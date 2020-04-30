12 Restaurants Where You Can Get Tacos, Tequila and More To-Go For Cinco de Mayo

From micheladas, palomas and margaritas to enchilada kits and to-go tacos, each of these restaurants are making Cinco de Mayo at-home much more festive. Even though the stay-at-home order has been lifted for Colorado, the new safer-at-home initiative means all bars and restaurants will remain closed. However, if you live in the city and county of Denver, the stay-at-home order will remain until May 8. Fortunately, local bars and restaurants still have the opportunity for delivery and curbside pick-up.

Keep Calm and Cinco de Mayo with Kachina Cantina

Location: 1890 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of downtown Denver, Kachina Cantina is bringing the fiesta home this year with various takeout specials including family packages, taco bars, margarita pitchers and $1 Tecate and Corona bottles. The family package feeds four with chips, salsa, guacamole, arroz rojo, beans, tres leches cake and the option of chicken enchiladas or a chicken and carne asada taco bar with all the usual toppings — onion, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese and avocado salsa. Both options can be paired with drink specials from Tepache or Patron margarita pitchers for $25; and Tecate or Corona bottles for $1 with an entrée purchase solely on May 5. In addition, Peter Danyluck, Kachina Cantina’s bar manager, will host a live stream on Instagram at 6 p.m. on how to prepare one of Kachina’s signature Patron margaritas.

Cervecería Colorado Cinco de Mayo Virtual Beer and Salsa Paring

Location: 1635 Platte St., Denver

The Lowdown: The at-home fiesta pairing includes beer from Cervecería Colorado, homemade salsa and a sharing size bag of chips from Comal Heritage Food Incubator. The fiesta pairing will include Venga Mexican Lager with salsa jojo, Señor Piña Pineapple Blonde with pineapple salsa and Poblano Pils with salsa verde. The Cinco de Mayo fiesta packs will be available for pick-up at the Platte Street and Arvada taprooms or for delivery within a 10-mile radius.

Cinco de Mayo at The Bindery

Location: 1817 Central S., Denver

The Lowdown: The Bindery’s patio will grill up baja style tacos inspired by Chef Linda Hampsten Fox’s love of Todos Santos, Baja California Sur. A change of pace from some of the more traditional taco flavors seen in Colorado, the menu offers pineapple mezcal scallops, barbeque shrimp and octopus and aquachile tacos. Each is offered in a box of five for $25 or tostada style. In addition, fresh hand-held snacks from halibut ceviche cups or jicama, lime and mango cups are offered along with to-go margaritas — tamarind, prickly pear, hibiscus and cucumber. ($10 or five for $45)

El Taco De Mexico

Location: 714 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

The Lowdown: Since 1985, El Taco De Mexico has been serving some of the most authentic dishes inspired by Mexico City cuisine. Most recently, this family-owned restaurant is one of six recipients of the James Beard America’s Classics Award. Traditional fare from taco plates and burritos to chilaquiles and tortas make for perfect accompaniments for those Cinco de Mayo margaritas. You can order takeout by phone or email 303-623-3926, [email protected]

Comida at Stanley Marketplace

Location: 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

The Lowdown: Located at the Stanley Marketplace, Comida’s cantina is still celebrating Cinco de Mayo with music, tacos and margaritas. The cinco taco packs ($40) serve two to three and include 10 homemade hard-shell tacos, choice of up to three proteins — carnitas, chorizo, Chimayo roasted chicken, sautéed vegetables, spicy shrimp or steak. Along with these tasty tacos, takeout boozy options include the Comida margarita ($40) served in a Suerte Blanco Tequila bottle, housemade micheladas (2 for $10) and regular menu margarita flavors (2 for $18 or 4 for $30). In addition, Comida will live-stream a Spanish guitar performance from Tito Malaga on Instagram from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Bartaco

Location: 1048 Pearl St., Boulder

The Lowdown: Bartaco is offering a carne and vegetable cinco taco kit ($65 with margarita carafe, $38 without) that feeds four people with enough fillings to make 16 tacos, three sides, salsa verde and chips. The carne kit includes chicken, pork belly, beans, cucumber salsa, Veracruz slaw and an optional margarita carafe for four. The vegetable kit includes portobello and cauliflower fillings with the same option for sides and beverages. These specials are available for curbside pick-up as well as delivery.

Steuben’s Uptown

Location: 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Steuben’s may not be the first place that comes to mind when searching for Cinco de Mayo eats and drinks but the deals say otherwise. The Cinco takeout specials include chips and guacamole or salsa ($5), a carnitas taco plate with three corn tortillas, pulled pork and all the usual toppings, with a side of salsa, refried beans and Mexican rice ($10), smothered breakfast burritos ($10) or green chili stew ($4). In addition to food specials, Steuben’s is offering two different Luna Azul tequila margaritas ($5) and a Cinco de Mayo margarita kit ($35) equipped with one bottle of Espolon tequila, sweet and sour, margarita salt and an Espolon hat and beanie.

Que Bueno Suerte!

Location: 1518 S. Pearl St., Denver

The Lowdown: Que Bueno Suerte! is offering a plethora of at-home meal kits making it easy to prepare delicious Mexican food for Cinco de Mayo. The chicken enchilada kit ($30) includes tortillas, shredded chicken, red sauce, Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. The same kit can be found with a vegetable mix of mushrooms, squash and zucchini rather than chicken. The taco and guacamole kit ($40) comes with tortillas, pre-seasoned chicken, steak, shrimp, red and green salsa, chips, avocado and all the fixings for a flavorful guacamole. Along with meal kits, pitchers of margaritas serving six are available for $28. These kits are more for the hands-on, do it yourself type of Cinco de Mayo celebrators.

Cinco de Mayo at The Rio Grande

Location: 1525 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Rio has always been a staple for deliciously boozy margaritas in Denver. In the same spirit, those boozy cocktails will be offered specially for Cinco de Mayo. Classic Rio margaritas are available in both single and double at happy hour pricing. The quarantine-sized six pack margaritas to assemble at home are also available. Some menu staples including the fajitas ($75) and enchiladas ($54) are offered as family packs feeding four with the usual fixings and sides. All five locations are available for takeout and delivery from noon to 8 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo.

Dos Santos

Location: 1475 E. 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Dos Santos is another staple taqueria in Denver offering enchilada kits and build your own taco sets to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home. The build your own taco kit ($35) comes with 12 corn tortillas, choice of two proteins, salsa verde, cilantro and pickled onions. To wash down those tacos and enchiladas, Dos Santos offers big-batch margaritas ($42) serving 10 individual cocktails.

El Jefe

Location: 2450 W. 44th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Starting May 1, El Jefe will offer a to-go menu with plenty of options for Cinco de Mayo feasts. With a taco kit ($32), take and bake enchiladas ($38) and a fajita pack ($30-$42), the menu has great options for your fiesta. Along with the main plates, boozy kits are also available to-go. Aside from margarita and sangria pitchers ($18), the menu also includes michelada, paloma and Bloody Mary kits for $20.

Tacos, Tequila Whiskey

Location: Highlands, 3300 W. 32nd Ave. and Gov’s Park, 215 E. 7th Ave.

The Lowdown: More commonly known as “Pinche” the Denver staple is serving up its street tacos to-go. Open at its Highlands and Gov’s Park location, you can snag their beloved tacos that include classics like carnitas ($3.95) and carne asada ($4.50) to more innovative flavors like their vegetarian options — queso a la plancha ($3.50) with griddled cotija cheese or Hongos ($3.95) featuring a trio of mushrooms. They also have margaritas to-go, too.