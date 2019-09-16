Denver Startup Week and 25 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some productive events lined up this week. Start it off with some entrepreneurship at Denver Startup Week and end it by getting your art on at a Bowie Stencil Art Painting Class. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events popping up in Denver.

Monday, September 16

Denver Startup Week

When: September 16 – 20

Where: Denver Startup Week, 1515 Arapahoe St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your entrepreneurial spirit on during Denver Startup Week. Throughout the week you can learn from speakers such as YouTube creator Bobby Duke, participate in workshops and gain a better perspective on improving your business ventures.

Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits

When: September 16 – April 12

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission here

The Lowdown: Explore the wild side of athletes and adrenaline during an Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits exhibition. The exhibition dives into the bodies and minds of those who participate in extreme sports to see the psychology behind their motivations and the science of their performances.

Make/Shift Monday

When: September 16, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: RedLine Contemporary Art Center presents Make/Shift Monday. You can experience An Evening with Leaping Man – an independent publisher and creative collective comprised of different artists. During the evening you can explore performances from artists including Anna Ramey Borden, Mary Jungerman and Charles Parson.

We Still Like You: Denver #36

When: September 16, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some of the best local storytellers and comedians tell their embarrassing tales at We Still Like You: Denver #36. Allison Rose will host the evening with live art from Natalia Kvalem as you kick back and hear stories from Aaron Maslow, Miriam Moreno, Grayson Nite and more.

Tuesday, September 17

One Painting at a Time: Jonathan Saiz

When: September 17, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum continues its series of speaker installments within its galleries with One Painting at a Time: Jonathan Saiz. Saiz – whose works are currently on display in the Denver Art Museum, will take you on a journey discussing a single painting at Clyfford Still.

WinK’s Denver Startup Week Fashion Performance

When: September 17, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Women in Kind (WinK) celebrates revolutionary moments in women’s economic history during a WinK’s Denver Startup Week Fashion Performance. Models will strut down a runway in Boss Vintage with hair, makeup and styling from The StoryBrick.

Extraordinary Women Connect

When: September 17, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Abend Art Gallery, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Support local women in leadership at Extraordinary Women Connect. The gala will have a panel discussion with speakers. Hear from Renelle Darr, the founder and CEO of Insight Consulting, Organizational Transformation and Leadership Effectiveness; Mory Fontanez, the founder and CEO at 822 Group; Amy Stadler, the NTT data services client executive and former founder/managing partner of Lewis Fowler and executive director of Women Inspiring Leaders.

Wednesday, September 18

Collectivism Artist Panel

When: September 18, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Center for Visual Art hosts a Collectivism Artist Panel. The panel features a deeper look into why and how artists choose to work in collectives. You can hear from a panel of members that are part of collectives such as Ladies Fancywork Society, Secret Love Collective and DMB Collective.

31 Days

When: September 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Emmanuel Art Gallery, 1205 10th St. Plaza, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to peruse works from internationally acclaimed artist Oliver Herring during his new exhibition 31 Days. The exhibition explores Herring’s 31-day residency at the Emmanuel Art Gallery with inspiration drawing from cultural environments and organic relationships that Herring experienced.

7th Annual Women Who Startup Rally

When: September 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Denver Startup Week continues with its 7th Annual Women Who Startup Rally. The rally brings together a menagerie of female entrepreneurs who are killing it in Colorado. You can hear from speakers, sip on drinks and jam out to music throughout the unstoppable evening.

The Watering Hole: Tatzoo

When: September 18, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Zoo examines the connections that humans have created and expressed using tattoos and body art during The Watering Hole: Tatzoo. You can learn from Denver Zoo animal keepers and local tattoo artists how animals use their markings for survival in the wild and how humans have adapted this into daily life with body art.

Fine Art Afternoon

When: September 18, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get artsy at a Fine Art Afternoon. You can meet with other local creatives while working on your current paint projects. Sharon, one of ReCreative’s volunteers, will host the afternoon. Make sure to bring your own supplies to work with.

Thursday, September 19

Supernova Digital Film Festival

When: September 19 – 21

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various Prices Check here

The Lowdown: The Supernova Digital Film Festival is back in Denver with the help of Denver Digerati. Ten hours of continuous programming will happen on outdoor LED screens in Downtown Denver on Saturday, featuring the work of digital animation artists from all over. There’s nothing else quite like it.

Emerge Colorado Annual Trailblazer Event

When: September 19, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: RedLine Denver hosts the Emerge Colorado Annual Trailblazers Event. You can help Emerge Colorado honor female trailblazers in political leadership while sipping on drinks and delighting in appetizers.

Friday, September 20

MCA Denver Fall Opening

When: September 20, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $8 – $160 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) celebrates the changing of seasons with the MCA Fall Opening. You can experience the opening of three new exhibitions – Francesca Woodman’s Portrait of a Reputation, Teressa Hubbard’s Alexander Birchler: Flora and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy.

Third Friday Art Night

When: September 20, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to explore the Art District on Santa Fe during a Third Friday Art Night. If you are a serious lover of art, these art nights are the perfect time to meet gallery owners and peruse works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk.

Jurassic Quest

When: September 20, 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the largest showcase of dinosaurs in North America at Jurassic Quest. You can see a dinosaur exhibit of 80 life-sized dinos during an interactive adventure. The dinosaurs that are housed in the exhibition are hyper-realistic, some even animatronic to pull you into the Jurassic period. You can learn more about the ancient creatures and even take a ride on the back of one.

Artist Demonstration

When: September 20, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Learn more about artist Adolfo Romero’s processes during an Artist Demonstration. Romero will give a behind-the-scenes look at his works as well as give you a chance to explore your own creativity with art materials in the Making Space.

Tony Baker

When: September 20 – 22

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, 8246 E. Northfield Blvd. Unit 1400, Denver ‎

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long at a set from comedian, actor and film writer Tony Baker. Baker has been featured on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central’s Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-up Revolution and is a regular at The Laugh Factory.

Zee Jaipur Literature Festival

When: September 20 – 22

Where: Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder

Cost: $30 – $100 register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the wonderful world of literature at the Zee Jaipur Festival (JLF). You can listen to speakers such as Susan M. Peiffer, Ruth Smith and Seema Sirohi during the three-day festival and support JLF’s programs.

Solo Exhibit

When: September 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: D’art Gallery presents Solo Exhibit. You can peruse works from artists Carrie MaKenna and Kelly Austin-Rolo within two exhibits in one at Topographic Groundwork. MaKenna’s pieces will focus on abstracted landscape.

Saturday, September 21

Punkin Chunkin

When: September 21 – 22

Where: Arapahoe Park & Mile High Racing, 26000 E. Quincy Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: What better way to get in the fall mood than with the Punkin Chunkin? The annual fall festival has a pumpkin patch great for those fall ‘grams, a chainsaw carving competition, a beer garden and more. You can also explore a grand carved pumpkin display.

Doors Open Denver

When: September 21 – 22

Where: Various locations, check here.‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Every year, buildings around Denver open their doors so people can explore and appreciate the architecture during a two-day event aptly called Doors Open Denver. Organized by the Denver Architecture Foundation, DOD showcases over 70 sites around Denver that celebrate the “built environment.”

McNichols Project

When: September 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Help celebrate the McNichols Project – Outside In. The project gives life to artwork from Para Mi Pueblo, Urban Arts Fund Murals and Los Supersonicos as well as bringing a connection to interior design with Bauhaus 100. You can immerse yourself with local art while munching on tacos and sipping on margaritas blended from a peddling bike.

Rise and Resist

When: September 21 – 22

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $48 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance ensemble has created a performance of power and dynamics at Rise and Resist. You can watch works created from choreographers Micaela Taylor and Donald McKayle as dancers perform on stage.

Sunday, September 22

Bowie Stencil Art Painting Class

When: September 22, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into your artistic side at a Bowie Stencil Art Painting Class. The event features a guided art class where you can create a Bowie masterpiece with stencils, airbrushes and learn techniques applied by popular street artists. The ticket price will include all of the materials needed to participate.

Mark Your Calendar

Hunger Through My Lens

When: October 1, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

DINKC Solo Show

When: October 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

George Lopez

When: October 4, 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.95 – $254.95 tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: October 4, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public