menu offering a Thanksgiving burger made with a third-pound turkey patty, brioche stuffing, turkey gravy and more and wash it all down with a pumpkin pie milkshake topped with a slice of pumpkin pie. However, the location will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so if it doesn’t matter when you celebrate — this one is for you. For more information call 720.387.7177.

Small Brewery Sunday

When: November 29

Where: Various location check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Support locally owned businesses during Small Brewery Sunday. The day is a national holiday created by the Brewers Association to help boost small and independent brewers after your Thanksgiving ventures. You can find a participating brewery near you and pick up some brews to shop and drink local.