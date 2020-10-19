24 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some chill events lined up this week. Start it off by getting innovative with Denver Design Week and end it with some savory bites at a Dim Sum Sunday. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 19

Denver Design Week

When: October 19 – 23

Where: Online

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Design Week returns to the Mile High for a week filled with innovation, learning and design. You can attend online panels from more than 25 different presenters such as Maya Bird-Murphy, Susan Hable and Wunder Werks.

Keep The Glass Monday

When: October 19, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $12 per person

The Lowdown: Grab a cool glass of cider for a perfect fall afternoon on Keep The Glass Monday. Stem Ciders hosts a Spooky II edition of the day with a $12 glass and two 10-ounce pours for the evening.

Tuesday, October 20

Mindful Looking Online

When: October 20, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore different works of art in close detail during Mindful Looking Online. The virtual program features a deeper look into The Vision of Tundale – a painting created by a follower of Hieronymus Bosch.

13th Floor Haunted House

When: October 20 – November 13

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.99 – $44.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 13th Floor Haunted House returns for the spooky season with three attractions in one scary haunt combined. You can get terrified by exploring the Deep End District, a Creature Feature and Deadly Reflections.

READ: 13th Floor Haunted House Opens With COVID-19 Modifications

Ciders & Sides

When: October 20, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Snag some cute little foliage and sip on some fresh ciders during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders has teamed up with Tiny Plants Denver to present an evening where you can enjoy four craft ciders and then take home four itty bitty propagations to add some green to your living space.

Wednesday, October 21

A Zine Making Workshop

When: October 21, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn how to create your own zine during A Zine Making Workshop. You can hear from members of the Denver Zine Library all about zine culture and then make your very own eight-page zine from paper, glue, markers and other materials you would like to use.

IMAGINE 2020 Workshop Series

When: October 21, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Public Art continues its IMAGINE 2020 Workshop Series. The series teaches about the public art program and detailed steps on how to create a winning proposal. If you are an artist who has not received a commission – this series is for you.

Music in the Clouds

When: October 21, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet sounds during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Luminocity Gala

When: October 21, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver switches it up this year as the Luminocity Gala has gone virtual. The event holds a stream of performances from local talents such as the Flobots, Yvie Oddly, DJ Dopewave and more throughout the evening.

Thursday, October 22

Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression

When: October 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Advenir at French Quarter, 3227 S. Parker Rd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your art on during Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression. You can play with magazine clippings, glitter, paint and more to express your inner thoughts and feelings through art.

Co-Terminous

When: October 22 – January 9

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Take a look at Co-Terminous – an exhibition curated by Erin Espelie within Union Hall Denver. The exhibition dives into the boundaries of space and time with artists exploring fates, fortunes, borders and more, that are all co-terminous.

Outdoor Movie Series

When: October 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get ready to get spooky with a socially distanced viewing of the film Halloween. You can grab a blanket or a chair to sit out on the patio of Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse to watch the film while delighting in themed cocktails and snacks to create the perfect atmosphere during the Outdoor Movie Series. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

Friday, October 23

Denver Beer Co’s Bike-In Movie Night

When: October 23, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Canworks, 4455 Jason St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Peddle up to Denver Beer Co’s Canworks to watch an outdoor viewing of the classic spooky season film Hocus Pocus for a Bike-In Movie Night. The ticket price includes one free beer per person. Food trucks will also be onsite offering snacks for sale. Make sure to bring a blanket or chair to sit on during the film.

All The Stops

When: October 23, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing makes its third stop to Louisiana and Tennessee during its All The Stops series. The series lets you travel around the nation without leaving the city for a beer tasting experience. The “tour” travels to four states starting from California and ending in New York.

Seven Grand: Haunted Whiskey Society

When: October 23, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $40 per person here

The Lowdown: Seven Grand Denver teams up with Dairy Block for a Haunted Whiskey Society tour. You can take a stroll down LoDo during a spirted evening to learn more about the haunted past of the neighborhood with a Seven Grand cocktail in hand.

Trick-O-Trials

When: October 23 – 31

Where: APEX Denver, 700 W. Mississippi Ave., Denver

Cost: $100 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Test your skills at Trick-O-Trials. You can make your way through seven different tasks at the Halloween themed obstacle course and end it with a fantastical performance from the cast of Circus Foundry.

The Acoma Street Project

When: October 23, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: 1055 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Dive into a socially distanced mash-up of art and music at The Acoma Street Project. The event is a curated open-air pop-up created by the Denver creative community. You can watch live streams of musical performances, explore art installations, see vivid visuals and more throughout the immersive experience. This Saturday you can jam out to a live performance from cHLL sMTH.

Haunted Hangar: A Paranormal Experience

When: October 23, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum,

Cost: $45 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take part in a haunting experience with flashlights, spooky stories and more during Haunted Hangar: A Paranormal Experience. You can learn more about the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum’s history of paranormal activity and take your own haunted adventure within the museum.

Saturday, October 24

A Celebration of Art & Social Justice

When: October 24, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. Ste #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support local Black artists during A Celebration of Art & Social Justice. You can explore a pop-up of efta. streetwear, live music from Kidastronaut and N3ptune and more. Zeppelin and efta. will donate a portion of the funds raised to BLM 5280.

Carving & Cocktails

When: October 24, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Union Station hosts a Carving & Cocktails event. You can grab a drink from one of the restaurants within the station and then pick a pumpkin to carve on a patio. The ticket price includes one cocktail, pumpkin and all of the carving utensils needed to carve a masterpiece.

Lost City Live

When: October 24, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents Lost City Live. The musical evening supports local artists and gives you a chance to explore new music. You can rock out to live sets from Alright Alright and Sam Armstrong Zickafoose on the outdoor patio while relaxing during a chill fall night.

OktoberGrass Live Music Series

When: October 24, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate fall with the OktoberGrass Live Music Series. TheBigWonderful hosts the musical series with a performance from Chainstation in partnership with Pangaea World Foundation. You can sip on local craft beers while rocking out to some great music.

Sunday, October 25

Fall Fashion Pop-Up Market

When: October 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shop local at a Fall Fashion Pop-Up Market. TheBigWonderful hosts over 30 different local boutiques offering clothing, accessories and more to up your fall and winter wardrobe.

Dim Sum Sunday

When: October 25, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dine on some fresh dim dum created by Chef Taylor West at a Dim Sum Sunday. The ticket price includes 12 pieces of dim sum that use sake products from Colorado Sake Company in different ways.

Mark Your Calendar

Down by the Bayou: A Dinner of Spirits

When: October 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $100 tickets available here

H A L L O W M A S S 2020

When: October 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1300 40th St., Denver

Cost: $113 – $150 tickets available here

Final Friday Art Walk

When: October 30, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Satanic Panic Beer Release

When: October 31, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission