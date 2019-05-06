Denver has some crafty events lined up this week. Start it off with a screening of Superpower Dogs and end it by getting artsy at a Cyanotype Workshop. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 6

Superpower Dogs

When: May 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts a screening of Superpower Dogs. The film features a look at some of the worlds most skilled canines. You can learn more about dogs who are helping save endangered species, avalanche rescue animals and more all captured by director Daniel Ferguson.

Places Inside of Places

When: May 6 – June 1

Where: Alto Gallery, 4345 W 41st., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alto Gallery presents Places Inside of Places. The event features a group exhibition showcasing art from artists Dylan Griffith, Max Kauffman, Douglas Spencer and Michael Strescino. Each artist brings a new look at different places within places with their art using different techniques and media.

Tuesday, May 7

Find Your Heart and Soul

When: May 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver, 300 W. 11th Ave. Unit A, Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver hosts Find Your Heart and Soul. The event features a Sumi ink brushwork workshop with artist Marilyn Wells. The class will go over the ancient craft of Sumi ink art with painting and exploration followed by a guided meditation in the gallery.

The Marriage of Figaro

When: May 7, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ellie Caulkins Opera House presents The Marriage of Figaro. The opera features the story of Figaro as he falls in love with Susanna and plans to marry her. The couple must deal with Count Almaviva trying to thwart their plans as he tries to seduce Susanna and chaos ensues.

IMAGINE 2020

When: May 7, 8 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Arts & Venues partners with McNichols Civic Center Building to present a discussion on IMAGINE 2020 — the massive cultural fund with a long-term view. The event features a speaker series with three different sessions with speakers including Erik Gensler, Jenny Kreizman and Bonnie Siegler.

Wednesday, May 8

Wicked The Musical

When: May 8 – June 9

Where: Buell Theatre, 14th St. & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $130 – $281 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Buell Theatre hosts Wicked The Musical. The hit Broadway musical based on the book by Winnie Holzman features a deeper background story of the characters of Oz. You can sing along with Glinda and Elphaba as they find their ways through life and tragedy while defying gravity.

Andrew Jensdotter Artist Talk

When: May 8, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents an Andrew Jensdotter Artist Talk. The event features a chance to hear from Colorado artist Andrew Jensdotter about his new body of work FLAK that partly involves carving through layers of paint to create portraits.

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: May 8, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a day to explore the amazing outdoor art that Denver offers during a Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. The tour will guide you around famous sculptures and other public art pieces that are stationed around the Denver Public Library, Denver Art Museum and History Colorado.

Indigenous Film Series

When: May 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts the Indigenous Film Series. The series continues with a screening of RETURN: Native American Women Reclaim Foodways for Health and Spirit. The documentary film, created by director Karen Cantor presents a look at how Roxanne Swentzell makes efforts to take back ancient foodways.

Thursday, May 9

Sanctions

When: May 9 – June 15

Where: Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Curious Theatre Company presents Sanctions. The play features a story full of scandal, accusations and football. The play brings up themes of aggressiveness, cover-ups and more within the #Metoo movement as players are used as pawns in a bigger game than they are really playing.

Community Fiber Craft Night

When: May 9, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts a Community Fiber Craft Night. The event features a night to work on your yarn, sewing or other fabric related projects. You can learn tips and tricks from artist Holly and have a chance to grab deals from ReCreative.

Show of Force

When: May 9 – 12

Where: The Studio Loft at the Ellie, 909 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Studio Loft at the Ellie presents a screening of Show of Force. The film – directed by Susan Lyles — features a deeper look into the difficulties that military individuals face when they return back home from deployment. The film follows four ex-military women as they try to reintegrate back into society.

Momentum Space Annex

When: May 9, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Space Gallery presents Momentum Space Annex. The exhibition features works created from artists including Monica Aiello, Tyler Aiello and Robin Ault. You can explore the inaugural exhibit with new works in small uniform sizes that represent each artist.

Taylor Tomlinson

When: May 9 – 11

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Taylor Tomlinson. You can laugh all night to hilarious sets from one of the country’s youngest touring comedy headliners. Tomlinson has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC’s Last Comic Standing and is currently on Netflix’s The Lineup.

Friday, May 10

Mother’s Day Garden Bazaar

When: May 10 – 12

Where: 3800 W. Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Re:Vision partners with Westwood Food Cooperative to present the Mother’s Day Garden Bazaar. The event features a three-day celebration with plant sales, workshops and more. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit Re:Vision’s programs.

Dialin Art Show

When: May 10, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Cultivated Synergy, 2901 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cultivated Synergy presents a special party during the Dialin Art Show. The exhibition features works from Morgan Mandala, Randal Roberts Art, Visionary Artwork of Krystleyez and Sweet Melis. It’s been on display since April 14, but on May 10 there will be special musical guests. You can peruse individual and collaborative pieces — including murals that the artists painted at Electric Forest — while sipping on drinks and grooving.

Berlioz Symphony Fantasique

When: May 10 – 12

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some sweet sounds during the Berlioz Symphony Fantastique. The event features a chance to hear Brett Michell conduct the Colorado Symphony with Berlioz’s masterpieces. Each piece will fill the air with wonder and different bits of nature taking inspiration from Berlioz’s life.

Spring Plant Sale

When: May 10 – 11

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts a Spring Plant Sale. The event features a sale on some amazing flora such as roses, summer bulbs, herbs and houseplants. You can find some gorgeous plants and explore the gardens with no admission fee as part of National Public Gardens Week. ‎

Questival Denver

When: May 10 – 11

Where: 1736 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: $45 – $62 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Cotopaxi presents Questival Denver. The event features a 24-hour adventure scavenger hunt that takes your skills to the next level. You can gather a group of up to six people and explore Denver for a chance to win up to $6000 in prizes.

Saturday, May 11

Night Cream

When: May 11, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Understudy, 890 C 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Understudy teams up with Denver Theatre District to present Night Cream. The exhibition features works from Hardly Soft and offers a look at the balance between friction, collaboration and adaptation. The works use a mixture of soft hues and hard lines to hold both symbolic and physical weight and tension. Hardly Soft is a collaboration between artists Amber Cobb and Mario Zoots.

Power in the Creative World

When: May 11, 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Creatives Around Roundish Tables presents Power in the Creative World at the Denver Art Museum. Join in a conversation about moving your career forward in a society that is built to uphold hierarchical powers with the Coordinator of Studio and Artist Programs at the Denver Art Museum Erin Cousins.

McNichols Project #8

When: May 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building presents its McNichols Project #8 Of Places and Spaces… And Faces. The event will feature multiple exhibitions including caricature art from artist John Kascht, traditional Cambodian tapestries by Seckon and contemporary paintings from Homare Ikeda and Sandy Kinnee.

Écho D’Afrique

When: May 11, 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $25 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center presents Écho D’Afrique. The event features a showcasing of African influenced dance and music. You can watch different choreographed dance performances, a fashion show and learn more about the different regions and eras of Africa.

Fractal Wood Burning Workshop

When: May 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center‎, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center‎ hosts a Fractal Wood Burning Workshop. The event features a class with expert Joe Middleton of Electrifying Art. You can learn how to burn your own design into reclaimed lumber and bring your masterpiece home to show off.

Spring Horseshoe Market

When: May 11 – May 12

Where: Broncos Stadium, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Spring Horseshoe Market is back for a Mother’s Day shopping experience. This year the market has moved to Broncos Stadium to expand and have a chance to really grow. The market holds more than 200 vendors to shop from to find that perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Sunday, May 12

STILLness

When: May 12, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and get a little zen during STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to calmly take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts.

The Ruckus Comedy Party

When: May 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Marquis Theatre presents The Ruckus Comedy Party. The event features a hilarious evening with sets from comedians Al Jackson from The Meltdown, 2Dope Queens and This Is Not Happening and Sarah Benson of Denver Crusher. You can laugh all night long and munch on Marquis pizza.

DMC Denver DJ Battle

When: May 12, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music teams up with Rane in association with Mile High DJ Supply to present a DMC Denver DJ Battle. The event features an epic DJ battle judged by DJ Shortkut, DJ Deus, DJ Enfoe, Chris Karns and more. You can listen to commentary from MC world champion Chris Karns as DJs face off.

Cyanotype Workshop

When: May 12, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Deconstruction at Studio Altieri, 1 Galapago St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deconstruction at Studio Altieri hosts a Cyanotype Workshop. The workshop features an instructional on the historical photographic process that uses iron salts instead of using silver. You can create your own cyanotypes in the class with the help of an expert. You can bring a flat object and a film negative to use for your project.

Mark Your Calendar

Head Room Sessions No. 33

When: May 13, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Science Lounge: Reality Bites

When: May 16, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Park Hill Art Festival

When: May 17 – 19

Where: 4819 E. Montview Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public