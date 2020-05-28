DCPA Theatre Company Cancels Its 2020/21 Season

After considerations to delay or reduce the theatre company’s 2020 line-up, the Denver Center for Performing Arts (DCPA) ultimately announced it will cancel the 2020/21 season. This comes after the organization postponed or canceled 25 shows, two fundraisers, hundreds of classes and numerous events since the COVID-19 outbreak. It also cut staffing by more than 50% back in April. DCPA is one of the nation’s largest non-profit theatre organizations.

With hopes to responsibly reserve resources and return for a prosperous 2021/22 season, there will be a re-evaluation on the closure in October made by the DCPA Board of Trustees. This announcement means the cancellation of nine locally-produced plays including the following:

Angry, Raucous & Shamelessly Gorgeous

The Children

A Christmas Carol

Emma

In the Upper Room

Light Up the Sky

Mojada

Rattlesnake Kate

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

In the meantime, renovations to the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex will continue. DCPA invites community members to engage on social media to see artist videos on their Instagram page and hashtag, #DCPAMemories. There will be more online programming announced in June.

Subscribers who have renewed the 2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company season will receive an email with options to receive credit, refunds or donate the value.

For a complete list of impacted events, visit their website.