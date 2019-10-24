Fever Dream Festival Brings a Marathon of Horror, Fantasy and Sci-Fi to the Stage

Just in time for Halloween, Benchmark Theatre has announced the lineup, directors and cast for the theater’s third Annual Fever Dream Festival. The five-day-long event is guaranteed to give the audience goosebumps. The festival features staged readings within the genres of science fiction, horror, fantasy and everything in between.

The Festival runs Thursday, October 24 through Sunday, October 27. There are five unique sessions, featuring a total of 13 plays. These include four full-length plays, three one-act plays and six 10-minute shorts.

Immortality Crisis runs during session two on Friday, October 25. The play tells the story of life in an alternative 2018 where people aren’t able to stay dead. In about two to four minutes, people disappear and return to find their life continuing on. Another play, Invasive Species, has readers imagining a world in which a super-GMO takes control and begins to drive the human race to extinction.

In addition to the plays, there is an unticketed special development session, called Monstrous Morning on Sunday at 10 a.m. This event features the reading of, Loki’s Monstrous Children, a play written by Denver local, Ellen K Graham. Audience members will be the first to hear the new script and have the opportunity to offer their critiques and opinions of the playwright.

The featured plays are bound to open up your imagination, spark your creativity and send chills down your back.

For the full schedule and ticket information, go here. The Festival will take place at Benchmark Theater at 40West located at 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood.