Water World Is Now Home to a New Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Site

Yesterday, Governor Jared Polis announced two new testing sites to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The first will utilize the parking lot of Water World in Adams county. Much like the Pepsi Center site, this location aims to be high volume and take on 2,500 tests a day. Polis hopes visitors will only have to wait 20 minutes to receive a test and four days to get their results. This comes after the state’s main site at the Pepsi Center has seen increased wait times and result delays.

“Really the genesis of this is a lot of the testing with the national labs were simply taking too long … People weren’t hearing back for nine, 10 days. I even heard 12 days. So we wanted to do something about it,” said Polis during a press conference.

As a result, the state has also partnered with a new lab, Mako, in hopes of curbing delays. Polis said their contract with the lab specifies a 48-hour turnaround once the result arrives at the lab. This site will also have diverse language options, to reflect the population of Adams County, including Farsi, Hmong and Spanish. It is set to be open through September.

The second site will be located at the Aurora Sports Park and also hopes to see results return in four days as well. Like other test sites, it is free and you don’t need health insurance to get a test. According to the press conference, no ID is required for the testing (which is unlike the Pepsi Center where some form of identification — which can be anything from a bill to a library card). Both sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and ask that you pre-register for shorter wait times.

For more information on testing at Water World go here. Water World is located at 8801 North Pecos Street, Federal Heights, Colorado. You can register here. Aurora Sports Park is located at 19300 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora. You can pre-register here. Note: the section about insurance in the registration form is deactivated. Both are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and it is free with no ID or health insurance needed.