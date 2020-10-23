30+ Halloween Events in Denver To Help You Celebrate

The Halloween season is here and Denver has some chilling events to attend. 303 Magazine has gathered a multitude of haunting adventures to check out ranging from the thrilling Trick-O-Trials to the mindblowing Hallowmass.

13th Floor Haunted House

When: October 21 – November 13

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.99 – $44.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 13th Floor Haunted House returns for the spooky season with three attractions in one scary haunt combined. You can get terrified by exploring the Deep End District, a Creature Feature and Deadly Reflections.

Victorian Horrors

When: October 21 – 30

Where: Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Molly Brown House Museum dips into the Halloween spirit with Victorian Horrors. The event features an immersive theater experience with six spooky tales told from authors such as the classic Edgar Allen Poe while exploring the haunted halls of the Molly Brown House.

Spookadelia 3: Back to The Source

When: October 21 – November 29

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space is back with its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 3: Back to the Source. The immersive installment delves into the human psyche, the experience of art consumption and more with a thrilling narrative-driven adventure.

Halloween at The Bindery

When: October 21 – November 1

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: In need of Halloween bites? The Bindery offers up a menu of seasonal celebratory tricks and treats including red velvet spiders, tombstone cookies, gummy brains and more. The Bindery will also host a Haunted Halloween brunch on October 31 and November 1. Make sure to show up in costume for themed cocktail specials. Create your reservations here.

City of the Dead Drive-In Haunted House

When: October 21 – 31

Where: City of the Dead, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $39.99 – $59.99 per car here

The Lowdown: Spook up your week with a City of the Dead Drive-In Haunted House. You can get your haunt on while staying safe within your vehicle to have a more immersive experience.

Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari

When: October 21 – 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Get a little scare in your step during “Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari.” The autumnal adventure features a look at some cute animals, special themed foods, fairytales to set the atmosphere and more for a Halloween-tastic day.

Haunted Haven: A Night of Ghouls Ghosts and Bass

When: October 22, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Elevate your Halloween week with “Haunted Haven: A Night of Ghoul Ghosts and Bass.” You can jam out to beats from Prismatic, DJ Krakyn, DJ 2Crispy and more all through a Twitch live stream.

Bukimina

When: October 22 – November 8

Where: Prismajic, 2219 E. 21st Ave., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The wild and wondrous world of Shiki Dreams is transforming into Bukimina – a darker dreamscape adventure. The new eerie version of the immersive experience will dive deeper into the more sinister side of nature.

The Final Seance

When: October 22, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Onward Community Collective, 2719 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the other side during The Final Seance. You can grab a group of friends or family for a haunting evening with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Doyle will attempt to contact the famous Harry Houdini at this one final seance.

Drive N’ Drag Halloween

When: October 23 – 25

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $69 – $399 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add a little drag to your Halloween with Drive N’ Drag. You can watch a socially distanced performance from drag performers such as Aquaria, Kim Chi and Denver’s own Yvie Oddly. Following the Halloween experience, you can take part in an after-party at Tracks Denver.

Denver Beer Co’s Bike-In Movie Night

When: October 23, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Canworks, 4455 Jason St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Peddle up to Denver Beer Co’s Canworks to watch an outdoor viewing of the spooked-up classic Hocus Pocus for a Bike-In Movie Night. The ticket price includes one free beer per person. Food trucks will also be onsite offering snacks for sale. Make sure to bring a blanket or chair to sit on during the film.

Trick-O-Trials

When: October 23 – 31

Where: APEX Denver, 700 W. Mississippi Ave., Denver

Cost: $100 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Test your skills at Trick-O-Trials. You can make your way through seven different tasks at the Halloween themed obstacle course and end it with a fantastical performance from the cast of Circus Foundry.

Haunted Hangar: A Paranormal Experience

When: October 23, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum,

Cost: $45 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take part in a haunting experience with flashlights, chilling stories and more during Haunted Hangar: A Paranormal Experience. You can learn more about the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum’s history of paranormal activity and take your own haunted adventure within the museum.

Día de los Muertos Open House

When: October 24, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 1823 S. Hazel Ct., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore works from Refried Rockabilly at a Día de los Muertos Open House. The socially distanced exhibition will be held outdoors along with a traditional ofrendra that you can add an item or picture to.

Carving & Cocktails

When: October 24, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Union Station hosts a Carving & Cocktails event. You can grab a drink from one of the restaurants within the station and then pick a pumpkin to carve on a patio. The ticket price includes one cocktail, pumpkin and all of the carving utensils needed to carve a masterpiece.

Hallow-Vegan

When: October 26, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Jill’s Restaurant, 900 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $29.95 per person

The Lowdown: Leaving the cooking to the pros for the haunted holidays during a Hallow-Vegan dinner. You can dine on a feast of pumpkin bisque, a Death of a Pumpkin dish, a cemetery vegetable roll and a Trick or Treat bite for a sweet finish. Create your reservations by calling 720.406.7399.

Nacht Markt

When: October 28, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop from local makers while sipping on brew from Prost Brewing Company at a Nacht Markt. The German-style outdoor market offer seasonal-themed treats, locally made products and more – all in celebration of the ghoulish holiday.

Monkey Bar’s 5th Annual Pumpkin Carving

When: October 28, 6 p.m.

Where: The Monkey Bar, 1112 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Flex your carving skills at The Monkey Bar’s 5th Annual Pumpkin Carving. Bring your own pumpkin to carve up to have a chance at winning prizes for the best pumpkin. Tools are provided.

Wine-or-Treat

When: October 28, 4 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Infinite Monkey Theorem presents a Wine-or-Treat. You sip on two flights of Colorado wine paired with different candies for $15 to make your Halloween even sweeter.

Date Night: Supernatural

When: October 29, 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: If you aren’t feeling a night out for this Halloween, cozy up for “Date Night: Supernatural.” You can hear about ancient seasonal traditions from acting curator of anthropology Dr. Erin Baxter and commune with the spirits.

Día de los Muertos at Kachina Cantina

When: October 29 – 31

Where: Kachina Denver, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kachina Cantina celebrates the Day of the Dead with a Día de los Muertos menu. You can delight in bites of Chileatole Verde Mexican Corn Chowder, Chicken Chile Relleno and more during the three-day celebration. Make your reservations here.

Denver Halloween miniFEST

When: October 29, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $17.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your party on at a Denver Halloween miniFEST. Bridging The Music hosts the evening filled with live music from local and touring artists, local visual art and more with a festival atmosphere.

Día De Los Muertos at Centro Mexican Kitchen

When: October 30 – November 2

Where: Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dig into a hearty family-style smoked pig platter during Día De Los Muertos Weekend. You can grab a platter of smoked pig, grilled pineapple, rice, tortillas and more that feeds two to three people for $55 and wash it all down with drink specials. The platter is available for takeout or dine-in. For dine-in, make reservations here.

Itchy-O Hallowmass

When: October 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1300 40th St., Denver

Cost: $113 – $150 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Itchy-O Hallowmass returns for its sixth year. The mindblowing event meshes powerful beats, pyrotechnics and more with a radio broadcast into your vehicle for a private and immersive concert experience. You can bring an item in remembrance of a loved one, pet or memory to add to the altar that will later be burned in a public ceremony.

Halloween Fest

When: October 30 – November 1

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: Free with general $23.50 ticket here

The Lowdown: Dive into a watery world at Downtown Aquarium – Denver’s Halloween Fest. You can take part in a three-day fest of themed games, adorable animal appearances, an exhibit trick or treat and more.

Halloween at Colorado Sake Co.

When: October 31, 6:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace All Hallows Eve at Colorado Sake Co. during a Halloween party. You can take part in a costume contest to win a six-pack of sake, shake your stuff to fresh beats from a DJ, indulge in sweets and imbibe in themed-sake cocktails throughout the night.

The HallowStream

When: October 31, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don a costume and dance your heart out while staying safe at home during The HallowStream. The live stream will host performances from artists such as Plasma Canvas, Shelby Taylor, Sugar Britches and more. The event raises funds for local Colorado musicians.

Lost City Dead Halloween Show

When: October 31, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents a Lost City Dead Halloween Show. The musical evening supports local artists and gives you a chance to explore new music while sipping on themed cocktails. You can rock out to a live set from Street Cats Making Love – a local Grateful Dead tribute band – on the outdoor patio which will be transformed into a post-apocalyptic experience. You can also take part in an apocalypse-themed costume contest and win prizes.

Día de los Muertos and Halloween Fiesta

When: October 31, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery hosts a Día de los Muertos and Halloween Fiesta. You can sip on an annual release of the Azteca Pulque that is made with cacao and cayenne, try the small-batch pumpkin spice Chicha and more during the seasonal evening. Make sure to call 720.379.7763 to create a reservation.

Halloween at the Haus

When: October 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Rhein Haus Denver, 1415 Market St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nibble on pretzel bites and sip on German-style brews At Halloween at the Haus. The evening holds a costume contest, Halloween-themed trivia and prizes all around for a spooktacular night.

MASKerade Party

When: October 31, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Cooper Lounge, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your best mask for a MASKerade Party at The Cooper Lounge. The ticket price includes three specialty cocktails, themed bites and a mystical evening within Union Station.

Bonus

Día de los Muertos Celebration

When: November 1 – 6

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Art District on Santa Fe is back with a Día de los Muertos Celebration at part of Denver Arts Week. You can visit a community alter to add to the ofrenda on Sunday, November 1 and watch a special ceremony in honor of the day.

Día De Los Muertos at Lola Coastal Mexican

When: November 2, 4 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add a bit of spice to your Day of the Dead with Día De Los Muertos at Lola Coastal Mexican. You can dine-in or order out from a menu of family-style tamales, pork posoles and more. If you dine-in you can listen to live music from Ricardo Peña and sip on El Tesoro tequila drink specials throughout the evening. You can also have a chance at winning a bottle of tequila by ordering an El Tesoro cocktail special. Create your reservations for dine-in here and make orders for pick-up here.