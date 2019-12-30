First Friday Art Walk and 22 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some fresh events lined up this week. Start it off by ending the year with indulgence at Decadence Colorado and end it by calming down at Self Care Sundays. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Monday, December 30
Decadence Colorado
When: December 30 – January 1
Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver
Cost: $126 0 $293 tickets available here
The Lowdown: End your 2019 in style during Decadence Colorado. You can watch performances from Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, Bassnectar, CloZee, Ganja White Night and more during two evenings of wild fun. Decadence is one of the largest New Year’s Eve parties in Denver so make sure to dress up and show up.
Tuesday, December 31
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown
When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: 16th Street Mall, 16th St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: 16th Street Mall presents New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown. The event features two shows of fireworks, live DJs blaring beats and more. You can explore the businesses throughout the mall and ring in the new year with a bang.
Outer Space Bash
When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: Punch Bowl Social (Denver), 65 Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Punch Bowl Social presents an Outer Space Bash. You can blast yourself into the future while imbibing on a themed punch, jamming out to beats from a live DJ and watch a midnight balloon drop.
Cuffin’ NYE 2020
When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver
Cost: $40 – $60 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Indulge yourself at the Cuffin’ NYE 2020 party. You dance all night long to the best R&B hits from DJs, cheers to the new year with a midnight champagne toast and sip on bottle service with an additional fee.
20/20 Throwback NYE
When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: The Squire Lounge, 1800 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: The Squire Lounge hosts a 20/20 Throwback NYE Party with two sets from DJs Duke Justice and DJ the T.D.P. setting the mood with hits from 2000 through 2010 and 2010 through 2019. Later in the evening, DJ Rice Cube will blast everyone into the future with vibing beats while you sip on drink specials and embrace the times.
Wednesday, January 1
DAY ONE
When: January 1, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver
Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Celebrate the new year during DAY ONE at Bar Standard. Kick off 2020 with poppin’ music from over 25 DJs, a roaring ’20s theme, an arcade and more throughout the day.
Knockout
When: December 1, 2019 – January 3, 2020
Where: Dairy Block, 1821 Blake St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts the group exhibition Knockout. The exhibition – curated by local conceptual neon artist Scott Young – features over 35 artists from around the globe including Andrew Ramiro Tirado of Colorado Springs, Santiago Hurtato of Bogotá and Viktor Martinez of Mexico City. Each artist brings to life their version of pop-art in a wide variety of styles and with different media.
Buenos
When: January 1, 8 – 10 p.m.
Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Buenos for a night of laughs. You can watch stand-up comedy from comedians such as Kira MagCalen, Andres Becerril and more with the evening hosted by John and Andrew Bueno.
MESMERICA 360 Denver
When: January 1 – 2
Where: Gates Planetarium, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: $12 – $39 get tickets here
The Lowdown: James Hood and Vortex Immersion Media present MESMERICA 360 Denver: A Visual Music Journey. You can watch as Grammy-nominated percussionist and composer James Hood mixes his music with 3D animated art from artists around the globe for a mindblowing immersive experience.
Thursday, January 2
All Night Long
When: January 2, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Shake it out at All Night Long. The event is a party dedicated to the ’80s with new wave, pop, electronic and more blaring from DJ Mike Moses, DJ Sara Splatter and Erin Stereo. You can show off your best dance moves and party all night long.
Friday, January 3
Lucha Libre and Laughs
When: January 3, 8 – 11 p.m.
Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver
Cost: $5 – $100 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of Lucha Libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with comedians Ben Roy, Christie Buchele and more. You can get your giggle on all evening long and experience some crazy wrestling.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert
When: January 3 – 5
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver
Cost: $15 – $89 tickets available here
The Lowdown: Boettcher Concert Hall presents Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert. You can watch Harry and his friends face the Dark Lord as the film is projected on the big screen as the Colorado Symphony performs the score of the film.
First Friday Art Walk
When: January 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.
READ: The Guide to Art Districts in Denver and The Artists and Places That Make Them
Souvenirs
When: January 3, 7 – 11 p.m.
Where: DATELINE, 3004 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Explore the works of artist Koko Bayer during her solo exhibition Souvenirs. The exhibition is a collection of readymade prints and objects inspired by Bayers public works that play with color, scale, range and accessibility.
First Friday Jazz Hop
When: January 3, 5:30 – 10 p.m.
Where: Five Points, Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
The Lowdown: Experience the magic of the Historic Five Points neighborhood at a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to some great jazz beats for the perfect hop throughout the evening.
Cultural First Friday – Astrological
When: January 3, 5 – 9 p.m.
Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas takes part in the celebration of First Friday Art Walk with a Cultural First Friday – Astrological. You can take an evening to explore the gallery, delight in bites and drinks and celebrate the new year.
FERAL as Folk
When: January 3, 7 – 8 p.m.
Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Bring a seat for FERAL as Folk. FERAL is replacing its first Friday film series with live music. You can see a performance from local artist Linnea Henningson. Make sure to bring your own drinks, seats and whatever else to keep you comfortable.
Edge 2020
When: January 3 – 19
Where: EDGE Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: EDGE Gallery presents Edge 2020. You can peruse works of member artists within the gallery ranging from paintings to prints and more.
Saturday, January 4
50 First Jokes
When: January 4, 8 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver
Cost: $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents 50 First Jokes. You can hear jokes from 50 of Denver’s most amazing comedians as they give their first joke of the year. The event is extremely popular so make sure to snag your tickets soon. Proceeds from the events will benefit RAICES.
Free Day at DAM
When: January 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection, The Light Show and more, all for free. Exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature are ticketed.
READ: Expansive Claude Monet Exhibit at Denver Art Museum Tells an Environmental History
Jonathan Saiz #WhatisUtopia Giveaway
When: January 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Union Hall Denver is one of four sites chosen to host the #WhatisUtopia Giveaway. You can snag your own piece of one-of-a-kind art created by Jonathan Saiz that was displayed at the Denver Art Museum during his #WhatisUtopia exhibition.
READ: Denver Art Museum Explores a Radical Concept with 10,000 Artworks by Local Artist
Sunday, January 5
Denver Mercury Poetry
When: January 5, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver
Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry
The Lowdown: Embrace the art of spoken word during a Denver Mercury Poetry session. You can hear from local educator, writer and performer Ken Arkind as he get some slam poetry on within Mercury Cafe.
Self Care Sundays
When: January 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry
The Lowdown: Treat yourself during Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents a day to slow down and experience the art in the galleries with a new and calmer perspective. The goal is to be more fully present and enjoy the moment without distraction.
Mark Your Calendar
Studio Friction’s Tight Lines
When: January 6, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver
Cost: $10 suggested donation here
American Art Symposium
When: January 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: $65 tickets available here
Artist in Residence
When: January 9, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On – Shibari
When: January 10, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry