Top Chef Hosea Rosenberg Is Hosting an Ice Cream Day Fundraiser to Help Save His Daughter’s Life

A new nonprofit organization, Sophie’s Neighborhood, was started when Top Chef Hosea and Lauren Feder Rosenberg’s young daughter was diagnosed with a rare and life-altering condition.

They sprung to action to fund research for their daughter’s disease, Multicentric Carpotarsal Osteolysis (MCTO) Syndrome, which currently has no treatment. To assist their daughter they have created two food-service fundraisers in July and August.

Sunday, July 19, is National Ice Cream Day, but they wanted to team up with participating Denver and Boulder restaurants and dessert shops to create Sophie’s Ice Cream Social across the Metro area. The participating stores will help the family promote the fundraiser and a portion of their ice cream sales will go towards the organization. Some restaurants even decided to continue the ice cream social for more than just one day.

Also this month, Cookies4Sophie is an ongoing, monthly pop-up bake sale created by a 10-year-old philanthropist and entrepreneur, Dana Perella. This event is advance-order only and more details can be found on the website, but essentially, it’s kids helping kids.

In August, the family will travel to St. Louis to visit an MCTO specialist at Shriners Children’s Hospital. Before they head out, they are hosting a silent auction on August 15. More details will be announced soon.

Additionally, the family has begun work with a scientist who discovered the gene causing MCTO in 2012. This research project will continue the work he started by learning how mutations in the specific gene lead to bone and renal implications of MCTO.

They have connected with other MCTO patients across the globe and are working on launching additional research for new treatments for patients with similar symptoms and paths.

While Sophie’s Neighborhood has raised $250 thousand to date, they are far from their goal of raising $2 million.

“We are trying everything we can do to build awareness, encourage people to share our story and achieve our fundraising goal before it is too late to make a difference for Sophie,” said Feder.

For more information on Sophie’s Neighborhood and to support the Rosenberg’s upcoming fundraising events, check out their website and press release.