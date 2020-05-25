Arapahoe Basin Re-Opens on Wednesday, Here’s What You Need to Know

Skiers and snowboarders alike rejoiced when famed ski area Arapahoe Basin (A-Basin) announced on Sunday it would once again open for spring skiing. Set to resume operations on Wednesday, May 27, the resort was able to open after Summit County was granted a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. However, as a part of that variance, the remainder of the season will look very different.

Many rules and regulations for the ski area have been set, but even today the resort announced that more updates have been made to ensure the safety of skiers and riders. Here’s what you need to know:

The Basics

The ski area opens Wednesday, May 27 and a closure date has not been set. Ski season at A-Basin can last as long as July 4 — but that is no guarantee The resort will be open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Parking lots and check-in will open starting at 7:30 a.m. daily. Uphill access from 4 p.m. – 8 a.m. but you must have an A-Basin Uphill Access Pass (no additional passes are for sale)

It’s recommended only experienced skiers and boarders ski/ride as this is not a “beginner” experience — according to A-Basin

as this is not a “beginner” experience — according to A-Basin You must have a reservation to ski (see below)

(see below) You’ll have to bring a mask and wear it where you can’t social distance

and wear it where you can’t social distance Where you can, you must maintain six-feet of space from others not in your party

Additionally no congregating or tailgating

If you can’t adhere to the guidelines you will be asked to leave

If you are sick or at high risk, they ask you to stay at home

Staff is checked and monitored for symptoms every day and are provided masks and training on all health orders.

All high touch areas will be regularly sanitized

Reservation/Ticket Info

You must have a reservation to ski. You will not be allowed access without a reservation You can only make a reservation online, no phone reservations You can apply to get a reservation every day at 7 p.m. MT two nights before the day you want to ski/ride.

570 of the 600 available reservations are for people who already have passes Various pass holders include Ikon, Arapahoe Basin pass etc. See the full list here Passholders can reserve up to two spots You need to bring your reservation and your pass. They recommend printing the reservation for each person and everyone in your party will need a valid pass.

30 out of the 600 available reservations are for newly purchased lift tickets. They are $99 You can buy them online starting Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m. MT You can buy up to four You must have a valid ID and your ticket present when you arrive.

For any passes or tickets, there are no refunds, comps or discounted tickets available.

What to Bring

A face covering or mask — you will be required to wear it in designated areas like checking in or where you cannot maintain six feet of distance (i.e. bathrooms).

— you will be required to wear it in designated areas like checking in or where you cannot maintain six feet of distance (i.e. bathrooms). For pass holders — your reservation confirmation and valid pass for each person in your party They recommend you print your reservation but they will accept mobile confirmations

For ticket holders — your ticket and a valid ID

Food and water as food and beverage services will not be available

All of your ski or snowboard gear — no rentals (or lockers) will be offered

Day Of

You will have to present your reservation as you enter the parking lots. Parking lots open at 7:30 a.m. There will be two check-in points at Mountain Goat Plaza where you’ll present your ticket and pass to be officially scanned and checked-in

The staff asks you to maintain six feet as you gear up in the parking lot

There will be no tailgating, and the staff will “actively police” the parking lots

Liftlines have been designed to allow for six feet of distance between people

Hand sanitizer will be available on-site

You will not be scanned every time you get on a lift

You can only ride a lift with people in your party

Pali and Lenawee lifts will be slowed so staff members don’t have to touch chairs by “bumping” them.

What is Open?

Restrooms — with regular cleaning

Guest services — but only with one window

First aid — but it will be very limited

Pallavicini Lift (serving West Wall and Grizzly Road, while conditions last)

Black Mountain Express Lift

Lenawee Lift

Uphill access from 4 p.m. – 8 a.m. but you must have an A-Basin Uphill Access Pass

What is Closed?

Rentals and lockers

All food and beverage services including picnic tables

Lessons

Retail

Shuttle busses

Common areas in the A-Frame will remain closed

Montezuma, Beavers, Lazy J, Molly Hogan (lifts and terrain)

The East Wall

Terrain parks

For more information go here and make sure to follow A-Basin’s blog for more detailed updates.