Cure Your Pickleball Fever In These Colorado Cities

Pickleball has gained exponential momentum in the last few years and is considered the fastest-growing sport in America, with a growth of 51.8% between 2022 and 2023 alone. And Colorado cities are here to capitalize on the sport’s growth with the continued development of new courts and programming.



Credit: RudYvonne Lopez. Located at Apex Simms Street Rec Center, 11706 W. 82nd Ave., Arvada, CO

TeachMe.To, the marketplace for finding and booking in-person sports and skills instruction, recently released its Top Colorado Cities for Pickleball report. TeachMe.To’s network consists of nearly 1,000 coaches that deliver tens of thousands of lessons annually. By analyzing comprehensive lesson data on where coaches reside and which courts students choose to take lessons at, TeachMe.To identified the Colorado cities where pickleball has become more than just a sport but also a way of life.

The report found that of the top nine cities in Colorado becoming “pickleball hotbeds,” Arvada leads the charge. Arvada’s Apex Simms Street Rec Center is considered a haven for pickleball players with its 26 concrete courts (24 outdoors and 2 indoor) that cater to all skill levels, all open to the public daily with an admission fee. Arvada holds 33.33% of all coaches and 33.73% of all bookings across the state.

Credit: Pictometry. Located at Gates Tennis Center, 3300 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver, CO

Littleton takes second position with 14.29% of Colorado’s pickleball coaches and 13.25% of bookings. Followed by Denver at 14.29% of coaches and 12.05% of bookings. Denver recreation centers have responded to the desires and demands of more courts: Denver Parks and Recreation added 13 pickleball courts to seven recreation centers across the city, which brings the total of indoor courts in Denver rec centers alone to 66.

Wheat Ridge trails into fourth, hosting 9.52% of coaches, 8.43% of bookings as well as the state’s largest indoor pickleball facility: 3rd Shot Pickleball — home of 13 indoor courts open seven days a week.

Credit: Cornerstone Park. Located at 5150 S. Windermere St., Littleton, CO

The final rankings, respectively, include Broomfield, Westminster, Greenwood Village, Aurora and Louisville. Louisville champions 19-year-old native Riley Bohnert, was selected to represent Team USA in the APP Atlantic Cup in Miami — the first international team competition for pickleball.

With the sport continuing to pique interest, there are more and more courts being built within Denver and metro areas. Look here to find a court near you.