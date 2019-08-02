This past February, Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort (A-Basin) announced it parted ways with Vail Resorts and cut ties with the Epic Pass for the 2019/2020 season. This left many wondering which what the future may hold for A-Basin and its possible pass holders. Now that the snow has settled, Ikon Pass has now announced that A-Basin will join its ranks.

“Arapahoe Basin is thrilled to partner with the Ikon Pass and join its community of like-minded mountain destinations. A-Basin is a bold, aspirational mountain with legendary character that invites skiers and riders to find adventure at every turn, an ideal fit for the Ikon Pass,” said Alan Henceroth the chief operating officer at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

This new pass partnership will allow Ikon Pass holders to seven-day access to A-Basin without blackout dates and five-day access on the Ikon Base Pass with selected blackout dates. Arapahoe Basin joins 39 other locations that the Ikon Pass covers including Copper Mountain Resort, Winter Park Resort and Eldora Mountain Resort.

“Arapahoe Basin is a beloved brand among skiers and riders and we are proud that the destination has joined the Ikon Pass community,” said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer of Alterra Mountain Company. “We can feel winter around the corner as we offer skiers and riders another iconic reason to hit the slopes in Colorado.”