This Week In Concerts – Atmosphere, Banks, Carrie Underwood, Rezz and More

Even though we are past the half-way mark for September, there are still plenty of concerts left to check out across the Mile High City. With seven full days of nonstop Denver concerts, you can start your week with Carrie Underwood and end it with Atmosphere. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s bound to be something you’ll like this week.
Monday, September 16
Recommended: Carrie Underwood w/ Maddie & Tae, Runaway June
Where: The Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday night, country star Carrie Underwood is headed to the Mile High City to take over the Pepsi Center. Underwood’s repertoire of hit songs is impressive, to say the least. Some of Underwood’s most recognizable hits include “Before He Cheats” and “Blown Away.” Fellow artists Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are joining Underwood at the Pepsi Center this week as well.
Also see…
Tobi Lou w/ Lil Trxptendo, Femdot. @ Larimer Lounge
Roselit Bone w/ High Planes Honky, Erika Ryann @ Lost Lake
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Elevation Worship w/ Jeremy Riddle, Steffany Gretzinger, Upperroom, Laura Hackett-Park, Cherry Hills Worship @ Red Rocks
Of Monsters and Men w/ Lower Dens @ Mission Ballroom
Anti-Vision w/ Came and Took It @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, September 17
Recommended: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit w/ Amanda Shires, David Crosby & Friends
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Isbell is known for his powerful songwriting abilities and beautiful use of words that come together to form breathtaking songs. Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage and we’re excited to see them return to Morrison in 2019. Fellow artists Amanda Shires and David Crosby & Friends are on Tuesday night’s bill as well.
*sold out.
Also see…
Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul @ The Gothic Theatre
Lil Keed w/ Slimelife Shawty, Paper Lovee, Jasiah, Karlae @ Summit Music Hall
Vein w/ Soft Kill, Higher Power, Modern Color @ Marquis Theater
Hatchie w/ Orchin, Slow Caves @ Larimer Lounge
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Sam Burchfield w/ Pip The Pansy, Jonny Miller @ Lost Lake
Deep Purple w/ Joyous Wolf @ The Paramount Theatre
Pat Bianchi Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
The MaryLynn Gillaspie + Andreas Schmid Quintet Honors Shirley Horn @ Nocturne Jazz
Man Man w/ GRLWOOD @ Globe Hall
Return to Sender @ The Oriental Theater
Seax w/ Viperwitch @ 3 Kings Tavern
Regional Justice Center w/ Cadaver Dog, Dox, Chair or Torture @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Ed Bassmaster @ Herman’s Hideaway
Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue
N-Type + Siren w/ DJ Seamus, Mindcell, Tulpa-, Artist Showcase @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge
Wednesday, September 18
Recommended: Andy Grammer w/ NIGHTLY
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Grammer is known for hits such as “Honey I’m Good” and “Fresh Eyes” over the last few years and just recently celebrated the release of his latest album Naive. Fellow artist NIGHTLY is set to join Grammer in Denver at The Ogden this Wednesday as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while you still can.
Also see…
Gloria Trevi w/ Karol G. @ The Pepsi Center
Witt Lowry w/ Xuitcasecity, Whatever We Are @ Summit Music Hall
RE:Search ft. Mimosa w/ Tsimba, GrymeTyme, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Torche w/ Pinkish Black @ Larimer Lounge
Art d’Ecco w/ Jay Marz, DJ Mr. Right @ Hi-Dive
Thistledown w/ The Whimsy of Things, John Samson @ Lost Lake
Roosevelt DJ Set @ Bar Standard
Braxton Kahn Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Man Man w/ GRLWOOD @ Globe Hall
John Prine w/ The Colorado Symphony, I’m With Her @ Red Rocks
Blessthefall w/ Escape the Fate @ The Oriental Theater
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Flaw w/ Elisium, Verses, Bound By Years, Two Minutes Darker, Le Rêve @ Herman’s Hideaway
Collective Wednesdays: Longevity Productions @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
Thursday, September 19
Recommended: Banks w/ Kevin Garrett
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: On Thursday evening, contemporary pop singer Banks is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Jillian Rose Banks, otherwise known as Banks, blends together elements of pop and R&B in her music in a tasteful and modern way. If you’re unfamiliar with Banks’ work, check out her most recent album III released earlier this year. Fellow artist Kevin Garrett is on the bill for Thursday night as well.
Also see…
Polo & Pan @ The Ogden Theatre
Why? w/ Barrie @ The Bluebird Theater
Turkeyfoot ft. Mike Robinson (Railroad Earth) w/ Bowregard, Jackie & The Racket, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Funk Sessions ft. George Gekas (Revivalists) w/ Alvin Ford Jr. (Pretty Lights Live), Todd Stoops (RAQ), Ed Williams (Revivalists), Zack Feinberg (Revivalists), Michael Girardot (Revivalists), Rob Ingraham (Revivalists) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
PJ Sin Suela @ Marquis Theater
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets w/ Meatbodies, Serpentfoot @ Larimer Lounge
Jeff Crosby @ Hi-Dive
Girl In Red @ Lost Lake
Glen Hansard w/ Diana DeMuth @ The Paramount Theatre
Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Bilal (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Invisible Bird w/ Chronologue @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Jr. Rabbit w/ The Threadbarons, Coldridge @ Globe Hall
Milquetoast and Co @ The Walnut Room
Big Wild + Whethan w/ Goldfish, Robotaki @ Red Rocks
Cuco w/ Ambar Lucid, Kaina @ Mission Ballroom – Moved from The Gothic Theatre
Bloodletting @ The Roxy Theatre
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Deca + Ehiorobo w/ Carnage the Executioner, Kind Dub, Mr. Else, 8alin @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Patty Jackson @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Territories w/ Destruction by Distortion, Ryan Vail, Shua, Critical Control Point, La Muerte @ The Black Box Lounge
Kursa b2b Seppa w/ GrymeTyme, pheel. @ The Black Box
Friday, September 20
Recommended: Above & Beyond w/ Gabriel & Dresden, Spencer Brown, A&B Sunset Yoga Set
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, EDM artist Above & Beyond are returning to Red Rocks for their 2019 run of the venue. According to the EDM trio’s Spotify bio, they’ve been hailed as “one of the most successful trance acts of the 2000s and 2010s.” Not convinced? Well, you’ll have the chance to see them in action and experience it for yourself. Fellow artists Gabriel & Dresden and Spencer Brown are on the bill for Friday night as well, making this a great show for all the EDM lovers out there.
Also see…
Explosions In The Sky w/ Sessa @ The Ogden Theatre
Crooked Colours @ The Bluebird Theater
The Melvins w/ Redd Kross, Toshi Kasai @ The Gothic Theatre
Colorado Music Solution Showcase @ Summit Music Hall
Balloon Pop ft. Wax Tailor (DJ Set), Blockhead, Little People, Yppah, Natasha Kmeto, Arms and Sleepers, CNJR @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
Boris w/ Uniform @ Marquis Theater
Champaigne Trip w/ Luzcid @ Larimer Lounge
Wet Nights w/ Ned Garthe Explosion, Super Bummer, Vanna Oh! @ Hi-Dive
The Milk Blossoms w/ Those Willows, Nina & the Hold Tight, Felix Fast4ward @ Lost Lake
Death on the Balcony @ Bar Standard
Justin Martin + Doc Martin @ The Church
Brian Wilson & the Zombies @ The Paramount Theatre
Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Bilal (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Denver Trumpet Icon Series (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Justin Adams Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Randy Rogers Band @ The Grizzly Rose
Rastasaurus w/ Al Holliday and The East Side Rhythm Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Caleb Hawley w/ Lyle Divinsky @ The Walnut Room
Jessy J @ Soiled Dove Underground
Mr. Kitty @ 3 Kings Tavern
Three Bad Jacks @ Goosetown Tavern
King Friday the 13th w/ Deliciosa @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
The Ron Keel Band @ The Venue
Subtle Mind + Ill Chill @ The Black Box Lounge
Luke Vibert w/ Seied, Ginger Perry @ The Black Box
Crankdat @ Temple Denver
Saturday, September 21
Recommended: Atmosphere w/ Prof, Evidence, Sa-Roc, DJ Keezy
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Saturday night, the hip-hop duo Atmosphere will be wrapping up a two night run at Mission Ballroom. Atmosphere, composed of members Slug and Ant, are known for their unique almost retro take on rap. Slug’s storytelling abilities mixed with Ant’s killer beats call for one hell of a duo. If you’re unfamiliar with Atmosphere’s work, check out tracks such as “Yesterday,” “Sunshine” and “The Best Day.” Fellow artists Prof, Evidence, Sa-Roc and DJ Keezy are on the bill for Friday night as well.
Also see…
Oliver Tree w/ Tommy Cash, NVDES @ The Ogden Theatre
Wooli w/ Trivecta, Computa, Detrace, Shank Aaron @ The Bluebird Theater
Marco Antonio Solis @ The Pepsi Center
World Premiere @ Summit Music Hall
The Other Brothers (The Allman Brothers Band Tribute) ft. Todd Smallie (JJ Grey/Mofro), Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun), Rob Eaton Jr. (Brother’s Keeper), Bill McKay (Coral Creek) w/ Tori Pater’s “Waiting for Columbus” @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Mark Farina + Christian Martin w/ The Bordas Brothers, Pruitt @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
HVOB @ Marquis Theater
Wovenhand w/ Jaye Jayle @ Larimer Lounge
Zealot w/ Simulators, The Vanilla Milkshakes @ Hi-Dive
Mdou Moctar @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Cromatik w/ Andhim @ Club Vinyl
Avril Lavine w/ Jagwar Twin @ The Paramount Theatre
Nelson Rangell @ Dazzle Jazz
The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast @ Nocturne Jazz
Randy Rogers Band @ The Grizzly Rose
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Bison Bone w/ Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels, Claire Heywood (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Charlie Cunningham w/ The Still Tide @ Globe Hall
Greg Laswell @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ Bad Company, The Steel Woods @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
The Revivalists w/ Anderson East @ Red Rocks
4th Annual Rocky Mountain Tree Festival ft. The Everyone Orchestra @ Levitt Pavilion
Atmosphere w/ Prof, Evidence, Sa-Roc, DJ Keezy @ Mission Ballroom
Pagan Rebellion North America Part II ft. Arkona, Metsatoll, Wind Rose @ The Roxy Theatre
Seventh Circle Music Collective 7th Anniversary Night One @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Mandy Yoches & the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Das Ich w/ Velvet Acid Christ, Oberer Todpunkt @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pizza Hangout at Your Mom’s House @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Perpetual Motion @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Ruthie Foster @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Nine Tenths of the Law w/ Bound by Years, Forbidden Temple, Sound Awake @ The Venue
Bass Invasion w/ Youngsta, Fracture, Fixate, J. Sparrow, Compa, Sinistarr, Groves, Leftlow, DJ Wadada, Sub.mission Residents, Recon Residents @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge
Audien @ Temple Denver
Sunday, September 22
Recommended: Rezz w/ Elohim, Peekaboo, Blackgummy, Shadient, Eddie
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, EDM artist Rezz is returning to Red Rocks for the second year in a row. Last year, the 24-year-old DJ made her Red Rocks debut with “Rezz Rocks” and we’re so happy to see her bring it back for “Rezz Rocks II.” Rezz’s music is unlike a lot of EDM out there right now and is worth checking out if you haven’t yet. Fellow artists Elohim, Peekaboo, Blackgummy, Shadient and Eddie are on the line up for Sunday night as well.
Also see…
Fruit Bats w/ Sun June @ The Bluebird Theater
5280 Urban Music Awards 2019 @ The Gothic Theatre
Phony Ppl w/ Rev. da IV @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Aliens Don’t Ring Doorbells @ Marquis Theater
Surf Curse w/ Dirt Buyer @ Larimer Lounge
Drug Apartments w/ Quits, Moon Pussy @ Hi-Dive
Joey Genetti w/ Kaitlyn Williams, Oli McCracken @ Lost Lake
Franco Escamilla @ The Paramount Theatre
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Matt Butler w/ JoFoKe: A Benefit for NAMI Denver (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lief Sjostrom (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Serendipity Music & Arts Festival @ Globe Hall
Yellopain w/ Gutter Souls @ The Roxy Theatre
Pop Will Eat Itself w/ Chemlab, Scifidelic, DJ Dave Vendetta @ The Oriental Theater
Tinderbox Circus Sideshow @ 3 Kings Tavern
Seventh Circle Music Collective 7th Anniversary Night Two @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
Freezer Acid @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Dizzy Doze w/ Recklezz Truth, Awkward Cliff, Kah Li, White Moms, Radiance, LuuvChild, Divine Abstract, JoEl June, Elle Green @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Celebrating the Life of Nate Winger @ The Venue