According to the Drinks International cocktail review of bars all over the world — the Negroni has been voted the second best selling cocktail — after the Old Fashioned. If you aren’t already familiar with the world’s second best cocktail — there is no time like the present to start sipping the Campari-driven classic. June 24-30 is Negroni Week. Not only does this sweet, simple, subtly citrusy and herbaceous cocktail have its annual moment to shine — imbibing participants may feel positive about their liquid selection as multiple bars and restaurants around Denver will be donating proceeds from Negroni sales to a number of charities. So say “bottom’s up” with a bright red beverage at any of these Denver locales. This celebrated bar-favorite deserves the spotlight during Negroni Week and beyond.

Bar Helix

Where: 3440 Larimer St, Denver

The Lowdown: This seductive, woman-owned RiNo hotspot happens to be the only Negroni bar west of the Mississippi. With a dozen signature variations of the beloved beverage, upscale small bites and an atmosphere exuding with character and class — Bar Helix should be the first stop on your personal Negroni tour. Try The Bar Helix Negroni ($14) with Bar Hill gin, Montanaro 6 PM aperitivo and Carpano Antica Formula vermouth or The O Face ($12) with Hendrick’s Erbium gin, Bruto Americano and Cocchi di Torino vermouth.

For Negroni Week, enjoy nightly discounts on Negroni cocktails, prizes, giveaways and more. A portion of the proceeds during Negroni Week will be donated to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.

Tavernetta

Where: 1889 16th St. Mall, Denver

The Lowdown: The refined Italian concept from the same restaurant group which took home the James Beard award for outstanding service this year is participating in Negroni Week in a big way. To kick off the Campari-flavored celebration — the team at Tavernetta will present a Negroni fountain, along with their signature house Negroni ($13) with St. George Botanivore, Punt e Mes, Carpano Antica and Campari, a white Negroni, a Boulevardier and a special grapefruit Campari sorbet with Prosecco.



For Negroni Week, Tavernetta is supporting NAMI Colorado.

Il Posto

Where: 2601 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: There is a lot to love about RiNo’s Il Posto. Boasting a stellar menu, sleek interior and authentically Italian, unapologetically enthusiastic chef/owner, Andrea Frizzi — it makes perfect sense why Il Posto should be your consistent Negroni destination. Moreover, Il Posto offers four variations of Negronis including one non-alcoholic Vir-Gin Negroni ($8) with a citrus and juniper reduction, rosemary, pine and Birra Baladin ginger, as well as unique variations such as the Negroni Blanco ($13) with thyme and pink peppercorn infused Barr Hill gin, Lillet Blanc, Salers aperitif, Luxardo and lemon bitters. Bonus: You may cure your Campari cravings every First Friday until September on Il Posto’s patio. Join the “Camparty” and dance to a DJ set while enjoying $6 Campari and sodas, $8 Aperol spritzes and $9 Negronis. Complimentary finger foods are available with any drink purchase.

For Negroni Week, Il Posto is supporting Slow Food International.

The Welton Room

Where: 2590 Welton St., Denver

The Lowdown: A little innovation and artistry is what makes The Welton Room in Five Points stand out from the rest. If you think liquid nitrogen is only utilized in flashy dishes, televised cooking competitions and Halloween punch bowls — think again. The Welton Room will be serving the LN2 Negroni — a unique duo of Campari and Aperol combined with gin, yuzu, pineapple and passion fruit, elevated by the aesthetically pleasing addition of liquid nitrogen.

For Negroni Week, The Welton Room is supporting Lambda Legal.

The Tatarian

Where: 4024 Tennyson St., Denver

The Lowdown: In case you were wondering — a Tatarian is a tree. Furthermore, Berkley’s Tatarian — a contemporary cocktail bar — is deeply rooted in the idea of preserving a sense of community in this special space. Also, the cocktails are named after trees. Cute, right? During specific seasons, The Tatarian’s gorgeous version of a Negroni, the Pando ($14) — with gin, Campari, strawberry Dolin Blanc, rosemary syrup and prosecco — may mimic the vibrant colors of this significant tree. Not to mention it has an equally vibrant flavor-profile.

For Negroni Week, The Tatarian is supporting the Arbor Day Foundation.

Quality Italian

Where: 241 Columbine St., Denver

The Lowdown: Cherry Creek’s modern steakhouse, Quality Italian, doesn’t necessarily require an explanation. Essentially, the straightforward concept delivers what is promotes — quality Italian fare with quality Italian wine and cocktails. On that note — if you are seeking a quality Italian Negroni, you might as well opt for the sparking Nitro Negroni ($14) on draft with a delightfully frothy top, straight from a nitro faucet. After all, a place where Negronis flow from a tap deserves a certain amount of respect.

For Negroni Week Quality Italian is supporting One More Wave.

Bistro Vendôme

Where: 1420 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Larimer Square’s chic French hideaway may seem like a surprising location to seek a Negroni. However, when considering the restaurant’s continued prevalence and contribution to yet another good cause — a trip to Bistro Vendôme seems like a no-brainer. Say “Who’s a Good Negroni” ($13), and sip on a concoction of 50 Pound Gin, Contratto Bitter and Vermouth Blanc et Rouge while benefitting furry friends.

For Negroni Week, Bistro Vendôme is supporting ‘PAWS’-People Helping Animals.

Call

Where: 2845 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: It didn’t take long for this modest European cafe in RiNo to gain national recognition as one of America’s Best New Restaurants 2018 by Bon Appétit. If this exceptional award isn’t a reason in itself to visit the sweet and suitably smug eatery — perhaps it is time to reevaluate your priorities. Call is now open in the evening and offering an especially unique twist on a Negroni this week made from Plantation O.F.T.F. rum, Tzaguirre Blanco Reserva vermouth, Campari and Barspoon Bahnez mezcal.

For Negroni Week, Call is supporting the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.

For for more Negroni specials this week, visit negroniweek.com