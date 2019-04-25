Starting on May 11 Broncos Stadium opens its doors to the Broncos Stadium opens its doors to the Spring Horseshoe Market . The market – celebrating its 10th season, will span over two days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 200 artisans, mobile boutiques, antique vendors and more.

Usually, the Horseshoe Market is held in the Berkeley neighborhood but unfortunately this year things were switched up. “We learned that our original location (a church parking lot in the Berkeley neighborhood) was going to be sold,” said director Amy Yetman. “We’ve loved being in Berkeley and it’s where Horseshoe was truly born. However, we didn’t want to just move to another church parking lot. After nine years of doing the same thing, we were itching to grow, follow some of our ‘flea market dreams’ and go really big.”

The Broncos Stadium was able to host the market and give it a chance to really flourish. This year you can access free creative workshops with specials guests Mandi Gubler of Vintage Revivals, Waco, Texas interior design pro Kate Bendewald and local plant and garden expert, Rooney Bloom. You can also cash in on a live auction on Saturday that holds special vintage finds.

The Horseshoe Market is the perfect place to find those Mother’s Day gifts you need to hunt down and many of the vendors will be offering Mother’s Day specials to sweeten the deal. The best part of the weekend? A portion of the proceeds will benefit Denver Urban Gardens.