Denver is chock-full of some bright events this weekend. Kick it off with laughter during Mortified Live: Pride Edition! and end it by getting your zen on at STILLness. Whatever the weekend has in store for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, June 13

Mortified Live: Pride Edition!

When: June 13, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Mortified Live: Pride Edition! The event features a hilarious night of confessionals, comedy and a throwback cover band pumping out fresh beats all night long. Mortified Live has toured around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries, photos and more for your entertainment.

Gin Doctors

When: June 13, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem presents the Gin Doctors. The event features a free summer show from The Gin Doctors – a ’90s throwback band on the patio. You can soak up some summer vibes and have a last chance of catching a performance from the band.

Summer Sweat Series

When: June 13, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Alchemy 365 presents a Summer Sweat Series. The event features a free 40-minute outdoor workout session to get your blood pumping. Following the class, you can refuel during a happy hour at Joyride Brewing Company. All levels are welcome to participate. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on.

Rainbow ROLL

When: June 13, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates as Tracks and ROLL partner up for Rainbow ROLL. The event features a night of skating, live music from DJs and more. You can also see a performance from A’keria Chanel Davenport while sipping on cocktails from Tracks.

Park Hill Farm & Flea

When: June 13, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, 2255 Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar teams up with Gum Pop to host the Park Hill Farm & Flea. The event features an evening market filled with local makers, food vendors, brews and more. You can shop till you drop and explore Oneida Park.

Friday, June 14

7th Annual Crosswalk Walk Off

When: June 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado), 51 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado) presents the 7th Annual Crosswalk Walk Off. The event features a runway fashion show starring local individuals strutting their stuff on the rainbow crosswalk on Broadway. You can watch as the contestants compete in the fashion face-off to see who has the best walk of this year’s walk off.

Paint Your PRIDE

When: June 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: the ART, a Hotel in Denver, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel in Denver hosts Paint Your PRIDE. The event features an evening with drag performances with music from DJ Leslie Van Stelten with host Michael Garcia. You can dance till your feet get sore and sip on cocktails made with Keel vodka throughout the night.

Denver BBQ Festival 2019

When: June 14 – 16

Where: Broncos Stadium At Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver BBQ Festival is back in Denver. The event features a three-day festival jam-packed with over 18,000 pounds of meat smoked and served up for your satisfaction. You can delight in the hot smokey bites while sipping on a cool beer to keep your summer bod rockin’.

Drag Nation PRIDE

When: June 14, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver presents Drag Nation Denver. The event features a night hosted by the recent winner of RuPaul’s Drag race and local drag queen Yvie Oddly. You can watch fabulous performances from Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Oddly herself.

B-Side Music

When: June 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents B-Side Music. The event features a night to jam out to some up-and-coming local musicians with performances from Good Public and Bruce Leanin. You can listen to fresh beats and relax in the cool summer evening.

Dance Yourself Clean

When: June 14, 9 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Larimer Lounge hosts Dance Yourself Clean. The event features a dance party dedicated to indie music. You can party all night to music from artists such as Icona Pop, St. Lucia, Neon Indian and Phoenix. Dance Yourself Clean has traveled across the world as part of a wild movement.

Museum After Dark: Perception

When: June 14, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $75 – $225 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Museum After Dark: Perception. The event features an evening to explore different aspects of perception and how it affects the human experience. You can play with all of your senses and see how they change your perceptions. Following the event, you can party at the After Dark Soiree.

Saturday, June 15

Denver PrideFest

When: June 15 – 16

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Pride month at Denver PrideFest. The fest features a parade, music, food and more. You can show support for equality and fight for those you love. The fest is produced by The Center on Colfax. Be a part of showing Denver’s LGBTQ+ community the love that they deserve.

Coastal Wives EP Release

When: June 15, 8 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Underground Music Showcase teams up with the Marquis Theatre to host Coastal Wives EP Release. The event features performances from Coastal Wives – a local indie rock band with a blues vibe and special guest Anthony Ruptak — a local musician who uses his music to connect people.

MCA Ratio Beer Dinner Society

When: June 15, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) presents the MCA Ratio Beer Dinner Society. The event features a four-course dinner created by Chef Dana Rodriguez of Super Mega Bien and Work & Class. Each dish will be complemented with a Ratio Beerworks brew. The Dinner Society is a pop-up rooftop dinner series that combines artistic cuisine with visual arts to provide a unique experience like none other.

9th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

When: June 15, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Mo’ Betta Green Marketplace, 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mo’ Betta Green Marketplace hosts a 9th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration. The event features a day to explore health and wellness with a yoga session, a dance class and more. You can also sip on fresh pressed juice to freshen up after breaking a sweat.

Brewer’s Light Pride Parade & Rumpus

When: June 15, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing presents the Brewers Light Pride Parade & Rumpus. The event features a parade and crawl to several local craft breweries to celebrate Denver Pride. You can start your beer journey at The Grateful Gnome and finish at Call to Arms with a banging party with live music from DJ DSRE and a special beer release. The proceeds from the event will benefit The Trevor Project, which helps LGBTQ youth suicide prevention.

Made in Mexico City Launch Party

When: June 15, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station hosts a Made in Mexico City Launch Party. The event features an evening packed full vendors and workshops from Seher One, Smithe and Demencia Beivide ARTE. You can shop from the pop-up, sip on cocktails crafted from Limantour and munch on food from Campobaja throughout the party.

Foam Wonderland

When: June 15, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into a world of bubbles during the Foam Wonderland. The event features the biggest foam party in the country with live music from Ghastly, DNMO, Spag Heddy, Paws The Music and more. You can dance till you drop in the foam filled experience. Make sure to wear clothes that can get wet.

14th Annual Pink Party

When: June 14, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver partners with One Denver to present the 14th Annual Pink Party. The event features a fundraiser for Pride. You can help support One Denver, imbibe on beverages from an open bar and dance all night long.

Flight Club: Rosé 101

When: June 15, 3 – 4 p.m.

Where: Noble Riot, 1336 27th St., Denver

Cost: $39 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Noble Riot hosts Flight Club: Rosé 101. The event features a class about rosé. You can learn from Noble Riot’s experts about the art of saignée, maceration methods and more. The ticket price includes four wines, materials needed to participate and instructionals.

RiNo Beer Fest

When: June 15, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $33 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Gum Pop hosts the RiNo Beer Fest. The event features an afternoon to sample from unlimited beer and cider from more than 20 local breweries including Bruz Beers, 14er Brewing Company and River North Brewery. You can jam out to fresh beats from a DJ and munch on bites from Rocky Mountain Slices food truck while you sip on a chilled beer.

SNAP ’90s Pride Party

When: June 15, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab your rainbow ’90s gear for a SNAP ’90s Pride Party. The event features an evening of ’90s throwbacks with bangin’ beats from DJs, drinks flowing from Ophelia’s and more. You can even watch a special performance from RuPaul’s Drag Race drag queen Phi Phi O’Hara.

Highlands Street Fair

When: June 15, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Highlands Square hosts the Highlands Street Fair. The event features a block party filled with over 100 different vendors from artisans to food and more. You can listen to live music, grab a cool drink from a bar and peruse the fair to find some killer deals in the summer sun.

Sunday, June 16

Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

When: June 16, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax presents the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade. The event features a parade around downtown Denver starting from Cheesman Park ending at the Denver PrideFest to celebrate Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Grab a friend and march in solidarity with others.

Dad Bod Competition at Station 26 Brewing Co.

When: June 16, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 East 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a Dad Bod Competition. The event features an obstacle course with challenges such as washing a car, carrying full grocery bags in one trip and turning off lamps. The proceeds will go towards Pints and Prostates – an organization that spreads awareness about prostate cancer. If you want to enter into the contest you can email [email protected] or stop into Station 26 Brewing Co. and ask a bartender to take down your name.

STILLness

When: June 16, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Relax from your weekly stresses with STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to calmly take a spot in the galleries of the museum and quiet your inner thoughts.

Mark Your Calendar

The Big Eat

When: June 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $65 tickets available here

Bikini Bottom ROLL

When: June 21, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Fetch Summer Market

When: June 21, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fetch Market, 2635 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $30 tickets available here

The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

When: June 27, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here