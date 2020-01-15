Tacos, Salads and Smoothies Join Broadway Market With Two New Concepts

Two new concepts are heading toward Broadway Market. Denver chef, Jesusio Silva is bringing a salad and smoothie joint called Broadway Gardens as well as a treet taco venture dubbed Tacos al Chile. Broadway Gardens took over in the space that used to house Miette et Chocolat which relocated to share a space with Mondo Mini across the market. Offering a selection of eight mainstay salads and made-to-order smoothies, Broadway Gardens provides a healthy option to the new food hall.
“We added salad and smoothies to give everyone an extra healthy option when they’re here,” Silva said. “And we added Tacos al Chile because I wanted a place where I could cook with my memories.”
As for Tacos al Chile, occupying the space formerly held by Wonder, the new taco shop will offer a small menu of tacos along with fresh sides and homemade salsas and Mexican beers. In addition, Tacos al Chile will cater morning-only burrito menu for those looking for a breakfast burrito fix in downtown Denver.
“The recipes for everything at Tacos al Chile are a part of who I am, straight from my childhood,” said Silva, who grew up in Mexico and moved to Colorado as a teenager. He has been cooking since he was 12 years old.
The two new concepts are not the first for Silva in Broadway Market. The chef is currently the executive chef and co-owner of Misaki on Broadway as well as Tora Ramen, which opened at Broadway Market this past fall.