Metallic designs ruled fashion runways at Fall 2019 shows. The use of glistening fabric and sequins mesmerized audiences as contemporary designs flowed from runways of Marc Jacobs, Altuzarra, Michael Kors and others. Perfect for layering, metallic clothing pieces are also extremely versatile and can be worn in any season when styled appropriately. In addition to the height of metallic fashion, hair accessories made a serious comeback this year. Sequined and pearl bobby pins constructed with short words made a big impact online and in brick and mortar stores. The use of excessive pins also boomed in the beauty world. As seen here, model Claire O’Brien showcased how to pair powerful hair and clean makeup alongside these dramatic outfits to achieve a state-of-the-art effect.

Unified Composition

The Lowdown: A crisp, white collared blouse is a true testament to timeless style. Although basic in nature, the polished blouse paired perfectly in composition with the eye-catching silver sequined pants, clear handbag and abundance of mixed metal bobby hairpins. Similar to these amazing trousers, Dolce and Gabbana debuted a silver sequined lengthy blazer at the Fall 2019 runway show perfect for closets in need of a radiant update. Fashion label, Alberta Ferretti, also showcased numerous metallic looks during the Fall 2019 runway show. Similar to our combination of classic and gleaming pieces mixed, a number of the runway looks displayed that same styling idea. To style, couple pieces of differing textures and colors together to achieve a flawless look. Add similar elements to match the overall wardrobe theme with the incorporation of a handbag, hair accessories and jewelry.

Styled to a Tee

The Lowdown: Graphic tops have been consistent in the fashion world since the 1980s, and almost thirty years later the closet staple continues to be stylish. Paired with a mini silver metallic dress and clear handbag compliments of Garbarini and mixed with a bold middle hair part, this look presented major fireworks. This look is perfect for more casual events such as festivals, games and date nights. Create the look with the pairing of chunky sneakers or printed booties and loads of necklaces. The metallic dress by itself could also be formalized without the graphic tee and with the addition of strappy high heels, bold jewelry and dramatic lip color.

Electrifying Color

The Lowdown: Bold color played a major style role here with the focal point of a C.R. Lee jumpsuit. The bold effect of the metallic purple combined with cool and warm components served as a testament to upscale style. C.R. Lee, debuting at Paris Fashion Week later this year, showcased this sweeping piece at New York Fashion Week 2019 as part of the Sophista Punk Collection. The lightweight fabric is perfect for summer, spring or fall and for winter could be layered with an impressive jacket, similar to this metallic overlay. For the beauty aspect aligned with this outfit, hair was pinned up in a casual top knot so as to let the clothing speak for itself. Bobby pins still played a leading role and makeup consisted of a strong brow, nude lips and highlighted cheekbones.

Photography by Rebecca Grant.

Clothing provided by C.R. Lee and Garbarini.

Makeup by Lois Erikson.

Hair by Vanessa Whitmarsh.

Model Claire O’Brien.

Model provided by Donna Baldwin Agency.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.