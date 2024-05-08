Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/8 – 5/12

Dress to impress at a Bridgerton-esque dinner, attend the first free Golden Hours Music Festival or check out a spring pottery sale this week in Denver.

Additionally, Taste of Iceland is making a stop in Denver, Civic Center EATS returns for the spring season, the Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale presents for its 33rd year and the Grand Hyatt Denver hosts a horror expo and film festival. There is all that and more to experience in Denver this upcoming week — and don’t forget to snag a Mother’s Day gift or bring her to a special brunch this Sunday.