Parade of Lights and 34 Things to Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some wintery events lined up this week. Start it off by snagging some art at the Gaudy or Nice: Utopia Artwork Giveaway and end it by crossing off your gift lists at a Holiday Makers’ Market. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, December 2

Gaudy or Nice: Utopia Artwork Giveaway

When: December 2, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Understudy, 890 C. 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Understudy hosts the Gaudy or Nice: Utopia Artwork Giveaway. Artist Jonathan Saiz will give away 1,000 pieces of works from his #WhatIsUtopia installation that appeared at the Denver Art Museum for free within the Understudy gallery. You can explore the pop-up, sip a warm drink and snag some great art.

Emergency Planning Clinic

When: December 2, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your preparedness on during an Emergency Planning Clinic. You can learn from the Colorado Arts & Cultural Network Emergency Preparedness during a free clinic on how to create better plans for when disaster strikes.

Tuesday, December 3

Beet & Yarrow Holiday Workshop

When: December 3, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel & Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $60

The Lowdown: Beet & Yarrow partners with The Source Hotel to present a Beet & Yarrow Holiday Workshop. You can create a holiday wreath with fresh and dried floral pieces for some pop in your seasonal decor. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate and a cocktail handcrafted by Isabel Juice + Cocktail Bar. Call 720.934.6438 to reserve your spot.

Creative Hand Lettering

When: December 3, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Birdsall & Co., 3040 Blake St. Ste 131, Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn to create the best handmade cards and stationery and improve your handwriting during a Creative Hand Lettering class. You can explore new techniques, fonts and more at the workshop with help from an instructor and execute them for your holiday needs. Materials needed to participate will be provided.

Yoga at Walker Fine Art

When: December 3, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver, 300 W. 11th Ave. Unit A., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and relax during Yoga at Walker Fine Art. You can stretch out in the gallery with the guidance of an instructor from The Space Station during the yoga session. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on, a cozy blanket and a journal to process thoughts in.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: December 3, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Get artsy at Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can test out your drawing skills while drawing the human form in kinky poses. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone. Make sure to bring your own drawing materials to work with.

Wednesday, December 4

Mutiny Poetry Series #9

When: December 4, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe partners with Suspect Press and Meow Wolf for a Mutiny Poetry Series #9. You can listen to a night of spoken word from poets including Marthé Ndongala, Diana L. Rodriguez, Irina Bogomolova and Femi Nassi. A $5 donation is suggested to help out the performers.

Wildlights Photography

When: December 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mike’s Camera, 759 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $99 get register here

The Lowdown: Get the most out of your camera during a Wildlights Photography Workshop. Mike’s Camera hosts the workshop with tips and tricks to improve your night shooting skills so that you can get some amazing pictures of Zoo Lights.

Holiday RAWk

When: December 4, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: RAW Artists presents Holiday RAWk. You can experience a showcase of local film, visual art, music, tech and more during the independent showcasing. You can also shop from artisan goods and watch live performances throughout the evening.

Thursday, December 5

Spaces of Wonder

When: December 5, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Garage Denver, 1652 N. Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Slate Real Estate Advisors hosts Spaces of Wonder – an artist showcase and fundraiser. You can find prints from international artists, jam out to music from DJ Jeromie Dorrance and delight in bites from Super Mega Bien all for a good cause. 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Heliotrope Foundation.

Holiday Fine Arts Festival

When: December 5, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Gym Denver hosts the Opening Reception for its annual Holiday Fine Arts Festival. You can peruse the gallery filled with works of fine art and celebrate the holiday season with an artsy flair.

Pray For Snow

When: December 5, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: REI Denver, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Summon the snow gods at a Pray For Snow party. The event, hosted by REI Denver presents a winter celebration to welcome the coming of snow. You can sip on libations while dancing to live music and win prizes in retro ski-wear fashion contest. You can also participate in burning a giant sculpture and purchase from some sick snow gear brands. All proceeds from the event will benefit Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Friday, December 6

9News Parade of Lights

When: December 6, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 – $19 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The 45th annual 9News Parade of Lights is back for the holiday season. The Parade of Lights, produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented by American Furniture Warehouse and ENT Credit Union this year features ornate floats, marching bands, a special appearance from Santa and more to put you in a holiday mood. The parade starts at the City and County Building at 14th Avenue and Bannock Street and ends at 14th Street and Glenarm Place.

Winterfest

When: December 6 – 7

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spread some holiday cheer at Winterfest. The festival features Box Elder Horse and wagon rides, a holiday market filled with gift and food vendors, photos with Olde World Santa and more. You can also imbibe in hot adult beverages while you shop and find the perfect tree from Pope Farms Produce & Gardens Center tree lot.

First Friday Art Walk

When: December 6, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

The Lowdown: Every first Friday of the month the Art District opens for a magical walk to take a look inside more than 100 participating businesses and galleries. This Friday you can stroll down the Santa Fe Art District during the First Friday Art Walk and explore all of the amazing art it holds.

Fetch Holiday Market

When: December 6 – 8

Where: Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shop until you drop at the Fetch Holiday Market. You can find holiday gifts galore from hundreds of vendors during the three-day market experience and even snag a Discover Dairy Block Passbook while supplies last.

Cultural First Friday – Mercado De Navidad

When: December 6, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas takes part in the celebration of First Friday Art Walk with a Cultural First Friday – Mercado De Navidad. You can take an evening to explore the gallery filled with amazing works and purchased gifts crafted by local artists and vendors.

Rhino Art Walk

When: December 6, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: 3270 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Peruse some bright works during a Rhino Art Walk. You can see new pieces from artist Kevin, sip wine and more. The abstract works help Kevin in his fight against Parkinson’s disease, giving a new perspective of positivity and creativity.

Our Lady de Guadalupe and Sacred Women

When: December 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: CHAC Gallery- Denver, 222 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CHAC Gallery-Denver partners with Chicano Humanities and Arts Council to present Our Lady de Guadalupe and Sacred Women. You can explore different works from local artists with a religious inspiration within the gallery.

Dueling Visions

When: December 6, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Garage at Bitfactory, 851 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support local visual artists Billy Goodwin of BG Visual Contrivance and Derek Carpenter of Art of One during Dueling Visions. The dual art exhibition plays with abstract and visionary works from both artists that duel against each other in a sense.

Who Are You?

When: December 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Colorado Photographic Arts Center presents Who Are You? The juried exhibition showcases 34 photographers including Sharon Bibeault, Cecilia Borgenstam and John Brady – all selected by Juror Roula Seikaly from a pool of over 400 entries of photographers.

First Friday with Ashley Joon

When: December 6, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a First Friday with Ashley Joon. You can explore floral-filled works from Joon and if you are lucky you might be one of 50 guests that receive an artist-designed glass while supplies last.

St. Nickolaus Day

When: December 6, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a little jolly during St. Nikolaus Day. Denver Christkindl Market brings a chance to meet Saint Nikolaus – the saint who brings a present to set under the pillows of good children and a twig or coal for the naughty ones.

Snow Day VIII: A Winter Sleigh Ride

When: December 6, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station hosts Snow Day VIII: A Winter Sleigh Ride. You can celebrate the holiday season with live music from Spinphony, sips from an open bar and more. The event will benefit The Barth Hotel.

Saturday, December 7

Seasonal Light & Art Scoot

When: December 7, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Outdoor Adventure Company, 851 Santa Fe Dr. #104, Denver

Cost: $25 per person

The Lowdown: Grab a scooter with Denver Outdoor Adventure Company for a Seasonal Light & Art Scoot. You can zip down the Santa Fe Arts District to see street art, holiday lights and more. Create your reservations here.

Holiday Sweet William Market

When: December 7 – 8

Where: The Cube Stapleton, 8371 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Cube Stapleton presents the 4th annual Holiday Sweet William Market. The two-day market features over 25 artisan vendors to shop from, live music to jam out to and more. You can shop till you drop and purchase all of your holiday items.

Free Day at DAM

When: December 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art lovers of Denver rejoice as Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back. You can explore the Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see The Light Show, Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection and more, all for free. Exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature are ticketed.

MCA Penny Admission

When: December 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry

The Lowdown: Grab that shiny penny you were holding onto for the MCA Penny Admission. You can peruse the current exhibitions of Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler’s Flora, Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy all for just one cent.

December Classes

When: December 7, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. #11, Denver

Cost: $305 register here

The Lowdown: Light up your life with Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery’s December Classes. You can learn how to create an original light sculpture with the guidance of instructor Marc Billard. The class will cover four sessions with LED lighting, Plexiglas and more, and you’ll bring home a light sculpture. Materials are included with registration.

Sunday, December 8

The Craftsman’s Market

When: December 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: On the hunt for local vintage and unique goods for your gift-giving this season? The Craftsman’s Market hosts 15 local crafters presenting their handcrafted items and skills for a special holiday edition market. You can purchase wares, fractal wood burnings and more during the crafting central.

STILLness

When: December 8, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses at STILLness. The Clyfford Still Museum teams up with Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver to host the meditation session within the galleries. Be ready to take a quiet spot to calm your thoughts.

Winter Solstice Market

When: December 8, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: STEAM on the Platte, 1401 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: STEAM on the Platte presents a Winter Solstice Market. You can explore the market with vendors offering holistic and mystic goods, munch on food, sip on warm drinks and more. If you are one of the first 25 attendees you can receive a free gift bag. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Colorado Circles for Change.

SCFD Free Day – Out at the Museum Day

When: December 8, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for an SCFD Free Day – Out at the Museum. The day celebrates the LGBTQ community with free admission, special performances, activities and more.

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: December 8, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $35 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar hosts the RiNo Holiday Bazaar to keep the festivities going. You can shop from more than 70 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the seasonal market. This Sunday you can imbibe in special holiday beer tastings as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the crafters.

Holiday Makers’ Market

When: December 8, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon RiNo, 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Crafted Art Emporium teams up with Blue Moon RiNo for a Holiday Makers’ Market. You can check off boxes on your gift shopping lists, sip on brews and listen to The One and Only Jon Ham in the brewery.

Mark Your Calendar

Opening Reception for super

When: December 12, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free reserve spot here

Nick Offerman – All Rise

When: December 12, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1612 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $65 tickets available here

Hollywood Favorite: The Polar Express 3D

When: December 13 – 14

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 tickets available here

2019 Holiday Fest

When: December 14, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Old South Gaylord Street, 1059 S. Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: Free admission