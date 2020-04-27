This Week In Virtual Colorado Concerts

There’s going to be a light at the end of this coronavirus tunnel we find ourselves in. The light may be dim and hard to see, but it’s there. In the meantime, we’ve got the lowdown on some can’t miss virtual Denver concerts this week to help pass the time in quarantine. Attending a virtual show is a great way to experience performance in a new fashion while also supporting local musicians who are struggling through these times. If you want your live-stream to be added to the weekly roundups please e-mail [email protected] for consideration.

UMS Presents: Streams With Grit

When: April 27 – May 3 – 5 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: The Underground Music Showcase team is back for the fourth week of their virtual concert series “Streams With Grit.” The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. In addition to tuning into their streams, you have the chance to support these musicians via virtual tip as they navigate through these tricky times.

Birdcall Lockdown Music Series

When: April 28 – April 30 – 8 p.m.

Platform: Instagram + Facebook, watch here and here.

The Lowdown: Local restaurant Birdcall is teaming up with local Colorado musicians to provide a weekly live virtual showcase of music. The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. This showcase is appropriately titled the “Birdcall Lockdown Music Series.”

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

When: May 1, 10 a.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: The Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival is back for its seventh rendition all day long this Friday. ARISE Music Festival is presenting this virtual gathering to support Colorado musicians as what will hopefully be a temporary substitute for in-person music festivals. You have the chance to join the cause and support these musicians directly by attending and sending a virtual tip. This week’s line up includes Grace Kuch, Roni Zagoria (Zagriculture), Union Gray, Float Like A Buffalo and more.

303 Magazine’s Private Party

When: May 2, 6:30 p.m.

Platform: Facebook and Instagram

The Lowdown: Our very own Private Party is back with DJ Cyn hitting the decks this Saturday. This weekend’s set is sure to be a riot you don’t want to miss out on. Make sure to virtually tip your DJ as she lays down some incredibly danceable tracks.

Arise Online

When: May 2, 6:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Platform: Check out the stream here.

The Lowdown: Arise Music Festival has put together an online gathering featuring musicians as well as yoga, live painting and more in true Arise fashion. For more information regarding the schedule for the event, check out our article here.

Clay Rose

When: May 3, 7 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: Clay Rose of the Denver rock group Gasoline Lollipops and drummer Adam Perry are teaming up and hitting the streams for a kick-ass virtual concert. Rose, like many other full-time local musicians, has been affected by coronavirus as the pandemic has taken away vital arteries of income. If you’re looking for some folk-rock music this weekend, this live stream will exactly what you need.

