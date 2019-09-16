This Week In Concerts – Atmosphere, Banks, Carrie Underwood, Rezz and More

Even though we are past the half-way mark for September, there are still plenty of concerts left to check out across the Mile High City. With seven full days of nonstop Denver concerts, you can start your week with Carrie Underwood and end it with Atmosphere. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s bound to be something you’ll like this week.

Monday, September 16

Recommended: Carrie Underwood w/ Maddie & Tae, Runaway June

Where: The Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday night, country star Carrie Underwood is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Pepsi Center. Underwood’s repertoire of hit songs is impressive, to say the least. Some of Underwood’s most recognizable hits include “Before He Cheats” and “Blown Away.” Fellow artists Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are joining Underwood at the Pepsi Center this week as well.

Also see…

Tobi Lou w/ Lil Trxptendo, Femdot. @ Larimer Lounge

Roselit Bone w/ High Planes Honky, Erika Ryann @ Lost Lake

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Elevation Worship w/ Jeremy Riddle, Steffany Gretzinger, Upperroom, Laura Hackett-Park, Cherry Hills Worship @ Red Rocks

Of Monsters and Men w/ Lower Dens @ Mission Ballroom

Anti-Vision w/ Came and Took It @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, September 17

Recommended: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit w/ Amanda Shires, David Crosby & Friends

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Isbell is known for his powerful songwriting abilities and beautiful use of words that come together to form breathtaking songs. Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage and we’re excited to see them return to Morrison in 2019. Fellow artists Amanda Shires and David Crosby & Friends are on Tuesday night’s bill as well.

*sold out.

Also see…

Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul @ The Gothic Theatre

Lil Keed w/ Slimelife Shawty, Paper Lovee, Jasiah, Karlae @ Summit Music Hall

Vein w/ Soft Kill, Higher Power, Modern Color @ Marquis Theater

Hatchie w/ Orchin, Slow Caves @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Sam Burchfield w/ Pip The Pansy, Jonny Miller @ Lost Lake

Deep Purple w/ Joyous Wolf @ The Paramount Theatre

Pat Bianchi Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

The MaryLynn Gillaspie + Andreas Schmid Quintet Honors Shirley Horn @ Nocturne Jazz

Man Man w/ GRLWOOD @ Globe Hall

Return to Sender @ The Oriental Theater

Seax w/ Viperwitch @ 3 Kings Tavern

Regional Justice Center w/ Cadaver Dog, Dox, Chair or Torture @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Ed Bassmaster @ Herman’s Hideaway

Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue

N-Type + Siren w/ DJ Seamus, Mindcell, Tulpa-, Artist Showcase @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge

Wednesday, September 18

Recommended: Andy Grammer w/ NIGHTLY

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Grammer is known for hits such as “Honey I’m Good” and “Fresh Eyes” over the last few years and just recently celebrated the release of his latest album Naive. Fellow artist NIGHTLY is set to join Grammer in Denver at The Ogden this Wednesday as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while you still can.

Also see…

Gloria Trevi w/ Karol G. @ The Pepsi Center

Witt Lowry w/ Xuitcasecity, Whatever We Are @ Summit Music Hall

RE:Search ft. Mimosa w/ Tsimba, GrymeTyme, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Torche w/ Pinkish Black @ Larimer Lounge

Art d’Ecco w/ Jay Marz, DJ Mr. Right @ Hi-Dive

Thistledown w/ The Whimsy of Things, John Samson @ Lost Lake

Roosevelt DJ Set @ Bar Standard

Braxton Kahn Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Man Man w/ GRLWOOD @ Globe Hall

John Prine w/ The Colorado Symphony, I’m With Her @ Red Rocks

Blessthefall w/ Escape the Fate @ The Oriental Theater

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Flaw w/ Elisium, Verses, Bound By Years, Two Minutes Darker, Le Rêve @ Herman’s Hideaway

Collective Wednesdays: Longevity Productions @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

Thursday, September 19

Recommended: Banks w/ Kevin Garrett

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: On Thursday evening, contemporary pop singer Banks is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Jillian Rose Banks, otherwise known as Banks, blends together elements of pop and R&B in her music in a tasteful and modern way. If you’re unfamiliar with Banks’ work, check out her most recent album III released earlier this year. Fellow artist Kevin Garrett is on the bill for Thursday night as well.

Also see…

Polo & Pan @ The Ogden Theatre

Why? w/ Barrie @ The Bluebird Theater

Turkeyfoot ft. Mike Robinson (Railroad Earth) w/ Bowregard, Jackie & The Racket, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Funk Sessions ft. George Gekas (Revivalists) w/ Alvin Ford Jr. (Pretty Lights Live), Todd Stoops (RAQ), Ed Williams (Revivalists), Zack Feinberg (Revivalists), Michael Girardot (Revivalists), Rob Ingraham (Revivalists) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

PJ Sin Suela @ Marquis Theater

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets w/ Meatbodies, Serpentfoot @ Larimer Lounge

Jeff Crosby @ Hi-Dive

Girl In Red @ Lost Lake

Glen Hansard w/ Diana DeMuth @ The Paramount Theatre

Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Bilal (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Invisible Bird w/ Chronologue @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Jr. Rabbit w/ The Threadbarons, Coldridge @ Globe Hall

Milquetoast and Co @ The Walnut Room

Big Wild + Whethan w/ Goldfish, Robotaki @ Red Rocks

Cuco w/ Ambar Lucid, Kaina @ Mission Ballroom – Moved from The Gothic Theatre

Bloodletting @ The Roxy Theatre

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Deca + Ehiorobo w/ Carnage the Executioner, Kind Dub, Mr. Else, 8alin @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Patty Jackson @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Territories w/ Destruction by Distortion, Ryan Vail, Shua, Critical Control Point, La Muerte @ The Black Box Lounge

Kursa b2b Seppa w/ GrymeTyme, pheel. @ The Black Box

Friday, September 20

Recommended: Above & Beyond w/ Gabriel & Dresden, Spencer Brown, A&B Sunset Yoga Set

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, EDM artist Above & Beyond are returning to Red Rocks for their 2019 run of the venue. According to the EDM trio’s Spotify bio, they’ve been hailed as “one of the most successful trance acts of the 2000s and 2010s.” Not convinced? Well, you’ll have the chance to see them in action and experience it for yourself. Fellow artists Gabriel & Dresden and Spencer Brown are on the bill for Friday night as well, making this a great show for all the EDM lovers out there.

Also see…

Explosions In The Sky w/ Sessa @ The Ogden Theatre

Crooked Colours @ The Bluebird Theater

The Melvins w/ Redd Kross, Toshi Kasai @ The Gothic Theatre

Colorado Music Solution Showcase @ Summit Music Hall

Balloon Pop ft. Wax Tailor (DJ Set), Blockhead, Little People, Yppah, Natasha Kmeto, Arms and Sleepers, CNJR @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

Boris w/ Uniform @ Marquis Theater

Champaigne Trip w/ Luzcid @ Larimer Lounge

Wet Nights w/ Ned Garthe Explosion, Super Bummer, Vanna Oh! @ Hi-Dive

The Milk Blossoms w/ Those Willows, Nina & the Hold Tight, Felix Fast4ward @ Lost Lake

Death on the Balcony @ Bar Standard

Justin Martin + Doc Martin @ The Church

Brian Wilson & the Zombies @ The Paramount Theatre

Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Bilal (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Denver Trumpet Icon Series (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Justin Adams Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Randy Rogers Band @ The Grizzly Rose

Rastasaurus w/ Al Holliday and The East Side Rhythm Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Caleb Hawley w/ Lyle Divinsky @ The Walnut Room

Jessy J @ Soiled Dove Underground

Mr. Kitty @ 3 Kings Tavern

Three Bad Jacks @ Goosetown Tavern

King Friday the 13th w/ Deliciosa @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

The Ron Keel Band @ The Venue

Subtle Mind + Ill Chill @ The Black Box Lounge

Luke Vibert w/ Seied, Ginger Perry @ The Black Box

Crankdat @ Temple Denver

Saturday, September 21

Recommended: Atmosphere w/ Prof, Evidence, Sa-Roc, DJ Keezy

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, the hip-hop duo Atmosphere will be wrapping up a two night run at Mission Ballroom. Atmosphere, composed of members Slug and Ant, are known for their unique almost retro take on rap. Slug’s storytelling abilities mixed with Ant’s killer beats call for one hell of a duo. If you’re unfamiliar with Atmosphere’s work, check out tracks such as “Yesterday,” “Sunshine” and “The Best Day.” Fellow artists Prof, Evidence, Sa-Roc and DJ Keezy are on the bill for Friday night as well.

Also see…

Oliver Tree w/ Tommy Cash, NVDES @ The Ogden Theatre

Wooli w/ Trivecta, Computa, Detrace, Shank Aaron @ The Bluebird Theater

Marco Antonio Solis @ The Pepsi Center

World Premiere @ Summit Music Hall

The Other Brothers (The Allman Brothers Band Tribute) ft. Todd Smallie (JJ Grey/Mofro), Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun), Rob Eaton Jr. (Brother’s Keeper), Bill McKay (Coral Creek) w/ Tori Pater’s “Waiting for Columbus” @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Mark Farina + Christian Martin w/ The Bordas Brothers, Pruitt @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

HVOB @ Marquis Theater

Wovenhand w/ Jaye Jayle @ Larimer Lounge

Zealot w/ Simulators, The Vanilla Milkshakes @ Hi-Dive

Mdou Moctar @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Cromatik w/ Andhim @ Club Vinyl

Avril Lavine w/ Jagwar Twin @ The Paramount Theatre

Nelson Rangell @ Dazzle Jazz

The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast @ Nocturne Jazz

Randy Rogers Band @ The Grizzly Rose

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Bison Bone w/ Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels, Claire Heywood (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Charlie Cunningham w/ The Still Tide @ Globe Hall

Greg Laswell @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ Bad Company, The Steel Woods @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

The Revivalists w/ Anderson East @ Red Rocks

4th Annual Rocky Mountain Tree Festival ft. The Everyone Orchestra @ Levitt Pavilion

Atmosphere w/ Prof, Evidence, Sa-Roc, DJ Keezy @ Mission Ballroom

Pagan Rebellion North America Part II ft. Arkona, Metsatoll, Wind Rose @ The Roxy Theatre

Seventh Circle Music Collective 7th Anniversary Night One @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Mandy Yoches & the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Das Ich w/ Velvet Acid Christ, Oberer Todpunkt @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pizza Hangout at Your Mom’s House @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Perpetual Motion @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Ruthie Foster @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Nine Tenths of the Law w/ Bound by Years, Forbidden Temple, Sound Awake @ The Venue

Bass Invasion w/ Youngsta, Fracture, Fixate, J. Sparrow, Compa, Sinistarr, Groves, Leftlow, DJ Wadada, Sub.mission Residents, Recon Residents @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge

Audien @ Temple Denver

Sunday, September 22

Recommended: Rezz w/ Elohim, Peekaboo, Blackgummy, Shadient, Eddie

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, EDM artist Rezz is returning to Red Rocks for the second year in a row. Last year, the 24-year-old DJ made her Red Rocks debut with “Rezz Rocks” and we’re so happy to see her bring it back for “Rezz Rocks II.” Rezz’s music is unlike a lot of EDM out there right now and is worth checking out if you haven’t yet. Fellow artists Elohim, Peekaboo, Blackgummy, Shadient and Eddie are on the line up for Sunday night as well.

Also see…

Fruit Bats w/ Sun June @ The Bluebird Theater

5280 Urban Music Awards 2019 @ The Gothic Theatre

Phony Ppl w/ Rev. da IV @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Aliens Don’t Ring Doorbells @ Marquis Theater

Surf Curse w/ Dirt Buyer @ Larimer Lounge

Drug Apartments w/ Quits, Moon Pussy @ Hi-Dive

Joey Genetti w/ Kaitlyn Williams, Oli McCracken @ Lost Lake

Franco Escamilla @ The Paramount Theatre

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Matt Butler w/ JoFoKe: A Benefit for NAMI Denver (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lief Sjostrom (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Serendipity Music & Arts Festival @ Globe Hall

Yellopain w/ Gutter Souls @ The Roxy Theatre

Pop Will Eat Itself w/ Chemlab, Scifidelic, DJ Dave Vendetta @ The Oriental Theater

Tinderbox Circus Sideshow @ 3 Kings Tavern

Seventh Circle Music Collective 7th Anniversary Night Two @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

Freezer Acid @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Dizzy Doze w/ Recklezz Truth, Awkward Cliff, Kah Li, White Moms, Radiance, LuuvChild, Divine Abstract, JoEl June, Elle Green @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Celebrating the Life of Nate Winger @ The Venue

