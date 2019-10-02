4 Ways to Transition Your Summer Wardrobe

With the fall season officially upon us, it is the perfect time to transition your wardrobe, ushering in some cooler weather pieces. During this time, heavier fabrics, boots, earth tones and layers become centerpieces for outfits and lighter, summer-inspired items take a back seat. Here, 303 Magazine showcased four ways to combine summer and fall styles, stay stylish and make a statement, no matter what the weather is. 

Neutral Separates

On Jackson: Polo Oxford Shirt, $89.50, Cremieux Button Pullover, $95.00, Cremieux Stretch Chino Pants, $85.00, Cremieux Suede Blazer, $695.00. Available at Dillard’s. Tarmac Olive Micro Corduroy Men’s Carlo Sneakers, $54.95. Available at toms.com. On Blake: Knit Tank, $47.00, Tweed Pants, $68.00. Available at Hailee Grace Boutique. Ralph Lauren Elmswood Leather Satchel Bag, $295.00. Sam Edelman Snake Block Heel Bootie, $179.99. Available at Dillard’s. On Holmes: Striped Sweater, $72.00, Overalls, $33.00. Available at Hailee Grace Boutique. Sam Edelman Crocodile Embossed Leather Booties, $179.99, Handbag, Price Upon Request. Available at Dillard’s.

The Lowdown: There’s still a little time to wear your overalls or that funky knit tank top for the last time. To appropriately transition into cooler weather, incorporate light layers and hints of warm tones to bring in the feeling of autumn just before the leaves begin to change. This fall season, wide-leg pants will be an ultimate staple as well as hints of suede in our outerwear or accessories. For full coverage in the upcoming weeks, pair these styles with a structured blazer and don’t be afraid to play with bold hues when it comes to your shoes.

Leather

On Blake: Leopard Print Knit Top, $69.00, Antonio Melani Leather Ankle Pant, $309.00, Plaid Coat, Price Upon Request, Ralph Lauren Elmswood Leather Satchel Bag, $295.00, Sam Edelman Crocodile Embossed Leather Booties, $179.99. Available at Dillard’s. On Jackson: Roundtree & Yorke Pullover Sweater, $59.90, White Polo Oxford Shirt, $89.50, Roundtree & Yorke Leather Jacket, $495.00, Cremieux Stretch Chino Pants, $85.00. Available at Dillard’s. Model’s own shoes.

The Lowdown: You can never go wrong with a classic leather jacket to withstand the changing seasons. As pictured above, leather can go much beyond the comfort zone of our shoulders. Fall is a time for change, so redefine the classic leather look by adding in a rendition of animal print and colorful chunky sweaters. These looks are perfect for a night out and the subtle hints of animal print will go a long way.

Sweater, $70.00, .Available at Hailee Grace Boutique. Antonio Melani A-line Midi Skirt, $259.00, Steve Madden Snake Print Stiletto Boot, $133.99, Karl Lagerfeld Top Satchel Bag, $138.60. Available at Dillard’s.

Layers

Court & Rowe Plaid Topper Coat, $199.00, Alex Marie Plaid Midi Skirt, $109.00, Court & Rowe Colorblock Wool Blend Sweater, $89.00, Michael Kors Belt, $43.50, Antonio Melani Plaid Hiker Booties, $149.99, Ralph Lauren Elmswood Leather Satchel Bag, $295.00 Available at Dillard’s.

Endless Front Sheer Blouse, $60.00, Wide Leg Pant, Price Upon Request, Antonio Melani Walker Coat, $349.00, Michael Kors Belt, Price Upon Request, Sam Edelman Snake Block Heel Bootie, $179.99, Handbag, Price Upon Request. Available at Dillard’s. Earrings, $70.00. Available at Velvet Wolf Boutique.

The Lowdown: Chunky, earth-tone layers serve as must-have approaches to fall fashion this year and assist with the transition from warm to cool. Designers such as Chanel, Prada and Marc Jacobs revealed fall looks on runways that encompassed long coats, mixed patterns and suiting in tiers of pieces. For our approach, model Reilly Blake's layered look pulled inspiration from the bourgeoisie trend. This trend, as shown on Burberry and Fendi's runways, showcased the utilization of midi skirts, boots, pattern mixing and accessory incorporation. In addition, model Michelle Holmes donned the bold color blocking trend as a mixture of earth and jewel tones were present in her outfit.

Dark Florals

Dress, Price Upon Request. Available at Allison Nicole Designs. Leather Jacket, $136.00, Earrings, $16.00. Available at Velvet Wolf Boutique.

The Lowdown: Dark florals established their way into the fall fashion scene at runway shows such as Rodarte and Givenchy, and this beautiful dark floral beauty as shown on Holmes is a Denver original. Designed by Denver fashion designer Allison Nicole, this dress proved to be perfect for fall fashion. Paired with a leather jacket to edge up the femininity of the dress, this is a foolproof look for this time of year. To add a little more edginess, a studded pair of boots or booties paired with a metallic clutch would be a suitable fit.

Photography by MJ Kampe

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson

Stylist assistants Jordan McClendon, Cruz Arias and Ashleigh Perri

Models Reilly Blake, Kolbe Jackson and Michelle Holmes

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions

Hair by Sierra Morrisette

Makeup by Andre Campos

Clothing and accessories provided by Dillard’s, Hailee Grace Boutique, Velvet Wolf Boutique and Allison Nicole Designs.

 
