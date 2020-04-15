Tickets to See Hamilton in Denver Will Go on Sale Online Starting April 20

Though the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) canceled more than 500 events from March through mid-July in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the theatre organization is determined to set the stage for its future. The phenomenal musical, Hamilton, will still make its long-awaited return to Denver from August 12 – October 4, 2020, and tickets will go on sale exclusively online on Monday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. MDT at denvercenter.org/Hamilton. Patrons of the theatrical arts will not be able to purchase tickets for this show via phone or walk-up box office visits.

The DCPA and Hamilton‘s producer, Jeffrey Seller, strongly emphasized that the only authorized and counterfeit-free way to purchase tickets for the Denver show is though the above link. Guests can purchase eight tickets maximum per online account, and there will also be a lottery for a limited number of $10 seats for all performances. The aforementioned link will lead all buyers to a virtual waiting room for tickets, and they will be randomly assigned a spot in line the moment tickets officially go on sale.

The first time Hamilton came to the Mile High city, in Spring 2018, demand was so high that this lottery system was set in motion to distribute the tickets. Its 2020 return has been in the works for more than a year already, so we’re holding out hope that this show will go on and that COVID-19 will be successfully mitigated by then. At present, the next DCPA production to hit the stage is My Fair Lady at the Buell Theatre on July 15, 2020.

For tickets go here. For more info on purchasing tickets, read the full FAQ here.