13th Floor Haunted House Opens With COVID-19 Modifications

With temperatures cooling and the end of October drawing near, it’s time for fall activities and the beginning of Halloween season. Each year, 13th Floor tops the list of Denver’s favorite Halloween attractions. It was even previously ranked as one of the scariest haunted houses in the US.

The popular attraction gets its name from untraceable legends of the inauspicious “13th floor.” Many landlords and hotel owners have historically chosen to omit to label it due to a long-standing stigma that it’s haunted or bad luck. Instead, they often skip straight from floor 12 to 14, hoping to avoid any conflict or loss of tenants and guests. 13th Floor has decided to embrace the myth and transform it into an immersive, surprising and thoroughly scary experience.

While many of Denver’s favorite fall events are closed due to COVID-19, 13th Floor has taken precautions to ensure that they can operate while still keeping their visitors safe. They preface their Coronavirus policy by reminding the public that the experience has always been socially distanced by nature, even pre-pandemic. The likelihood of contact is low in the first place, with a no-touch policy between visitors and actors/staff. Like many haunted houses, they assure guests that while the experience is scary, the actors will always keep their distance from you and require that you do the same.

To ensure that attending 13th Floor doesn’t contribute to the spread of COVID-19, they’ve taken extra precautions. The most major adjustment made has been the reduction of capacity for entry to the haunted house. They highly recommended buying tickets online in advance, to secure both your spot and a lower price. Rather than combining parties as they did before, each reserved group will enter separately.

If you decide to wait and purchase tickets in person, make sure to bring your credit card. 13th Floor will not be accepting any other form of physical payment.

Masks are required inside of the exhibit, and guests are even encouraged to decorate them for Halloween. (Hashtag any photos with #mask4halloween if you’d like for 13th Floor to share them.) Each actor will have a PPE mask on, even if they have something decorative over it. They’re also all temperature and symptom screened at the beginning of each workday. Pumpkin-spice-scented hand sanitizer and handwashing stations are available throughout the building.

13th Floor is suggesting that the new COVID regulations may even improve the experience of the exhibit. Limited spots available and the ability to reserve them online means less time spent waiting in line. Simply arrive with a mask at your allotted time and head right in.

Whether you’re a repeat loyal customer or it’s your first time at the haunted house, 13th Floor is prepared to give you a safe and scary Halloween season.

Visit their website to learn more and purchase advance tickets online.