Today, Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort announced it will not renew its partnership with Vail Resorts for the 2019/2020 season, and as a result, will no longer be included in the Epic Pass. Citing concerns over facility space and parking, A-Basin believes the best course of action will be to cut ties with Vail Resorts to ease congestion.

READ: 9 Best Kept Secrets and Local Tips For Exploring A-Basin “We are very proud of how wonderful Arapahoe Basin has become from the unparalleled skiing and riding to the incredible scenery. With diverse ski runs including some of the most intense terrain in North America and a culinary operation that is regularly listed among the top ten in the country, the ski area has developed a very special community that feels like home. In order to continue to build on this spirit and the experience we have created, Arapahoe Basin and Vail Resorts will not be renewing their pass partnership for the 2019/2020 season,” said Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth.

A-Basin and Vail Resorts have enjoyed a partnership that has lasted more than 20 years, so the break is one that will have widespread effects on both resorts as well as the skiers and snowboarders who’ve utilized the partnership over the years. While it’s not a mutual break, it is an amicable one, as Vail Resorts released a statement, via chief marketing officer Kirsten Lynch of their own praising the relationship over the years.

“We want to thank Arapahoe Basin for their partnership for over 20 years. We are disappointed, but given the success they have had and their recent investments into the resort, we respect that this is the right time for them to move in a different direction.”

Rest assured, riders with current Vail Resort passes that include A-Basin will be able to use their passes for the remainder of the current 2018/2019 season.