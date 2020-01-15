Tacos, Salads and Smoothies Join Broadway Market With Two New Concepts

Two new concepts are heading toward Broadway Market. Denver chef, Jesusio Silva is bringing a salad and smoothie joint called Broadway Gardens as well as a treet taco venture dubbed Tacos al Chile. Broadway Gardens took over in the space that used to house Miette et Chocolat which relocated to share a space with Mondo Mini across the market. Offering a selection of eight mainstay salads and made-to-order smoothies, Broadway Gardens provides a healthy option to the new food hall.

“We added salad and smoothies to give everyone an extra healthy option when they’re here,” Silva said. “And we added Tacos al Chile because I wanted a place where I could cook with my memories.”