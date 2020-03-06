Cherry Creek Gains Colorado’s Newest Flower Child Restaurant

Flower Child restaurants have been popping up around the country recently and you’ll find the newest location at Cherry Creek Shopping Center. The restaurant – part of Fox Restaurant Concepts – opened its first location in Phoenix in 2014 and now has locations in California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. The concept brings fresh, healthy, diet-friendly options to those looking for a nutritious meal in a fun, bright atmosphere. General Manager Dusty Petrosky strives to differentiate Flower Child from a chain restaurant by being very intentional about the employees he hires, the community and bringing creativity to the restaurant.

“We really engrain ourselves into the communities in each city and we spent a lot of time here before opening,” stated Petrosky, “it’s a feeling when you walk through the door.”

According to its website, Flower Child is on a mission to “radiate positively delicious vibes,” and you’ll feel that in its design. The restaurant is decorated with brightly colored artwork, fun wallpaper and many odes to lemons and sunshine – the epitome of summertime joy. Even in the middle of winter you’ll feel as if it’s summertime inside the restaurant. “We put a lot of thought and creativity into the aesthetic,” said Petrosky.

The menu at Flower Child was created to suit all diet types with vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options. But omnivores don’t fret – there are plenty of meat options as well. The menu consists of small plates, salads, wraps, grain bowls and entrees with the option of adding salmon, steak, chicken, shrimp or tofu to any dish. The entree option even allows you to build your own meal by choosing a protein and two sides or three vegetarian sides. Some favorites include the tomato toast with goat cheese and pistachio pesto ($7.50), Vietnamese crunch salad with a spicy lemongrass vinaigrette ($8.75), Mother Earth Bowl with red pepper miso vinaigrette ($9.95) and the side of red chile glazed sweet potato. The menu changes seasonally so expect some new dishes to appear this spring – the vegan ramen bowl was a new addition as of about a week ago.

Flower Child also serves local beer, several wines and house-made sangria for those who want to dine in. For those who want a non-alcoholic option, seasonal lemonade in several flavors is also available along with several iced tea options, cold brew, hot tea, kombucha on tap and daily fresh juice.

This spring will also bring new artwork to the outside of the Flower Child building. Artist Matthew Willey – founder of The Good of the Hive – will paint a mural depicting honeybees to bring awareness of their importance in our ecosystem. Willey’s goal is to paint 50,000 honeybees – the number necessary for a healthy, thriving hive – in murals around the world to bring attention to the connection between honeybees as a metaphor for the connectedness necessary for a healthy planet. Flower Child’s partnership with Willey is a reflection of its desire to create a convergence between cause and commerce – equally playing a role in education and building awareness to promote its mission of healthy food for a happy world.

The art installation is expected to debut this summer, so keep an eye out for it and the next time you’re in need of a quick, healthy meal make Flower Child your next stop. With the option of taking food to-go or dining in and enjoying a glass of beer or wine, you’ll leave feeling happy and satisfied.

Flower Child is open daily from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

All photography by Brandon Johnson unless otherwise noted.