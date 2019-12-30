First Friday Art Walk and 22 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some fresh events lined up this week. Start it off by ending the year with indulgence at Decadence Colorado and end it by calming down at Self Care Sundays. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, December 30

Decadence Colorado

When: December 30 – January 1

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $126 0 $293 tickets available here

The Lowdown: End your 2019 in style during Decadence Colorado. You can watch performances from Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, Bassnectar, CloZee, Ganja White Night and more during two evenings of wild fun. Decadence is one of the largest New Year’s Eve parties in Denver so make sure to dress up and show up.

Tuesday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 16th Street Mall presents New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown. The event features two shows of fireworks, live DJs blaring beats and more. You can explore the businesses throughout the mall and ring in the new year with a bang.

Outer Space Bash

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social (Denver), 65 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Punch Bowl Social presents an Outer Space Bash. You can blast yourself into the future while imbibing on a themed punch, jamming out to beats from a live DJ and watch a midnight balloon drop.

Cuffin’ NYE 2020

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $40 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indulge yourself at the Cuffin’ NYE 2020 party. You dance all night long to the best R&B hits from DJs, cheers to the new year with a midnight champagne toast and sip on bottle service with an additional fee.

20/20 Throwback NYE

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Squire Lounge, 1800 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Squire Lounge hosts a 20/20 Throwback NYE Party with two sets from DJs Duke Justice and DJ the T.D.P. setting the mood with hits from 2000 through 2010 and 2010 through 2019. Later in the evening, DJ Rice Cube will blast everyone into the future with vibing beats while you sip on drink specials and embrace the times.

Wednesday, January 1

DAY ONE

When: January 1, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the new year during DAY ONE at Bar Standard. Kick off 2020 with poppin’ music from over 25 DJs, a roaring ’20s theme, an arcade and more throughout the day.

Knockout

When: December 1, 2019 – January 3, 2020

Where: Dairy Block, 1821 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts the group exhibition Knockout. The exhibition – curated by local conceptual neon artist Scott Young – features over 35 artists from around the globe including Andrew Ramiro Tirado of Colorado Springs, Santiago Hurtato of Bogotá and Viktor Martinez of Mexico City. Each artist brings to life their version of pop-art in a wide variety of styles and with different media.

Buenos

When: January 1, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Buenos for a night of laughs. You can watch stand-up comedy from comedians such as Kira MagCalen, Andres Becerril and more with the evening hosted by John and Andrew Bueno.

MESMERICA 360 Denver

When: January 1 – 2

Where: Gates Planetarium, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $12 – $39 get tickets here

The Lowdown: James Hood and Vortex Immersion Media present MESMERICA 360 Denver: A Visual Music Journey. You can watch as Grammy-nominated percussionist and composer James Hood mixes his music with 3D animated art from artists around the globe for a mindblowing immersive experience.

Thursday, January 2

All Night Long

When: January 2, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shake it out at All Night Long. The event is a party dedicated to the ’80s with new wave, pop, electronic and more blaring from DJ Mike Moses, DJ Sara Splatter and Erin Stereo. You can show off your best dance moves and party all night long.

Friday, January 3

Lucha Libre and Laughs

When: January 3, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of Lucha Libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with comedians Ben Roy, Christie Buchele and more. You can get your giggle on all evening long and experience some crazy wrestling.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert

When: January 3 – 5

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Boettcher Concert Hall presents Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert. You can watch Harry and his friends face the Dark Lord as the film is projected on the big screen as the Colorado Symphony performs the score of the film.

First Friday Art Walk

When: January 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Souvenirs

When: January 3, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: DATELINE, 3004 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of artist Koko Bayer during her solo exhibition Souvenirs. The exhibition is a collection of readymade prints and objects inspired by Bayers public works that play with color, scale, range and accessibility.

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: January 3, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of the Historic Five Points neighborhood at a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to some great jazz beats for the perfect hop throughout the evening.

Cultural First Friday – Astrological

When: January 3, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas takes part in the celebration of First Friday Art Walk with a Cultural First Friday – Astrological. You can take an evening to explore the gallery, delight in bites and drinks and celebrate the new year.

FERAL as Folk

When: January 3, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bring a seat for FERAL as Folk. FERAL is replacing its first Friday film series with live music. You can see a performance from local artist Linnea Henningson. Make sure to bring your own drinks, seats and whatever else to keep you comfortable.

Edge 2020

When: January 3 – 19

Where: EDGE Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: EDGE Gallery presents Edge 2020. You can peruse works of member artists within the gallery ranging from paintings to prints and more.

Saturday, January 4

50 First Jokes

When: January 4, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents 50 First Jokes. You can hear jokes from 50 of Denver’s most amazing comedians as they give their first joke of the year. The event is extremely popular so make sure to snag your tickets soon. Proceeds from the events will benefit RAICES.

Free Day at DAM

When: January 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection, The Light Show and more, all for free. Exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature are ticketed.

Jonathan Saiz #WhatisUtopia Giveaway

When: January 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Union Hall Denver is one of four sites chosen to host the #WhatisUtopia Giveaway. You can snag your own piece of one-of-a-kind art created by Jonathan Saiz that was displayed at the Denver Art Museum during his #WhatisUtopia exhibition.

Sunday, January 5

Denver Mercury Poetry

When: January 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Embrace the art of spoken word during a Denver Mercury Poetry session. You can hear from local educator, writer and performer Ken Arkind as he get some slam poetry on within Mercury Cafe.

Self Care Sundays

When: January 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Treat yourself during Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents a day to slow down and experience the art in the galleries with a new and calmer perspective. The goal is to be more fully present and enjoy the moment without distraction.

Mark Your Calendar

Studio Friction’s Tight Lines

When: January 6, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

American Art Symposium

When: January 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $65 tickets available here

Artist in Residence

When: January 9, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari

When: January 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry