Under the Mile-High Sky: Explore the Best Patio Dining in Denver and Beyond this Summer

Though we’re not in the clear yet, May has given us glimpses into the summer days ahead and the many options for outdoor dining fun. This summer, the following is your ultimate guide to catching rays and starry evenings in Denver (and beyond) at some of the best outdoor food and drink spots.

Wonderyard Garden and Table

Photo courtesy of Wonderyard on Facebook

Where: 2200 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: First up is Wonderyard Garden and Table Denver. Talk about the total experience. Wonderyard is a bar-forward restaurant that is the perfect spot for outdoor dining with friends. Sip on a cocktail or mocktail while enjoying their Prosciutto Peach Flatbread or charcuterie board. Whether day or night, Wonderyard’s outdoor space will be the number one spot you and your friends will want to be as the weather transitions to warmer days.

El Five

Photo courtesy of El Five Denver on Facebook

Where: 2930 Umatilla, 5th Floor, Denver

The Lowdown: The feeling of a gentle breeze caressing your face while sitting with that special someone enjoying a beautiful night time view of the Denver skyline could very well be in your future this Summer if you add El Five on your list of places to enjoy outside dining. Vegan-friendly and perfect for any special occasion, indulge in its shareable bites like the Lebanese garlic dip or its various tapas.

Number Thirty Eight

Photo courtesy of Number38 on Facebook

Where: 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

The Lowdown: Dogs just want to have fun. At least that’s what your four-legged friend will have joining you on a night out on the town at Number 38. Number 38 is like a one-stop shop for Summer fun. Enjoy a pickup game of volleyball or bag tossing while enjoying a craft brew or a glass of wine from their rotating taproom.

Tamayo

Photo courtesy of Tamayo on Facebook

Where: 1400 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: What’s better than bottomless mimosas at brunch? Bottomless mimosas enjoyed on a beautiful patio while enjoying delicious Mexican cuisine at Tamayo. If happy is more your vibe, enjoy Taco Tuesday for $3 Pork Carnitas, Veggie, Carne Asada & Chicken Tinga Tacos every Tuesday during happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chez Lizeth Creperie

Photo courtesy of Chez Lizeth Creperie on Website

Where: 5856 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton, CO

The Lowdown: If a trip to Paris is not on your Summer itinerary, head over to Chez Lizeth Creperie to enjoy one of their sweet or savory crepes. Ask for a table on their patio and imagine being transported to a Parisian cafe.

Raices Brewing Company

Photo courtesy of Raices Brewery on Facebook

Where: 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Raices features winning craft beers and rotating Latin cuisine options offered throughout the week via various food trucks. Grab your friends and head on over to take in the atmosphere and entertainment – perfect for watching the big game or listening to live latin music.

Izakaya Den

Photo courtesy of Izakaya Den on Facebook

Where: 1487A S. Pearl St., Denver

The Lowdown: The aesthetic of Izakaya Den makes for lays out a romantic backdrop for any date night. Their menu includes tapas, sushi, and global cuisine. Izakaya also has various spirits for you to enjoy. Reservations can be made online.

Forget Me Not

Photo courtesy of Forget Me Not on Website

Where: 227 Clayton St., Denver, CO

The Lowdown: Forget Me Not is your place for a more elevated dining experience. Offering live music, DJs, caviar, charcuterie boards, lobster rolls and twists on the classic pretzel and hotdog, Forget Me Not will provide an upscale outdoor dining experience to enjoy with friends or that special someone.

FlyteCo Tower

Photo courtesy of FlyteCo Tower

Where: 3120 Unit St., Denver

The Lowdown: In 2022, aviation-themed brewery FlyteCo Tower opened its 25,000-square-foot brewpub in the now defunct 164-foot, Stapleton Air Traffic Control tower, which includes an expansive patio. The patio consists of 18 holes of minigolf, ping pong and lawn games. In addition to the high-tech golf stimulators, axe throwing, six bowling lanes, a full arcade and three floors of fun inside. The space has become a community gathering space for craft beer lovers, families and aviation enthusiasts alike. If you want a view of the patio (and the best view of the Rocky Mountains), you can take a tour up to the top of the tower.

Mambo Italiano

Photo courtesy of Mambo Italiano

Where: 521 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

The Lowdown: At Mambo’s beloved Italian-American classics like Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiano and Rigatoni Alla Vodka, Italian-inspired spritzes, an enviable wine list and a generous happy hour can all be found in the heart of downtown, Steamboat Springs. Mambo Italiano’s gorgeous patio is one of Colorado’s very best al fresco dining spots at 6900’. Mambo is one of the first spots you see when you’re arriving in Steamboat’s iconic downtown. Mambo boasts an inviting open kitchen, pizza bar, indoor-outdoor bar, and beautiful patio that combines new and old-world Italian cuisine and decor, making it the dining destination in Yampa Valley.

OAK at Fourteenth

Photo courtesy of OAK at Fourteenth

Where: 1400 Pearl St., Boulder

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of Boulder, CO’s pedestrian-only Pearl Street Mall, OAK at Fourteenth’s patio has been a neighborhood staple of downtown for more than a decade. OAK at Fourteenth (recently recommended by the Michelin Guide) is a stylish neighborhood restaurant that has been offering local and seasonal wood-fired American cuisine to locals and visitors alike. From the very beginning, OAK has inspired loyal customers and rave reviews for their menus, led by co-owner James Beard Semi-Finalist Chef Steve Redzikowski.

Just BE Kitchen

Photo Courtesy of Just BE Kitchen on Facebook

Where: 2364 15th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Right in the heart of Denver’s bustling Platte Street is Just BE Kitchen’s dog-friendly patio where the kitchen serves up gluten-free goodies for humans and dogs alike. Just BE Kitchen’s menu is 100 percent gluten-free with no grains, refined sugars, dairy and seed oils. (For dogs, they create a sweet potato dog treat.) Just BE has a drool-worthy menu that appeals to health-conscious families, high-performance athletes, those living with food allergies and anyone seeking an ‘ooey, gooey, stick-to-your-ribs’ kind of meal that just so happens to be allergen-free.

Ballmer Peak Distillery

Photo courtesy of Ballmer Peak Distillery on Facebook

Where: 12347 W. Alameda Pkwy., Lakewood

The Lowdown: The Ballmer Peak Distillery is the only one located in Lakewood. If you are one who is always on the search for unique drinks, Ballmer Peak Distillery should make your list. Try one of their various Spring Drink Menu options that include the Lavendar Creamsicle, Feeld Trip, and Cantaloupe Crush.

Rare Bird

Photo courtesy of Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek

Where: 245 Columbine St., Denver

The Lowdown: A seasonal bar and restaurant atop the Halcyon Hotel, Rare Bird offers 360 views of the Rocky Mountains. Take in the scenery with any of its specialty cocktails, beer and full wine list.

Leven Deli Co.

Photo courtesy of Leven Deli Co on Facebook

Where: 123 West 12th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Grab spreads, boards and scratch-made toasts from Leven Deli’s recently rolled-out happy hour selections complete with a cocktail menu – including $8 draft beers and glasses of wine, $24 bottles of wine, mimosa quartets and craft cocktails under $10 to enjoy on its dog-friendly patio. Happy hour is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Two Moons Music Hall

Photo courtesy of Two Moons

Where: 2944 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: In March, Two Moons Music Hall debuted and combines the best of a neighborhood bar and music venue into one intimate space. Enjoy craft cocktails, shareable bites and live music almost every day of the week in the vivid RiNo neighborhood.

Olive & Finch

Photo courtesy of Olive & Finch on Facebook

Where: various locations

The Lowdown: From Chef Mary Nguyen comes a casual fine dining experience at Olive & Finch – and with the warmer weather approaching its dog-friendly patio is open for all to enjoy its happy hour, sandwiches and salads. New to Olive & Finch is its recently debuted dinner service – and on May 26, guests who visit between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be able to try out its menu for 50 percent off.

The Fort

Photo courtesy of The Fort

Where: 19192 CO-8, Morrison

The Lowdown: Enjoy a dinner before a Red Rocks show or catch a bite while the sun is shining at The Fort this summer. Take in the view of the foothills and surrounding scenery while enjoying “New Foods of the Old West.”

Noble Riot

Photo courtesy of Noble Riot

Where: 1336 27th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Surrounded by the vibrant street art of Rino’s neighborhood lies Noble Riot – a picnic-style patio located in the alley way behind Denver Central Market. Grab your friends and try its award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, shareable plates, wines and more.

Le Bilboquet

Photo courtesy of Lucy Beaugard

Where: 299 St. Paul St., Denver

The Lowdown: Take cover from the rays under Le Bilboquet’s covered patio and indulge in French bistro cuisine like escargots de bourgogne with a glass of its signature rose.