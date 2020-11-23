25 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some bright events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting festive with Zoo Lights and end it by getting some holiday cheer at a Canine Christmas. Whatever the week has set for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in person events. Also due to current restrictions, they can only be attended with members of your household.

Monday, November 23

Zoo Lights

When: November 23 – December 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zoo Lights return to Denver Zoo for its 30th annual appearance. You can explore more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magical winter wonderland experience. The Zoo Lights are widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

Blossoms of Light

When: November 23 – January 16

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens is back with its magical Blossoms of Light display. The wondrous interactive light display features sound-reactive animated LED lights for a wild experience. You can explore the lights, delight in holiday treats, warm drinks and more throughout the gardens.

Hearth & Harvest: Apple Week

When: November 23, 10 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $100 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Take a virtual trip to an apple orchard during Hearth & Harvest: Apple Week. The event takes a dive into the mythology of apples, the science of the classic fruit and more with the help of the Museum of Food and Culture and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Christmas in Color Morrison

When: November 23 – January 3

Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Rd., Morrison

Cost: $30 per vehicle get tickets here

The Lowdown: Step into the holidays during Christmas in Color Morrison. You can drive through 1.5 million Christmas lights spun around Bandimere Speedway with the sound of holiday tunes in the background to set the mood for the perfect socially distant holiday activity.

Ship Of Theseus Release

When: November 23 – 25

Where: Pick up at Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $16.75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales offers a preorder of its Ship Of Theseus Release. You can order the release by November 24 and schedule for pick up on November 25 – the official launch date.

Tuesday, November 24

Online Sake 101 Tasting

When: November 24, 7 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Sake Co. hosts a Sake 101 Tasting. You can take part in the virtual event and learn more about the sake making process, as well as sampling different styles of sake all while staying safe at home.

Drop-In Writing Online

When: November 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can flex your writing skills during the writing session guided by Theresa Rozul Knowles of Lighthouse Writers Workshop with Drop-In Writing Online. Denver Art Museum hosts the virtual writing session that will focus on Turtle Island’s Indigenous artists featured in the museum.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: November 24 – December 23

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get on that gift list at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Wednesday, November 25

Selztering in Place

When: November 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a mid-week pause for Selztering in Place. You can party with reality stars, sip on a curated pack of 16 different seltzers, canned cocktails, hard kombuchas and more throughout the live stream.

Thursday, November 26

Thanksgiving at Denver Christkindl Market

When: November 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a break from your holiday celebrations to shop local during Thanksgiving at Denver Christkindl Market. The traditional German-style holiday market offers an array of artisans, crafters, food vendors and more for an authentic experience.

The Nutcracker Broadcast

When: November 26, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Colorado Ballet teams up with Rocky Mountain PBS (RMPBS) for a broadcast of the seasonal classic – The Nutcracker. You can tune into RMPBS to watch a performance of Clara as she travels into the land of sweets, a battle against the Mouse King and more.

For Thanksgiving Dinner Ideas READ: 40+ Thanksgiving Meal Kits, Menus and More For Your Holiday Dining

Friday, November 27

Hell Bear Imperial Stout Release

When: November 27, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Pick up at Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip local during a Hell Bear Imperial Stout Release. Station 26 Brewing Co. is releasing only 100 mixed four-packs of the Hell Bear Imperial Stout in its four different variants. You can snag a pack and delight safely at home.

One Night Lonely Live from Wolf Trap

When: November 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Starting at $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Swallow Hill Music hosts a streaming of One Night Lonely Live from Wolf Trap. You can hear a performance from musician Mary Chapin Carpenter during the virtual event that will later be released as part of a live album.

I Hate Shopping Black IPA Release

When: November 27, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Pick up at Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support a local business with your Black Friday shopping with the I Hate Shopping Black IPA Release. You can grab 16.9-ounce cans of the dark brew with notes of pine and citrus or snag a $5 pint.

16th Street Mall Holiday Festival

When: November 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The 16th Street Mall, 1000 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore downtown Denver and pick up some holiday gifts at the 16th Street Mall Holiday Festival. The festival hosts an array of vendors offering handmade crafts, art, seasonal bites and more.

Rise: A Virtual Performance

When: November 27 – 29

Where: Online

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: In The Wings presents Rise: A Virtual Performance. The virtual experience features a full-length aerial dance performance produced by talented artists. The production takes a look at the challenges of 2020 and the silver linings.

Larimer Square Virtual Tour

When: November 27, 4 – 5:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $9 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through the historic sidewalks of Larimer Square during a Virtual Tour. You can learn more about the history of the square, influential figures of Denver’s past and more during the socially distanced event.

American Field Après Holiday Market

When: November 27 – 29

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mark off some gifts from your shopping lists at the American Field Après Holiday Market. The market offers a rotating line up of 12 different Colorado and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

Small Business Weekend

When: November 27 – 29

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support local businesses and take care of your seasonal shopping during Small Business Weekend in Cherry Creek North. You can shop from participating businesses such as Adornments, Denver Darling Boutique and Moore for Life will be offering discounts, giveaways and more. More information here.

Winter Art Market

When: November 27 – 29

Where: Next Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave. Unit B, Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Next Gallery presents a Winter Art Market. You can add on to your art collections with original works from NEXT artists and support the local art community while doing so.

Saturday, November 28

Holiday Bazaar

When: November 28 – 29

Where: Belleview Station Dog Park, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Belleview Station partners with Denver BAZAAR to host a Holiday Bazaar. You can explore the outdoor market that is filled with local vendors offering crafts, fashion, handmade products and more.

Cherry Creek Gift Festival

When: November 28 – 29

Where: Cherry Creek North Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting local brands during the Cherry Creek Gift Festival. The holiday-themed craft festival will host 75 vendors within the Cherry Creek Mall for all of your gifting needs.

9News Parade of Lights

When: November 27 – December 6

Where: Starts at Denver Pavillions, 500 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The annual 9News Parade of Lights is back for the holiday season. This year the parade is a multi-day event with floats that are stationed all around downtown Denver starting at Denver Pavillions and ending at Denver Union Station. You can a magical array of lights and stay socially distanced.

Release of Magical Narwhal

When: November 28, 12 p.m.

Where: Pick up at Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass with the Release of Magical Narwhal. The dark and chocolatey brew is concocted with 15-pounds of candy canes for a minty smooth taste – perfect for the winter season. You can also grab a treat from Katrina’s S’mores cart while picking up the seasonal beer.

Sunday, November 29

Canine Christmas

When: November 29, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market, Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your furry friends for a Canine Christmas at the Denver Christkindl Market. You and your four-legged buddies can have a photo taken with St. Nikolaus and take part in some fun activities throughout the day at the Christmas-themed marketplace.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Snow Stroke Social

When: December 3, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Snooze x Be A Good Person Launch

When: December 4, 12 p.m.

Where: All Snooze, an A.M Eatery locations and Online

Cost: Various prices

Virtual 1940s White Christmas Ball

When: December 5, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

December Delights

When: December 5, 5 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry