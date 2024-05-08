This Week In Concerts: Rusko, Sleep Token, Josh Teed, Bombay Bicycle Club and More

It’s a bit of a chilly one here in Denver this week, but we’ve got some hot dancefloors all across the city to make sure those third-winter blues aren’t too bad. Here are the highlights!

Violinist and bass sensation Josh Teed is bringing his headlining “Taking It All In Live” tour to Meow Wolf on 5/10. Fresh off the release of his newest EP Taking It All In, Josh will be showcasing all of his new tunes in addition to classics, all while blending his DJ skills with his signature violin, synths, and other instruments.

Mysterious masked metal band Sleep Token are bringing The Teeth of God tour to Red Rocks on 5/12 with special guest Empire State Bastard starting the the night off by turning everything to 11 right off the bat. Known for an energetic and electrifying live performance, this will be one wild show.

Indie darlings Bombay Bicycle Club return to the Ogden Theatre on 5/9, and they’ve brought their friends in Gengahr along to get the night started right. Bringing fresh tunes from their last two releases (My Big Day and Fantasies) as well as the classics all the die-hard fans will know, this is a can’t miss event!

The rest of this week’s shows are below and as always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

5/10—Todd Edwards B2B Conducta

5/11—Enamour

5/8—Kimati with Trip Drop, Shlop, Dev. B2B Research Lab and Bussdwn Collective B2B

5/9—Riddim Network Takeover Pt. II

5/10—Drone with Hugh Hardie and Shoebox

5/11—Coco Bryce with Homemade Weapons, John Glist and Recon Residents

5/14—LOST with Planet Bloop, Slob Gnarly and Scopes

5/9—Samples with Dub XP, Travel Kit, Yung Lurch, Skyfloor and Furbie Cakes

5/10—Rydona with MisterPerson, Mama MK, Migee and Chvnny Mvy

5/11—Boofy with Qilin and Shiba

5/9—Kelsey Lynn with Stormie Leigh and TreVerse

5/10—Cole Barnhill with Sterling Elza

5/11—Fiamore with Audrey Riggs, The Stephen Lear Band and Catherine Coats

5/9—Yot Club with Boyscott

5/10—Levels House Party

5/11—Dustin Kensrue with The Brevet and Brother Bird

5/12—Yellow Days with The Jack Move

5/14—Punk Rock Factory

The Sponges

5/9—SHiFT ft. Player Dave with Doctor Jeep and Pocket

5/10—The Sponges with Heatline, Duplex and Owie

5/11—Tenth Mountain Division with Magoo and Boot Gun

5/13—Teezo Touchdown with AK

5/8—BashfortheWorld

5/9—Lit Society with Adam Deitch and Photon

5/11—Octave Cat with Recycled Funk

5/12—The Inspector Cluzo with The Messenger Birds

5/14—Cervantes’ Open Jam

5/9—Tisoki

5/10—Oden & Fatzo

5/10—Bass Ops: Jiqui

5/11—Kettama

5/8—Bill Kopper Quintet

5/8—Piano Lounge: Ron Jolly

5/9—The Sax Syndicate

5/9—Piano Lounge: Danila Moran

5/10—Javon Jackson (2 Shows)

5/10—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

5/11—Dawn Clement Trio

5/11—Moonglade

5/11—Piano Lounge: Gio Barabadze & Kevin Mooney Duo

5/12—Briana Harris

5/13—Adam Bartczak The Republic

5/14—Lamont Jazz Collective

5/8—Sadie Jean with Holden McRae

5/9—Starlight &Pine with Dialup, Jordin Dearinger and KelLee Carlile

5/10—Iceland Airwaves

5/11—Crowe Boys with A Brother’s Fountain and Racyne Parker

5/12—Something Slight with Rodney Rice, Calvin Locklear and PraireSmoke

5/13—Michael Marcagi with Lily Fitts

5/14—VIAL with Rain On Fridays and Team Nonexistant

Mad Caddies

5/10—Frog Team with Curt Claudio and Edith

5/11—Pilot Haus with Belladonna and Dynamic Distraction

5/9—Ty Segall with Sharpie Smile

5/10—Malcom Todd

5/11—Donny Benet with Otnes

5/14—Mad Caddies with Jon Snodgrass and Bad Britton

Mason Ramsey

5/10—Mason Ramsey

5/8—Hump Day Funk Jam

5/9—Dave Randon Trio

5/10—Liv Sings

5/11—Liv Sings

5/12—Dumm Friends League

5/13—Monday Night Jazz

5/14—B3 Jazz Jam

5/9—Zeeceekeely & The Rise with Ghost.wav and The Syrup

5/10—Chili Powder with Probe, Pretty In Punk and Saved By Aliens

5/11—The Takes with Makadu, Duncan Coker and Katie Mintle

5/9—Hashtronaut with Tricoma and Lord Velvet

5/10—Water From Your Eyes with Friko and The Red Scare

5/11—Wine Lips with Monsterwatch and DJ Eddie B

5/8—Blondshell with Tiny Tomboy

5/9—Deko with Yameii & Friends

5/10—Kenny Cornbread & The Biscuit Boys with Michael Surface

5/10—Treehouse DJ Set: Rocco

5/10—Regenerate ReMIX with FatherTalk, Levi Double U, Ryan Leary, Silkworm and Sparkle

5/10—Treehouse DJ Set: Garrett Dix

5/11—Holden Reed with The Time Release Formula and Sam Bosch

5/11—Longstoryshort with Ryan Case, James Grebb and JVCKPOT

5/11—Treehouse DJ Set: Parker MacLean

5/12—Trepanned with Karmic Harvest, Airavata and Crimson Deep

5/13—Pacific Avenue with Holdfast.

5/14—Launder with Slow Caves and Estin & The 86’d

5/8—Ethan Bortnick with Ivri

5/9—Big Dopes with Claire Heywood and Barbara

5/10—Brenn! with Nick Folwarczny

5/11—Gustaf with Blood Oath and Mossgatherers

5/12—Surely Tempo with Tony Jupiter

5/13—Andrew Cushin with Max Muscato

Guided By Voices

5/9—Wake Me

5/10—Guided By Voices

5/11—CSS

5/10—Josh Teed with Mystic Grizzly

5/11—Royel Otis with Girl & Girl

5/12—MarchFourth

Josh Teed

5/8—Blondie

5/10—J Boog with Iam Tongi and L.A.B.

5/11—The Teskey Brothers with Jaime Wyatt

5/14—Emo Orchestra with Escape The Fate

5/8—The Peter Sommer Quartet

5/9—Daruma

5/10—The Adam Ohlson Quartet

5/11—The Derek Banach Quintet

5/12—Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield

5/11—Matty G

Bombay Bicycle Club

5/9—Bombay Bicycle Club with Gengahr

5/10—Sam Barber

5/11—Pond with 26Fix

5/14—X Ambassadors with New West and Rowan Drake

5/8—Teenage Fanclub

5/9—$50 Friend

5/10—Strangelove

5/11—Shawn Eckels Trio

5/11—Shawn Eckels Band

5/10—Ekkstacy

5/12—School of Rock Denver

Sleep Token

5/8—Hippie Sabotage

5/9—Turnpike Troubadours with The Red Clay Strays and American Aquarium

5/10—Turnpike Troubadours with Wyatt Flores and Sierra Hull

5/11—Black Coffee with LP Giobbi, Themba and DJ Holgraphic

5/12—Sleep Token with Empire State Bastard

5/13—Gary Clark Jr. with Mavis Staples

5/14—Illenium

5/09—Joshua Powell with Louise, Lately

5/10—Red Moon Rounder

5/10—Jason Brandt & The Build Out with Riley J Band

5/11—Mackenzie Rae

5/11—Clementine Was Right with Tomato Soup and DJ L.A. Zwicky

5/14—School House Rox!

5/10—Surrender the Ectype with Leveler, Ancient Colossal, Endoterra, BlackBile and Of Man and Machine

5/11—Tootie Raww

5/10—Germ Theory with Sour Drought, Bad Anatomy and Anystate

5/11—Ampule with Housesitter, Strainer, Rocky Mountain Oysters and Coldgaze

5/14—Loolowningen with Soneffs, Birdhouse View, Plastic Forearm

5/9—McKenna Kimose with Katie Yeager and Genevieve Libien

5/10—Ask Carol

5/11—Layto

5/14—Luke Callen with Mike Clark and Austen Carroll

5/9—We Three

5/10—Panchiko

5/11—An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001

5/13—Stiff

5/14—Kamelot

Rusko

5/10—Carneyval

5/11—Rusko

5/11—DJ Ripm

5/10—Thouxanbanfauni with Diego Money

5/11—Chozen

5/12—Cosmic Drop