21 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some chill events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by exploring a circus world at Zabiti: An Immersive Circus Adventure and end it by brunching it up at the 2019 Denver BrunchFest. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, August 22

Zabiti: An Immersive Circus Adventure

When: August 22 – September 8

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 – $250 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience a magical land of wonder and performance during Zabiti: An Immersive Circus Adventure. The event features acts including Elizabeth Smith and Staza Stone of Rainbow Militia, live music from Stephen Brackett of Flobots, art from artist Erica Prather and much more.

A 40oz Collective Showcase

When: August 22, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to some killer sets at The Black Box during A 40oz Collective Showcase. Throughout the evening you can dance to beats from groups including Tiedye Ky, Kliine, and NEWSENSEi with artistic visuals from Sacramental Studios, Shields and VHSCOUNTRY.

Mortified Live: Hot Mess

When: August 22, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to The Oriental Theater for Mortified Live: Hot Mess. The event features a night of confessionals, hilarious comedy and a throwback cover band. Mortified Live happens around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries, photos and more for your entertainment.

Cirque du Soleil Corteo

When: August 22, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $39 – $115 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil Corteo during its last performance. You can watch high flying acts from acrobats, clowns and more. Corteo translates to Cortege or a festive parade and the show will bring no less than happiness and awe to the stage.

Friday, August 23

Own This City: Power

When: August 23, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Building partners with Warm Cookies of the Revolution to present Own This City: Power. The event features information on how to improve your power usage with information from Jason Meyer of the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), live music from Ramakhandra and more. You can also delight in some delicious cookies while you learn.

An Indie Dance Party

When: August 23, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Lipgloss, 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get ready to shake your stuff at An Indie Dance Party. Lipgloss hosts the release of OUT FRONT Colorado’s Art Issue with throwback beats, a photo booth for those perfect ‘grams, video games and more.

B-Side Music

When: August 23, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music is back. The event features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Cisco the Nomad – a local rapper putting Denver on the map and Rachel Bailey – a singer and songwriter that vibes with the freedom of expression. You can listen to fresh sounds and relax in the warm summer air.

The Wizard’s Brunch

When: August 23 – 25

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $160 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the wondrous world of magic at The Wizard’s Brunch. You can dine at a three-course banquet style brunch or dinner with a themed menu, potions to imbibe in and live performances from wizards and witches as you feast.

Midnight Madness

When: August 23 – 24, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax to watch a film at Midnight Madness. You can get nostalgic with a screening of The Goonies – a classic ’80s film that follows a group of kids who find a map to pirate treasure and go on a dangerous adventure.

Saturday, August 24

Design After Dark

When: August 24, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum invites you to explore the museum after hours with Design After Dark. The event features a celebration of play with one last look at the closing exhibition Serious Play: Design In Midcentury America. You can delight in midcentury-themed bites, purchase play inspired items created by local creatives and more throughout the evening.

Denver Tacos & Margs Crawl

When: August 24, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Brothers Bar & Grill, 1920 Market St., Denver

Cost: $24.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sip on some the best margaritas and munch on some savory tacos during Bar Crawl Nation’s Tacos & Margs Crawl. The crawl starts at Brother Bar & Grill and travels around Downtown Denver this Saturday to hit up 10 different locations with exclusive deals at each one.

For The Record

When: August 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts For The Record. The event features an all vinyl showcase with art from artists Anya Skultin, Alfonso Vazquez and Alyssa Serpentini as well as poster art from Lindsey Kuhn, Brendan Dorney and Moon Light Speed.

8th Annual Downtown Aquarium Wine Fest

When: August 24, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Downtown Aquarium – Denver hosts its 8th Annual Wine Fest. You can take the chance to explore the aquarium while sipping on wine tastings, delighting in bites, listening to live music and more. You can even watch animal interactions while imbibing on the vino.

7 Years, 7 Beers Anniversary Party

When: August 24, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of cold beer and cheers to Prost Brewing Company for seven years of achievements during its 7 Years, 7 Beers Anniversary Party. Prost will celebrate with beer tappings, live entertainment from Spectra Circus and food from Areyto Puerto Rican Food.

Summer Beer Release Party

When: August 24, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewing Company hosts a Summer Beer Release Party to cool you off from that summer weather. Stop in for a taste of three new brews – a Summer in the City French Saison, a sour golden ale and a Ski Naked Saison. You can also munch on bites from the Peyote Mexican Food truck and jam out to live music while chilling with the brews.

Sunday, August 25

303 Magazine Pool Party ’19

When: August 25, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: HALCYON, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get ready to put on your favorite suit for the 303 Magazine Pool Party ’19. The event features a chance to lounge by the rooftop pool at HALCYON with cocktails, bites, live music from DJs and more. Bring your sunnies and soak up some rays.

2nd Annual Reggae On The Grass

When: August 25, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion hosts The 2nd Annual Reggae on the Grass. If you love reggae, this is the concert for you, with performances from some of the best Colorado-based Reggae bands, singers and DJs including Fyakin aka Nyle Banks, Dubskin, Red Sage and Iba MaHr – The Black Youth Of Harar. You can jam out and shop from a Reggae Market.

Lamb Jam Denver

When: August 25, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $56.25 – $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore all of the possibilities of lamb at Lamb Jam. The competition features a culinary gathering of 16 local chefs as they battle head to head for the Lamb Jam Denver Championship title. You can delight in bites of lamb alongside samples of craft cocktails and local brews to wash it all down.

Blissfest333

When: August 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver hosts Blissfest333. The event features a film festival with a mission to unify and create better harmony. The proceeds of the event will go towards Historic Elitch Theatre programs to help continue the theater community in Denver. You can watch screenings of films such as Rage of the Mummy, HUSH Little Baby and Jurassic Thunder.

2nd Annual Red Rocks Beer Festival

When: August 25, 4 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $45 – $229 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Live Nation teams up with Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre to present the 2nd Annual Red Rocks Beer Festival. This year, PUNK IN DRUBLIC is touring the festival with a wild punk-rock lineup for an amazing concert to go along with a day-long celebration of beer, food and more.

2019 Denver BrunchFest

When: August 25, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $54 – $114 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver BrunchFest returns this Sunday for a day of delicious delights. You can imbibe on bottomless mimosas and bloody marys while diving into unlimited brunch bites. You can also groove out to live music while exploring all of the amazing brunchy fare.

Mark Your Calendar

10,000 Vinyl Records Sale

When: August 29, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 East 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Untitled Final Friday

When: August 30, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

NATIV Anniversary White Party

When: August 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: NATIV Lounge & Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Denver Food + Festival 2019

When: September 4 – 8

Where: Various Locations check here

Cost: Varying prices check here