Arise Music Festival Will Throw an Online Gathering on May 2

The Arise Music Festival had to cancel this year’s five-day, in-person celebration — originally scheduled July 30 – August 4 — but organizers aren’t taking any breaks. Quick to adapt to the drastically altered concert experience in the age of coronavirus, the Boulder-based, independently-owned festival has put the pedal to the medal to ensure the community that physical distancing doesn’t have to lead to emotional detachment and that virtual entertainment can lead to meaningful experiences.

Its latest way of doing so is putting on Arise Online, a virtual gathering that debuts Saturday, May 2 from 6:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. MDT via Facebook stream. In true Arise Music Festival fashion, the event not only features musical artists, but yoga practitioners, live painters and sound healers, too. To view a schedule of performers and read descriptions of each, head over to the festival’s website.

Over the past eight weeks, the Arise Music Festival has been involved in many other initiatives to support creatives and boost community morale. Earlier this month, the organization announced its sponsorship of two virtual live performance events, including the Rocky Mountain Music Festival, which occurs every Friday from 10 a.m. – 10:15 p.m. MDT. The festival also contributes a weekly segment to the WeAreDenver Network, a collaborative 27/4 live stream station created by local Denver businesses.

Tune into the Arise Online virtual gathering here on May 2. Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. You can also check out 303 Magazine’s weekly list of virtual concerts here.