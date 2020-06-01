Photos of Peaceful Protests in Denver This Past Weekend

It’s been four days (so far) of protests in Denver, the majority of which have been peaceful. Across the nation, people of all races have gathered together to voice their displeasure in the treatment of black lives as it concerns police brutality and systematic oppression. People have come out with signs and stamina to march around the capital and through the streets, in what many are calling some of the biggest demonstrations since the assassination of Martin Luther King. It is 2020 and the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims burn on the lips of many Americans as they simply will not tolerate the status quo and demand a systematic change. Here is a collection of photos taken at the Denver protests.

