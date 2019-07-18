Last year we here at 303 Magazine announced a collaborative, interactive partnership with the Underground Music Showcase (UMS) called The Underground and we’re bringing it back this year with new surprises in store.

For 2018, The Underground relied on a series of 15-second visual clues with the specific objective in mind of informing the participants of secret pop-ups and events around UMS. Those in the know were rewarded with free Shake Shack, cloud hammocks and a school bus filled with vinyl. We’re back this year with a new concept pop-up dubbed “The Green Room” which will take The Underground to the next level — with the help from our friends at Molly’s Spirits.

Located at 3Kings’ underground room, this password-protected space will feature an immersive bar and dance floor that’ll feel part speakeasy, part disco and a whole lot of jungle. Access will begin at 10 p.m. until close on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27. But in order to get in, you have to sign up here. As the event draws near, keep your inbox open and your phone handy as you’ll be sent a pass. See below for the DJ line-up and get ready to dance.

Friday, July 26

10 – 11:15 p.m. Levi Double U

11:15-12:15: Nasty Nachos

12:30 – 1:30 a.m. Motion Trap (DJ Set)

Saturday, July 27

10 – 11:15 p.m. Erin Stereo

11:15-12:15: Fun Factory

12:30 – 1:30 a.m. Funk Hunk

Sign up for The Underground Denver updates here. The Green Room concept is going down July 26-27 with limited availability. First-come, First-served.

*Entrance to the Green Room is free, but you must have a pass to UMS to get inside 3Kings. *

It is located at the underground room 3Kings at 60 S Broadway, Denver.