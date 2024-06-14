Rare Bird’s Own Tropical Rooftop Paradise

Following in its sister location’s footsteps from Nashville, Rare Bird brought southern charm to Cherry Creek in June 2023. Sitting atop the Halcyon Hotel is this buzzy rooftop bar known for celebrating the spirit of Denver. Not only do you enjoy the inventive dishes and playful drinks, but you’re surrounded by wondrous views of the Rocky Mountains while you dine.

Opening a month earlier than its 2023 season, Rare Bird kicked off this summer with a “Birds of Paradise” theme, focusing on barbecued meats and refreshing cocktails. Chef Daniel Young has created an American-inspired menu filled with snacks, shareables and weekend barbeque. Let loose and bask in Rare Bird’s easy-going, free-spirited yet confident vibes. And enjoy a drink menu that promotes vibrant cocktails inspired by the atmosphere.

Celebrating the summer with a launch party on May 22, Todd Oyadomari, Director of Food and Beverage at Halcyon, a Cherry Creek hotel, says, “It was a great way to kick off summer on our rooftop!” With more than 175 attendees and Denver sunshine, guests enjoyed a Hawaiian-inspired event – live ukulele, hula dancers, a Hawaiian-style barbecue with a roasted pig and cocktails.

The experience is consistent throughout its vibes, decor, food and drink. The Fire Bird ($16), is made from 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Tequila, Charaeu Aloe Liqueur, lime juice, honey and Scrappy’s Fire Tincture Bitters. Pair that with the Rare Bird Wings ($17), which is a choice of buffalo, BBQ or Nashville Hot spices, or enjoy with Smoked Marcona Almonds ($9) – including tajin and Urfa Chiles – for a spicy and adventurous night out.

“Bright, refreshing drinks pair best with the rich flavors in our entrees, like The Burger ($23) and Fried Chicken Sandwich ($21), in addition to our snackier options and Saturday cookouts,” says Oyadomari. With a handheld, try the frozen Macaw Me Crazy ($17), which includes Malibu Rum, pineapple and coconut.

If you missed this event, enjoy the Saturday cookout series during June to indulge in more barbecue and bird-inspired decor. You can even enjoy baby back ribs, smoked chicken, brisket, roasted pig and more on specific Saturdays. Oyadomari says barbecues are an American tradition to get together, relax and enjoy warm weather.

“We wanted to evoke that vibe for our guests so that as soon as they step off the elevator and walk into Rare Bird, they smell the smoked or barbecued dishes and they’re transported to those nostalgic summer days,” says Oyadomari.

Besides its summer kickoff, Rare Bird is jam-packed with programs such as Bird Dog – a happy hour featuring dog-inspired dishes like Australian Shepherd’s Pie, Puppy Poke Bowls and more from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., last Wednesday of every month through October. And for those in the restaurant field, enjoy every Monday night at Rare Bird for the Clock Out at Rare Bird event – 50% off all beverages with proof of restaurant employment.

Rare Bird is located on the rooftop of the Halcyon Hotel at 245 Columbine St, Denver. Open Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Rare Bird.