Alchemy Face Bar Brings Clean Beauty to Denver

What is a face bar? According to the team at Alchemy Face Bar — one of the country’s first — it offers services that focus on facials, makeup, lash and brow services. Specifically, what sets the face bar apart is its company-wide commitment to using only clean and natural ingredients. Denver certainly has an appetite for this concept, as it is slated to open its third location in Denver’s Hale neighborhood at the end of December — with a fourth location near Union Station in the works.

Alchemy Face Bar’s commitment to clean beauty flows through every aspect of the business. From the warm, inviting aesthetic of each location, to the company’s values, honesty and accessibility are at the core. After experiencing the benefits of natural makeup firsthand, founder Bre Ortola started Alchemy Minerals. From her experiences as a makeup artist for over a decade, Ortola identified a hole in the clean day spa market and sought to revolutionize this aspect of the business, opening her first Alchemy Face Bar location in 2014.

To follow updates about Alchemy Face Bar’s new location opening, go here. It is located at 4300 8th Avenue in Denver and opens late December 2019. Its other locations can be found at 4343 West 44th Avenue, Denver and 2701 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder.