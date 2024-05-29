Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/29 – 6/2

This week Whiskey and Doughnuts returns to Denver for the 11th anniversary, along with Goldengrass Bluegrass, Outside Festival, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at Red Rocks, Garden Bros Nuclear Circus, Company the Musical, and still yet, more.
Now That’s What I Call Karaoke
The Denver Milk Market is taking it back to the 90’s and early 2000’s for karaoke night. The food hall will have music, beverages and the chance to win prizes. Get your pipes warmed up and song choice picked — first come, first sing.
Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend 2024
All shows are free and for all ages at Goldengrass. This year, New Terrain Brewing is offering a Goldengrass Pale Ale. Come catch some ol’ pickin’ and playin’. View the schedule and lineup of musicians and bands here.
Photo courtesy New Terrain Brewing
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn, the American country music duo consisting of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn take to Ball Arena this Friday. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” with them for the Reboot tour with special guest David Lee Murphy and Ernest.
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
There are many Grateful Dead cover bands that’ve spawned over the decades. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (JRAD) is considered one of the best at what they do. The band formed in 2013 by Further and Benevento/Russo Duo drummer Joe Russo and mainly covers the Grateful Dead. Jam along with the band at Red Rocks this weekend.
Outside Festival
2024 marks Outside’s first-ever festival. Guests can expect all things outdoors, including music, films, speakers and gear. It is designed for both beginners and experts with experience and inspiration for climbers, hikers, cyclists, skiers and the everyday recreationist. The festival is a partnership between Outside Interactive Inc., The State of Colorado’s Outdoor Recreation Office and Visit Denver, with the shared goal of making the outdoors more accessible and inclusive.
Whiskey Society with Bardstown
Seven Grand is the host of the release party for Bardstown Distillery’s new Amrut collaboration. At this event, guests will also be tasting Bardstown’s Origin Series Line. If tasting re-imagined bourbon is your thing, discover new takes on the flavors you love here.
2024 Drink Red Wear Red
Put on your darkest, brightest, best red — either funky or formal — and taste foods from 20 of Denver’s top restaurants with all-you-can-drink wines, cocktails, beers and non-alcoholic beverages. Have yourself an evening at the museum with friends, fun and food. Proceeds benefit the Colorado Restaurant Association Mile High Chapter Hardship Fund and the Colorado Restaurant Foundation that provide emergency assistance to industry workers experiencing hardship.
Photo courtesy Visit Denver
RiNo Beer and Graffiti Tour by Denver Microbrew Tour
During this tour, attendees will be guided through the streets of RiNo and its breweries, including the opportunity to see the brewing process, cider making and the stories of the businesses. Of course you will see not just be seeing craft beers, but also the craftsmanship behind the art that makes RiNo what it is today.
Photo courtesy Denver Microbrew Tour
11th Annual Whiskey + Doughnuts Presented by LaMar’s
Everybody loves doughnuts, right? Experience the 11th anniversary of sugar-fueled goodness with local doughnut vendors from all across the front range as they team up with local distilleries. There will be over 100 different types of spirits to taste.
Photo courtesy Drink Denver
Pride Drag Show & Brunch
June marks the beginning of Pride Month. This Sunday, Woods Boss welcomes Samora Kash and Reina Kash to co-host the Pride Drag Show and Brunch. Recovery Stop Coffee Shop will be on-site beginning at noon to hand out breakfast burritos and food to pair along with beers.
Photo courtesy Woods Boss Brewing
Orcas: Our Shared Future Exhibition
Orcas are fascinating creatures. Learn about “the evolution of our beliefs about orcas, from fear to admiration and awe, as we discover their stunning intelligence and complex social structures.” View a life-sized replica of an orca family and hear the sounds they make in an immersive underwater environment. This exhibit will also “examine the global movement to protect our ocean ecosystems, reflect on the consequences of captivity and celebrate the future we share…”
Photo courtesy Visit Denver
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus
The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is considered the Largest Circus on Earth, featuring the world’s smallest person, a human cannonball, 7-Man team in the Globe of Death, circus treats and more.
Photo courtesy Garden Bros Circus
Company
Company is a musical that follows Bobbie, who is single, surrounded by married people coming up to her 35th birthday. Bobbie watches the lives of her married friends and tries to decide if she would like to settle down for herself. The musical is a series of non-linear scenes tied together through the common theme of relationships and marriage, according to the New York Theatre Guide.
Photo courtesy Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Denver Chalk Art Festival
More than 150 artists will use the streets as their canvas this weekend with chalk to create mindblowing, colorful masterpieces. The street paintings will range from original artwork to recreations of classics. There will be a variety of food vendors and live music to complete the vibe of this wonderful event.
Photo courtesy Denver Chalk Art Festival. Artist: Chris Carlson
23rd Annual Indian Market and Intertribal Powwow
This event is a yearly tribute to the American Indian nations that shaped the cultural community of Bent’s Old Fort, an international trading post that operated along the Santa Fe Trail from 1833 – 1849. The weekend brings together Indian nations to educate and share their culture through art, celebrations, dance performance, drum groups and demonstrations.
Photo courtesy Tesoro Cultural Center
