Denver has some rocking events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with an artistic experience during Viscerality and end it by cooling off from the summer heat at an Adults Only Pool Party. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, July 25

Viscerality

When: July 25, 7 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science ‎hosts Viscerality. The event features an immersive experience with performances from artist Synthestruct aka Ginger Leigh. The performance uses audio and generative visuals controlled by sensor-enabled gloves within the dome. Synthestruct will create imaginary and real worlds from data and sensors.

Gather

When: July 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens presents Gather. The event features a food pop-up series with a chance to try creations from different chefs. This Thursday you can delight in bites from Thai chef Michael Poompam within the gorgeous gardens. Each dish is made from fresh seasonal ingredients with sustainability in mind.

Sunset Paddle

When: July 25, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sloan Lake, Sheridan Blvd. and W. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 to rent equipment

The Lowdown: Unwind from your stresses at a sunset paddle session on Sloan Lake. You can watch the sun go down with a view of the mountains or the Denver skyline on the scenic lake. If you are not a member of the Denver Paddle Club, you can rent equipment to use. Reservations are required, make yours by calling 303.472.3355.

Friday, July 26

Underground Music Showcase 2019

When: July 26 – 28

Where: Underground Music Showcase, S. Broadway between 5th St. and Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to the some the best musicians all weekend long at the Underground Music Showcase 2019. The event features performances from groups and musicians including Motion Trap, Oxeye Daisy, Ray Reed and The Velveteers. The showcase spans all throughout South Broadway so make sure to hit as many locations as possible to get a full experience.

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party

When: July 26, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your funk on at Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party. The event features a chance to shake it to ’80s hits and dance to other music from DJ Jason Heller, the founder of Whip It! and DJ Erin Stereo. All of the music played is from vinyl 45s. Be ready to move your body to the beats all night long.

DJ Dance Party Tribute

When: July 26, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel presents a DJ Dance Party Tribute. The event features a night dedicated to Madonna, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears. You can dance till your feet get sore to beats from DJ Mickey Desmond and special guests while celebrating the legendary ladies.

Untitled Final Fridays

When: July 26, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art-making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday, you can take part in an augmented reality (AR) interactive game inspired by The Light Show with artist Michael Sperandeo that has the theme of “Cyber Future.”

Final Friday

When: July 26, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: 3100 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party all night long to great music at Final Friday. The event features a block party that sits right in the RiNo Arts District with live music from artists such as Ray Reed, Saint V and Chy Reco. You can jam out all night long to poppin’ beats, sip on libations and raise funds for Water For People and Dream Culture.

The Green Room

When: July 26 – 27

Where: 3 Kings Tavern, 60 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free with purchase of Underground Music Showcase Ticket here

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine is partnering with Molly’s Spirits and UMS to host The Green Room. The event is part of The Underground — a special series that runs through UMS with different underground events. You can enter into a password-protected immersive bar space and party out on a dance floor with a jungle vibe. Sign up here.

5-Year Anniversary Celebration of Denver’s Union Station

When: July 26, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate five years of achievements during a 6-Year Anniversary Celebration of Denver’s Union Station. The event features an evening of sips and delights from the best surrounding bars and restaurants, live entertainment from The Soltones and Brothers of Brass and a chance to explore some amazing art exhibits. Proceeds from the event will benefit Colorado Preservation, Inc.

Space-Case Comedy

When: July 26, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Space-Case Comedy. The event features a night of hilarious sets from comedians Andres Becerril, Benjamin Duncan, Brandy Bryant, Noe Noel, T.J. Webb and Michael Seyedian. You can laugh all night long to jokes and snag some great art door prizes throughout the show.

Indigenous Pop X Denver

When: July 26 – 28

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $225 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building teams up with Denver American Indian Commission and Native Realities to present Indigenous X Denver. The event features a gathering of indigenous artists and creators showcasing music, art, fashion, comics and more. You can explore the convention and celebrate indigenous culture.

Summer Sidewalk Sale

When: July 26 – 28

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Highlands Square hosts a Summer Sidewalk Sale. The event features a chance to shop from multiple participating boutiques and shops such as Mondo Vino, Starlet, Strut Boutique and RusticThread. Each location will offer a different deal for some sweet savings.

Midnight Madness

When: July 26, 11:59 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch the cult classic The Room at Midnight Madness. The hit film follows the eccentric Tommy Wiseau in his own wild creation. The film will pull you into the trials of love, betrayal and passion that Wiseau had to write and direct the film, despite the discouragement of others.

Saturday, July 27

Rosé & Beer Festival 2019

When: July 27, 2 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1800 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company presents the Rosé & Beer Festival. The event features a takeover of South Pearl Street with a gathering of vendors, live music and more. The ticket price includes tastings of over 50 varieties of rosé and more than 20 local brews accompanied by bites from local restaurants.

The Cosmic Ball

When: July 27, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 3 Kings Tavern, 60 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free with UMS tickets $40 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 3 Kings Tavern teams up with The Underground Music Showcase and Synesthesia to host a Cosmic Ball. The event features a special party with an alien disco theme with installations from Kat Phenna, a visual show from artist Andy Ai and more. You can jam out to killer sets from musicians including Funk Hunk, SIGH, Fredrowknows and No Touch throughout the evening.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

When: July 27 – 28

Where: Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, 25th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returns to Denver. The festival features a tea ceremony, traditional dance performances, a vendor village and more. You can participate in a spicy Vietnamese noodle eating contest, dig into other Japanese cuisines and, of course, watch dragon boat races on Sloan’s Lake.

V1 – 2019 Denver Summer Tequila Tasting Festival

When: July 27, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30 = $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blake Street Tavern hosts the V1 – 2019 Denver Summer Tequila Tasting Festival. The event features a festival dedicated to all things tequila with samples of Mezcal, Blanco, Reposado and Anejo paired with snacks to keep you going. You can sip on 15 different spirits including brands like Tres Ochos Tequila and Mexican Moonshine.

Bubble RUN

When: July 27, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 N Yosemite St., Denver

Cost: $40 register here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness and get embraced with bubbles during the Bubble RUN. You can lace up your sneakers and take part in a 5k race with bubbles surrounding you as you run or walk. At each marker, you will explore through foam bogs with colored and clear foam bubbles.

Denver Summer Brew Fest

When: July 27, 12 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Summer Brew Fest is back at the Mile High Station. The event features a celebration of beer with unlimited tastings of more than 100 brews and ciders that you can imbibe from a commemorative tasting cup. You can rock out live music and munch on food from food trucks while washing it all down with a chilled brew. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Swallow Hill Music Association.

7th Annual Cheesman Park Artfest

When: July 27 – 28

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore a myriad of art from local artists during the 7th Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest. The event features an outdoor festival with live music, food from food trucks and a showcasing of amazing art.

Sunday, July 27

BYO Vinyl Sunday Brunch Launch

When: July 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse partners with Mountain Crust Catering to present a BYO Vinyl Brunch Launch. This Sunday you can dive into specialty breakfast pizzas, bloody marys and live music from DJs. The best part? There is 15% off all brunch dishes during the launch event.

Flea Market

When: July 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: South Pearl Farmers Market hosts a Flea Market. You can shop vintage and antique items while finding some delectable produce from local vendors. The market holds a wide variety of salvage and handcrafted goods that are one-of-a-kind.

6-Year-Old Bonded Bourbon Release Party

When: July 28, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 S. Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Laws Whiskey House presents a six-year-old bonded bourbon whiskey release party. The event features a release of Colorado’s first six-year-old bonded bourbon whiskey with bottles for purchase. You can grab a limited edited bottle, sip on cocktails created with Laws whiskey, listen to live music and dine on bites from a food truck.

Summer Sunday Luau

When: July 28, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 at entry

The Lowdown: Adrift hosts a Sunday Summer Luau. The event features an all-you-can-eat Luau with a pork roast, Huli Huli Chicken, tropical tiki drinks and more. The ticket price also includes free hula lessons with Kalama Polynesian Dancers. Reservations are required and the event sells out fast. Create your reservations by calling 303.778.8454.

Denver Vintage Reggae Society Party

When: July 28, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents a Denver Vintage Reggae Society Party. The event features a night to rock out to reggae jams from DJ TONE. You can grab a Ratio brew and bites from Sha-WING Food Truck to fuel your party ventures.

Adults Only Pool Party

When: July 28, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Four Seasons Hotel Denver hosts an Adults Only Pool Party. The event features an evening to strut your stuff in swimwear, imbibe on drink specials, snag giveaways and more. You can chill out to fresh beats from DJs while soaking up those summer sun rays and looking fabulous while doing so.

Mark Your Calendar

Union Station Busckerfest

When: August 1 – 4

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

First Friday Art Walk

When: August 2, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

International Food Truck Festival

When: August 3, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Wanderlust 108

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St., Denver

Cost: Free – $99 tickets available here