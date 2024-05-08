Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/8 – 5/12

Dress to impress at a Bridgerton-esque dinner, attend the first free Golden Hours Music Festival or check out a spring pottery sale this week in Denver.
Additionally, Taste of Iceland is making a stop in Denver, Civic Center EATS returns for the spring season, the Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale presents for its 33rd year and the Grand Hyatt Denver hosts a horror expo and film festival. There is all that and more to experience in Denver this upcoming week — and don’t forget to snag a Mother’s Day gift or bring her to a special brunch this Sunday.
Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 Opening Day: SUSTAINABLE FASHION SHOW
This year’s opening day of Denver Fashion Week will feature an extraordinary Sustainable Fashion Show. Get ready for a mind-blowing Show, where style meets eco-consciousness showcasing the latest trends in a planet-friendly.
Denver Fashion Week ALL-INCLUSIVE FASHION SHOW
Join us in supporting our disability community by treating yourself and your mom to an unforgettable experience. Enjoy the luxury of 2-for-1 VIP tickets, offering you both a Runway Seats at our All-Inclusive Fashion Show this Sunday, May 12th at 3 P.M. This exclusive offer comes with 50% savings, making it the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s day and create lasting memories with your loved one.
Denver Fashion Week MODEL INDUSTRY WORKSHOP
You’ll learn essential techniques such as posture, arm placement, hand positions, step and stride, turns and pivots, poses, backstage etiquette, fashion shoot tips, managing your social media presence to choosing the right photographers, and avoiding scammers.
Denver Fashion Week STREETWEAR & SNEAKERS FASHION SHOW
Explore a plethora of limited edition and trendy streetwear brands that will captivate fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. wear your finest street-style outfit & sneakers, and peruse a diverse selection of clothing, accessories, and footwear to elevate your wardrobe to new heights.
Hippie Sabotage
The electronic and hip-hop duo Hippie Sabotage brings Enter the Unknown Tour to the Red Rocks this Wednesday evening. In March, they released their latest album Sleep Paralysis.
Photo courtesy AXS
Bombay Bicycle Club
English indie rock band Bombay Bicycle Club consists of Jack Steadman, Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram and Ed Nash. Another English indie rock band, Gengahr, formed in 2013, will open the evening.
Photo courtesy AXS
J Boog
American-Samoan reggae singer-songwriter and rapper, Jerry Fealofani Afemata, known by his stage name J Boog will perform at the Mission Ballroom with Iam Tongi and L.A.B. You may know Tongi as the winner of season 21 on American Idol.
Photo courtesy AXS
Golden Hours Music Festival
‘Tis the season for free, outdoor music festivals. Spend a day in the sunshine with music in your ears. The Golden Hours features a lineup from Hazel English, Flaural, Frail Talk, Destiny Shynelle, Miss Flowers and Desired Admired.
Photo courtesy Visit Denver
Yellow Days
Yellow Days is the musical project of George van den Broek, known for his blend of R&B, funk and indie rock. Yellow Days brings the Hotel Heaven tour to the Bluebird Theater, following the April release of HOTEL HEAVEN. R&B/Soul musical band Jack Moves will open.
Photo courtesy AXS
Bridgerton Dinner
With the release of Bridgerton season 3 approaching, channel your inner debutante and dress to the nines with other lords and ladies for bottomless champagne, featured cocktails, hors d’Oeuvres, a six-course dinner with wine pairings, live music and photo ops. Someone will be crowned “best dressed” of the evening.
Civic Center EATS
Civic Center EATS returns for the spring season in Civic Center Park. EATS is an opportunity for Denverites in the area on Wednesdays and Thursdays to indulge in over 45 various food trucks. These trucks offer a range of culinary dishes — entrees from around the world, beverages and desserts. It is a chance to support local entrepreneurs, youth artists and workforce and sustainability.
Photo courtesy Civic Center EATS
2024 Taste of Iceland
The 2024 Taste of Iceland North American tour makes a stop in the Mile High City this weekend from May 10 – 11. Experience a series of events inspired by and celebrating Icelandic culture through food, music, nature, comedy and wellness. Stop in Coohills for a pop-up menu by Icelandic Chef Gabríel Kristinn Bjarnason in collaboration with Coohill’s Chef-owner Tom Coohill.
Photo courtesy Inspired by Iceland
Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour
This evening is host to over 230 wines, along with a chance to converse with top winemakers and try a selection of food. All wines have been rated 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator. Pacing yourself will be important with so many wines to taste, but don’t worry, there will be a buffet to complement the drinks. All attendees will receive a souvenir RiedelTM tasting glass.
Photo courtesy Wine Spectator
Mother’s Day Bubbles & Brunch
In honor of Mother’s Day, Punch Bowl Social is offering $3 mimosas all day long with live jazz entertainment provided by Jeff Manuel. BeeDay Designs will be on site as well so that guests may purchase one-of-a-kind bouquets for their moms.
Photo courtesy Punch Bowl Social / Eventbrite
Spring Pottery Sale
Still looking for a Mother’s Day gift? Pick up a one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted piece of pottery at this annual show that includes hundreds of elements of dinnerware, jewelry and sculpture, presented by Arvada Center’s nationally recognized faculty of ceramic artists and advanced students.
Photo courtesy Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
Rose Grows: Succulent Garden Terrarium Workshop
This is an immersive class where attendees will benefit from a lesson in how to select succulents and arrange them in a sustainable ecosystem by an expert instructor. The instructor will guide guests through every step of crafting and provide tips on care and maintenance to ensure it thrives.
Photo courtesy Devil’s Ivy / Eventbrite
Nightmares 2024 Horror Expo and Film Festival
Are you a fan of horror? Don’t miss this horror expo and film festival at the Grand Hyatt Denver, with appearances by Heather Langenkamp (The Midnight Club, A Nightmare on Elm Street), Brooke Smith (The Silence of the Lambs, Bates Motel), Ve Neil (The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, The Hunger Games), Kristen Cloke (Final Destination, Black Christmas), Jon Abrahams (Scary Movie, House of Wax), and many more.
Photo courtesy Nightmares Events / Eventbrite
33rd Annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show
The Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale is one of the largest fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists. This show will introduce 62 of Colorado’s top fine artists to the public in their 33rd Annual showing, including 2024 Legacy Artist Clyde Aspevig. Inside you may find pieces for your own personal home décor, an addition to an art collection, or a gift for friends or family — all of which will support a Colorado fine artist.
Photo courtesy Colorado Governor Art Show
Indian Festival
This day celebrates Indian culture, performing arts and food. You can expect food stalls and trucks, a DJ, dhol, dancing, clothing stalls, henna, kids activities, a fashion show and more.
Photo courtesy Indian Festival in Denver / Facebook
Featured image courtesy Bombay Bicycle Club / Facebook.
