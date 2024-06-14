June Roundup: 5 Colorado Fashion Events Happening This Month

Colorado’s biggest fashion event, Denver Fashion Week (DFW) may have ended, but the fashion world never slows in Colorado. From more fashion shows to model workshops, there are plenty of events to entertain all of your fashion needs. Here are five June fashion events happening in Colorado.

Oh, and we are already preparing for the DFW Fall ‘24 season.

Eyewear Artwalk Luxury Fashion Show

When: Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building—144 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80202

Admission: $100-$200 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Get ready to witness the latest trends in eyewear showcased by top designers including Michael Nichols with Kazoku Lunettes. After and during the show we’ll kick off a special guest performance by Denver local, Sir Devon. From chic frames to statement sunglasses, this event is a feast for fashion enthusiasts. Immerse yourself in the world of luxury eyewear and be inspired by the creativity on display. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to experience the intersection of art and fashion.”

Your ticket includes:

Access to the Luxury Fashion Show First access to purchase brands seen on the runway Cocktail social hour pre-show starting at 5 pm Access to Eyewear Artwalk 2-Day Experience Access to the Visionaries Concert on June 14th.

Denver Fashion Week Fall ‘24: Model Workshop

When: Sunday, June 16, 2024

Where: Catbird Hotel—3770 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: $55 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: June fashion events wouldn’t be complete without DFW. Before the DFW Fall ‘24 model auditions, learn everything you need to know about the runway, and industry as a whole. Learn the fundamentals of walking the runway, important industry tips, and how to prepare for an audition. This workshop is designed to help models succeed at DFW and is incredibly valuable to new and developed models alike.

Workshop #1:

Time: 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Ages: 8-14

What to wear: Models should come in body-hugging clothes (skinny jeans, leggings, tanks), heels for women, and dress shoes for men.

Workshop #2:

Time: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Ages: 14+

What to wear: Models should come in body-hugging clothes (skinny jeans, leggings, tanks), heels for women, and dress shoes for men.

A Fashion Show at The Stanley Home

When: Monday, June 17, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Stanley Home Museum and Education Center—415 W Wonderview Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517

Admission: $30 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Step back in time as we watch the members from the Days Gone Bye of Colorado parade across the lovely veranda of the Stanley Home. Please join us for a delightful afternoon as we learn about forgotten fashions and enjoy light refreshments. Afterward, you are welcome to have a guided tour of the beautiful summer home of Flora and F.O. Stanley, built in 1904.”

Fashion Passport

When: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Denver Athletic Club—1325 Glenarm Place, Denver, CO 80204

Admission: $60-$90 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Join us at The Denver Athletic Club for a fashionable adventure like no other. This event is your ticket to the latest trends, styles, and runway excitement. Get ready to mingle with fellow fashion enthusiasts, designers, and influencers. From chic to casual, we’ve got it all covered. So pack your style sense and get ready to jet set into the world of fashion at Fashion Passport.”

Foxlilie Fashion Show: Barn Runway

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Yellow Barn Farm—9417 North Foothills Hwy, Longmont, CO 80503

Admission: $8 (Purchase tickets here, kids under 12 are free)

What to Expect: Round out a month of June fashion events at the Foxlilie fashion show. “Help us reach our mission to reduce unnecessary textile waste by building an earth-conscious system and balanced consumer footprint that is beautiful for you and the planet. Shop your look and share your unique style in our Foxlilie photo booth with friends. Meet our Colorado-based partners in sustainability and learn how other local businesses are changing fashion and consumer trends today. Nosh on local food by Moxie Bread Co. with fresh mocktails mixed up by our friends at the cocktail caravan while you shop and mingle before and after the show.”