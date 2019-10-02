4 Ways to Transition Your Summer Wardrobe

With the fall season officially upon us, it is the perfect time to transition your wardrobe, ushering in some cooler weather pieces. During this time, heavier fabrics, boots, earth tones and layers become centerpieces for outfits and lighter, summer-inspired items take a back seat. Here, 303 Magazine showcased four ways to combine summer and fall styles, stay stylish and make a statement, no matter what the weather is.

Neutral Separates





The Lowdown: There’s still a little time to wear your overalls or that funky knit tank top for the last time. To appropriately transition into cooler weather, incorporate light layers and hints of warm tones to bring in the feeling of autumn just before the leaves begin to change. This fall season, wide-leg pants will be an ultimate staple as well as hints of suede in our outerwear or accessories. For full coverage in the upcoming weeks, pair these styles with a structured blazer and don’t be afraid to play with bold hues when it comes to your shoes.

Leather

The Lowdown: You can never go wrong with a classic leather jacket to withstand the changing seasons. As pictured above, leather can go much beyond the comfort zone of our shoulders. Fall is a time for change, so redefine the classic leather look by adding in a rendition of animal print and colorful chunky sweaters. These looks are perfect for a night out and the subtle hints of animal print will go a long way.

Layers

The Lowdown: Chunky, earth-tone layers serve as must-have approaches to fall fashion this year and assist with the transition from warm to cool. Designers such as Chanel, Prada and Marc Jacobs revealed fall looks on runways that encompassed long coats, mixed patterns and suiting in tiers of pieces. For our approach, model Reilly Blake’s layered look pulled inspiration from the bourgeoisie trend. This trend, as shown on Burberry and Fendi’s runways, showcased the utilization of midi skirts, boots, pattern mixing and accessory incorporation. In addition, model Michelle Holmes donned the bold color blocking trend as a mixture of earth and jewel tones were present in her outfit.

Dark Florals

Dress, Price Upon Request. Available at Allison Nicole Designs. Leather Jacket, $136.00, Earrings, $16.00. Available at Velvet Wolf Boutique.

The Lowdown: Dark florals established their way into the fall fashion scene at runway shows such as Rodarte and Givenchy, and this beautiful dark floral beauty as shown on Holmes is a Denver original. Designed by Denver fashion designer Allison Nicole, this dress proved to be perfect for fall fashion. Paired with a leather jacket to edge up the femininity of the dress, this is a foolproof look for this time of year. To add a little more edginess, a studded pair of boots or booties paired with a metallic clutch would be a suitable fit.

Photography by MJ Kampe.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.

Stylist assistants Jordan McClendon, Cruz Arias and Ashleigh Perri.

Models Reilly Blake, Kolbe Jackson and Michelle Holmes.

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Hair by Sierra Morrisette.

Makeup by Andre Campos.

Clothing and accessories provided by Dillard’s, Hailee Grace Boutique, Velvet Wolf Boutique and Allison Nicole Designs.