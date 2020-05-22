Denver Chalk Art Festival Moves Online This Year and Wants You to Participate

The Denver Chalk Art Festival, a popular summer art event in Larimer Square, has announced it will go virtual this year.

Due to Colorado’s Safer-at-Home mandate, this year’s event will take place June 6-7 on social media, porches and sidewalks of participating artists in the Denver area. This year’s theme —On The Road — will feature more than 30 professional artists and anyone with a box of chalk. On The Road will symbolize hope, wellness and the human connection.

Go here to see photos from last year’s Chalk Art Festival

With the new virtual format, close-up access of artwork will be shared through Larimer Square’s Facebook and Instagram pages with pictures and videos of the artistic process and progress throughout the weekend.

New to 2020, the festival is encouraging anyone to participate by sharing the hashtags #denverchalkartfestival and #larimersquare on social media. To celebrate local artists and amateurs, the art shared under the hashtags will be shared on Larimer Square social media pages for a large virtual audience to admire.

June is typically one of the busiest months for businesses on Larimer Square. With the festival moving online this year, the local retail stores, restaurants and entrepreneurs won’t draw in the typical crowds. To support those businesses, Larimer Square is giving away $25 gift cards to 100 randomly selected participants who use the hashtags above.

“We want to celebrate and support them, as well as the Denver artist community in a manner that’s safe for all,” said Jeff Hermanson, long-time owner and steward of Larimer Square. “So this year, we’re finding creative ways to celebrate public art while also supporting our local retail and restaurant businesses as they begin to reopen their doors and invite the community back to Larimer Square.”

For more information on how to participate in this year’s local art, visit the Denver Chalk Art Festival’s website.