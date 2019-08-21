303 Style Profile – Man About Town, David Komisarchik of Threadability

303 Style Profile is an ongoing series highlighting unique locals and their incredible style and stories. Go here to see past profiles.

A dapper Coloradan with an eye for detail, David Komisarchik is the well-dressed man behind the style blog, Threadability. Born from a desire to express his creativity and personal style, Komisarchik started the blog in March 2018 and since then, he has been sharing his maverick twist to classic tailoring. His flat-lays feature all the wardrobe essentials for the modern man and his Instagram displays a range of perfectly put together casual and smart outfits inspiring the everyday fashion-conscious man.

Here we talk to Komisarchick about all things menswear, what are some of the rules to being a stylish man and what he thinks of the Denver fashion scene.

303 Magazine: Let’s start from the beginning, have you always had an interest in clothes?

David Komisarchik: For as long as I can remember, I have been interested in menswear and style. I think it sparked from being detail-oriented and observing textures and colors. I have always seen it to be like putting a puzzle together and making sure that the pieces fit together just right. I have carried that with me as my style has evolved.

303: How would you describe your style?

DK: This question is always a little difficult for me because I don’t like to put my style in a box. I’m inspired by modern, traditional, rugged and street styles. I like to think that my style is a fluctuating combo of all those influences depending on my mood. I like being able to pull from all of those styles to create my own. I don’t think we need to be stuck in one lane when it comes to style, it’s all about expressing yourself. If I had to give it a concise name, it would be “modern gentleman.”

303: What’s your secret to looking stylish amidst a busy schedule?

DK: Investing in pieces that I know fit me well and are style staples that can be mixed and matched keep the time it takes to get ready pretty low. If I have a specific occasion that requires a little more effort, then I try to plan ahead and have my outfit ready. I’m all about reducing the stress and time it takes to get ready when I’m trying to rush out the door.

303: What are some of your favorite menswear trends for Spring/Summer ’19?

DK: I’m not sure if this was a trend for just this season, but I am happy to see more menswear with bolder prints, patterns and brighter colors. We are seeing it on button-ups, pants, sock and I am excited about it. The days of muted menswear are long gone. I also have loved the emergence of casual suiting — tailored dress pants with sneakers. Not only are we seeing suits in brighter colors and patterns but the casual styling makes them more approachable and easier to wear.

303: What was the first stylish thing you bought?

DK: Oh this is a good question. If you ask my high school and college self, I’m sure I would have different answers than I do now. I’m not sure if it’s the first stylish thing I bought but I have a bomber jacket that my parents bought for me in high school that I still have now. Luckily it still fits. It is a Murano bomber jacket we got from the local department store. I remember when I laid eyes on it for the first time I knew I needed it in my life. It took some begging but my parents gave in. I think we could probably categorize this as the first stylish thing I got because I’m still wearing it today. You can see it on my Instagram feed pretty frequently.

303: What are the most common style mistake men make?

DK: I don’t like to make too many rules when it comes to helping guys out with their style. I believe that you are most stylish when you feel confident in what you are wearing. That being said, I do cringe at the combination of white tube sock and dress pants or even worse the socks and sandals look.

303: What are five items you always travel with?

DK: Coming from a guy who overpacks for pretty much every trip it’s hard to narrow it down but here we go.

1. I always bring one or two options for tees and button-ups that can be interchanged with the pants/shorts I bring. If I’m tight on space, taking items that I can re-wear in different combos is key.

2. I definitely don’t travel without a solid pair of denim that I can wear on multiple days. A pair of jeans is something you can get away with wearing more than one day in a row.

3. I recently flew to Boston for a week-long trip and wore my Killshot 2 sneakers from the Nike and J Crew collaboration almost every day. They are my go-to travel shoe. They go with almost every outfit and are super comfortable to travel in.

4. I always bring a few grooming products. I can’t travel without hair products to keep my hair in check, deodorant and a travel-size cologne so I can feel fresh and confident and of course a toothbrush and toothpaste.

5. My last tip may be bold but very important — never forget to pack enough underwear.

303: What are five items every stylish man should own?

DK:

1. A crisp white oxford shirt that fits well because you can dress it up or down.

2. The perfect pair of denim jeans that complement your body shape. These could either be slim or skinny but definitely not that worn out pair you do Sunday chores in.

3. A few cotton tees that aren’t wrinkled at the bottom of your drawer or shrunken from the wash. Pick up a few tees that you plan on hanging up instead of folding.

4. If you can only own one pair of dress shoes, go with some brown oxfords in a rich cognac color. These again can be dressed up and down and will serve you well.

5. A pair of grown-up sneakers like the Nike Killshots I mentioned before or a clean pair of white leather sneakers. They serve up some serious style without too much effort.

303: What are some of your favorite brands right now?

DK: My favorite brands right now are Taft, Scotch & Soda, Nifty Genius, J Crew, and BYLT. They help me pull together from different lanes of style that make up my own. However, I’ve been lucky enough to discover even more through my work on Instagram. It’s been a lot of fun to try a lot of new, up-and-coming brands as well.

303: What’s one style you hope they never bring back?

DK: With the resurgence of ’90s style, it’s hard to think of something that isn’t getting brought back now. Even pleats on pants are back and I’m here for it. However, I’m hoping baggy jeans and flip flops don’t come back. I’m not really a sandals type of guy anyway, but something about that combo just doesn’t sit right with me.

303: What’s your favorite thing about the Denver fashion community? What are your thoughts on the fashion scene here?

DK: I actually love that the Denver fashion community, at least for menswear, doesn’t feel saturated to me. It feels like there is still a lot of room for growth and individuality that gets recognized within the community. Personally, I also think it’s still developing particularly for the menswear community. There’s definitely an emerging community of guys who are interested in style and presenting their best selves. I’m speaking of the Denver Gents here, a group I am a proud member of. Over the last year or so, it brought a lot of gentlemen together that were individually interested in their style but didn’t have a community. At least, that’s what it did for me. On top of it all, we’re helping Denver youth as well. I’m excited to see how the Denver fashion community grows and I’m even more excited to be a part of it.

303: What are your favorite stores to shop in Denver?

DK: If I’m not shopping online, you can usually catch me at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center or checking out the new shops in RiNo. Cherry Creek is my go-to for established brands that I love and RiNo has new discoveries around every corner.

303: Do you have any projects that you are working on at the moment?

DK: I’m currently working on revamping my website and blog. When I first started it, my goal was to break down outfits that I shared on my [Instagram] in more detail to help describe my process. I’m working on shifting the focus to exploring other topics in menswear that haven’t been written about yet. I’m excited to get back to writing more blog post and offering my tips on how to look effortlessly stylish at all times.

