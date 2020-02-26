Meet Denver Thrifting Maven and Lotus&Light Creator, Abigail Peterson

Colorado Springs native, Abigail Peterson, has always had an eye for thrifted finds. Mixing her various passions of yoga, fashion and craftsmanship, Peterson has generated a unique collection of clothing and signature patches for her online store, Lotus&Light, which is all handpicked by Peterson herself with some handcrafted pieces. Although Lotus&Light started out of pure fun, the endeavor has become a focal point in Peterson’s life. “My entire shop has inspired me to keep going and believe in myself on the good days and on the bad. It saved my life and taught me so much about who I am and what I stand for. It showed me to just be the light and follow the things I love,” shared Peterson.

The thrifting maven recently set out on the streets of RiNo with 303 Magazine to give us a lesson on following our passions and owning that through creative outlets. 303 Magazine: How would you describe your style?

Abigail Peterson: My style is based on how I am feeling. I don’t really have a “style.” I love all different kinds of looks. I think my style is my expression for my emotions that particular day. I think we often categorize a particular style into a little box. My style is just things I like to wear. Clothing I just really like no matter what it is. I love both men’s clothing and women’s clothing.

303: What’s the inspiration behind Lotus&Light?

AB: I started Lotus&Light back in 2016. I was living in an RV with my boyfriend. I came across some acorn caps and decided I would start making acorn crystal pendants. I wanted to make a little money but did it mostly for fun. The name Lotus comes from my dog that was hit by a car around the same time. Lotus&Light was also inspired by my yoga teacher training. It was a huge transitional and vulnerable time in my life that allowed me to find space to create again.

303: What is the first piece of clothing you ever made?

AB: The first piece of clothing I ever made (sewn and all) was a giant hood and matching bottoms. I created the hood out of black fur and poppy fabric. I made it specifically for a show I was attending. Everything came out perfect except it was not reversible like I had hoped it would be. The hood is part of a “Poppy Collection” I put together. The emotions I was feeling at this time were very dark but I wanted a pop of color. It is definitely one of my darker projects I created. Dark mind, bright soul. Reminds me of Little Red Riding Hood.

303: Any helpful tips on striking gold while thrifting?

AB: Thrifting is a gamble and I think that is why it’s so much fun. You just never know what you are going to find. I think the key to finding the gold is understanding your products and narrowing down what you are wanting to find. If you resell, you often become picky with time and not purchasing everything that catches your eye. I was born into a thrifty family and I have thrifted almost my entire life. My dad taught me quite a bit. He has sold antiques for over thirty years. I have learned that just loving what you are doing and being in a great mood will help you find the goods.

303: What is the story behind your lip patches?

AB: Honestly, there is no back story on the lips. I was listing to music on my friend’s back deck for hours and I had this image in my head of some patches I wanted to create for jackets. I think the lips signify self-love and expectance. I attend a lot of EDM shows and I believe that triggered the inspiration. Be your true authentic self always no matter how anyone feels about. How you feel about yourself says a lot and reflects onto others a. It is a life long journey for all of us to accept and love ourselves fully. These lips are a reminder that [not] everything you see meets the eye and to always stay weird.

Something I say to a lot of my friends and coworkers is, “If you love your passions you will always be successful.”

303: Are there any current projects you are working on?

AB: Currently, I have a plethora of ideas in my head. I have yet to actually start creating those ideas. I am still working on improving my 2D patches and making them come to life.

