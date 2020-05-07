Local Designer Steve Sells Opens a Virtual Boutique

One of the reasons sartorialists across the globe find fashion so intoxicating is because it is a seemingly unstoppable force. Trends may ebb and flow, but style is a constant we can cling to even in the most uncertain times. Today, we’re seeing a whole new side of fashion. If Carine Roitfeld’s recent virtual fashion show showed us anything, it’s that industry creatives are finding ways to keep couture alive no matter what. As such, local designer Steve Sells has found a creative solution to share his work with clients. Sells has recently opened up his studio for virtual previews of his newest designs and shopping experiences tailored specifically to each individual.

“People can contact me via email and let me know what types of looks they’re interested in seeing. It can be something they’ve seen on my website or Instagram or an idea of something they’re looking for for an online get-together,” explained Sells. “Someone may want a ‘casual but professional’ look for their daily work Zoom meetings. One client wanted great casual tops for her evening FaceTime glass of wine with friends. Another might want something slinky and sexy for a ‘stay at home Date Night.’”

Sells has an inventory of hundreds of garments on hand and will pull together a curated rack to match the style, color palette and feel of the looks prior to the viewing event. Once styles have been selected, the designer will make an “At Home Try-On Box” to drop off safely at a Denver-area location or the box can be shipped. He encourages clients to keep their favorites and send back the rest with no obligation. He will even design coordinating face masks to go with each outfit. Sells’ primary goal is with this new program is to offer a unique opportunity for individuals and groups to have fun and enjoy fashion in a time when they may feel as though such an experience is all but impossible.

To schedule a session, email the designer at [email protected] To preview the looks ahead of time, visit his website here or Instagram here.

All photography by Giacomo DiFranco.