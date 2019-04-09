Denver is well on its way to having close to 1,000 coffee shops — making it one of the most coffee-crazed cities in the country. WalletHub named it the number 11 best coffee city back in September — though it seems it’s inching toward the top of the list daily. A new coffee shop is popping up around the city every time we blink our eyes. Almost any given neighborhood or area has at least one or five within a few blocks radius. If you’re a coffee lover and enjoy checking out the newest cafes, we’ve rounded up some of the latest openings in Denver. Check out our list below and find the one nearest you.

Link Coffee Bar

Where: 1100 E. 17th Ave., Denver, Link Coffee Bar’s hours: Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Opened: January 2019

The Lowdown: At the busy intersection of 17th and Downing — Link Coffee Bar recently opened up. Although it’s close to bustling traffic at times as well as across from an often packed sports bar — Link manages to still feel cozy and relaxing. This coziness can be attributed to its ample seating adorned with pillows, natural lighting from its big windows and pretty plants on the wall. It also has a lovely sidewalk patio giving views of the Uptown neighborhood, trees and the life of the city.

And there’s a lot more than just coffee here — although the coffee drinks are great and use coffee from Colorado roasters and house-made flavored syrups for lattes. If you don’t like java, you may want to try a matcha or turmeric latte. Other drinks include non-alcoholic craft spritzes ($3.75) with flavors like cranberry mint and black cherry vanilla. You can also get a little boozy here with its rotating self-taps which change often. And if you need satiation there are several breakfast and lunch dishes available. For mornings, you can find baguette dough bagels from Rebel Bread, a Belgian waffle with pearled sugar ($6.50), pastries and more. For lunch or an early dinner, grab a smoked cheddar and turkey sandwich ($8.50) with lemon and arugula — or ahi tuna naan ($12.50) with avocado crema and spicy microgreens.

Logan House Coffee at Broadway Market

Where: 950 N. Broadway, Denver, Logan House Coffee at Broadway Market hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Opened: March 2019

The Lowdown: Starting out as a coffee home delivery business — Logan House Coffee has since evolved to have a flagship store in Aurora at the Stanley Marketplace, a new warehouse for roasting and most recently a spot in the new Broadway Market. If you’ve been to the first location it’s a relaxing, pretty space to stop while shopping in the Stanley which has several retail shops and eateries. In addition to Logan roasting its own coffee, it also uniquely packages it in recycled wine bottles. Now it’s available in the heart of the city at its new location in Broadway Market (and will soon have a third space in RiNo).

The market is located in the Golden Triangle neighborhood and like many other market halls in Denver — it has a coffee counter, several eateries and a few retail stalls. It’s a very lively environment with people eating, drinking and browsing around. Grabbing a coffee at the Logan House counter is the perfect way to eat and shop your way around the market. Or you can just work on your laptop in its seating area. Currently, there is no retail shelf, but you can get a bag of coffee upon request. Once the shelf is up, the take-home coffee will be packaged in the recycled wine bottles.

HOJA

Where: 1284 S. Pearl St., Denver, Hoja’s hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Closed, Mondays.

Opened: December 2018

The Lowdown: In an unassuming spot around the corner from the Duffeyroll Cafe and across the street from a 7-11 on South Pearl, is the unique daytime eatery and cafe, HOJA. Upon walking in, you notice the beauty of it all — white walls and lots of gorgeous plants like cactus and other succulents throughout. It’s a small space, though the area is utilized as best as possible with one wall occupying the kitchen where you can see the action and the other wall a long wooden bench with many tables and chairs for seating. The counter has a glass case with freshly made blueberry, chocolate and matcha muffins. And recently it opened its back patio just in time for the warm weather.

Dubbed as a garden cafe, it focuses more on the food than the drinks — but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great place to have a beverage. Drinks include drip coffee, cold brew, iced and hot teas, Mexican coke, topo chico and happy leaf kombucha. Also on the menu, several bottled beers and bloody marys, Palomas and mimosas ($9) — perfect for hanging on the patio. The food menu consists of hearty southwest dishes like the chilaquiles ($12) with a poached free-range egg and cashew crema. Shareable plates are available as well like the hummus plate ($7) and you can even get a filling grab & go burrito ($5) with free-range scrambled eggs or tofu, green chili, hash browns and cheese.

Torpedo Coffee

Where: 2231 Oneida St., Denver, Torpedo Coffee’s hours: Open daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Opened: September 2018

The Lowdown: The quaint Park Hill neighborhood recently acquired an adorable, community-driven coffee shop — Torpedo Coffee. Located in the Oneida Park shopping center, it’s alongside Esters pub, thai food, a pet spa and much more. Soft serve ice cream and a local butcher are also opening there this spring. And as for this coffee shop, you can’t miss it. The word coffee is spelled out in big blue channel letters on the top of the building and a mischevious coffee cup torpedo figure juts out from the side. The inside is colorful and inviting with quirky yet refined artwork on the walls. It very much has a theme with yellow coffee mugs that match the smirking face on the torpedo figure outside. It’s a nice place to work and also to chill out in the sun on its patio.

The coffee is sourced from local Corvus Coffee Roasters which they use for drinks as well as sell by the bag. You can find all of the standard coffee drinks here as well as tea lattes. As for food, breakfast fare includes Rosenberg’s bagels, Delmar breakfast burritos, quiches, croissants and more. Lunch options include salads, a gouda and cheddar grilled cheese made with Rebel Bread sourdough, other rotating sandwiches, avocado toast and mac n’ cheese. It also has interesting snacks you won’t see in most coffee shops like soft pretzels (add green chili sour cream, cheese dip or beer mustard) and state fair style funnel cake fries.

Unravel Coffee

Where: 1441 S. Holly St., Denver, Unravel Coffee’s hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Opened: March 2019

The Lowdown: A new coffee company and cafe, Unravel Coffee just opened in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Owner Steve Holt previously worked for coffee grower and producer, Ninety Plus Coffee and decided to start an independent coffee roasting operation here in Denver. The roaster used is a Bellwether high-tech ventless system that puts out zero emissions and Unravel is one of the first businesses to use it. As for the cafe, its interior is very sleek and modern with metal, light wood and dark walls. But the accent white wall with its beautiful mural of painted moths and splashes of black and red, along with bright lighting and lots of seating, make it an inviting place. It has a nice little patio out front as well.

It’s important to note that they don’t use paper cups here, instead, it uses takeaway reusable jars for to-go coffees. And if you’re a coffee connoisseur, you’ll need to know that it has several different espresso varieties from all over the world. Even the tea is thoughtfully sourced with oolong from Guangdong, China, matcha from Yame, Japan and more. The food menu consists of filling toasts like the avocado with poached egg ($8) and the salmon ($10) with cream cheese, cucumber and radish. In addition, it has bowls like the chia with yogurt ($11), small plates, salads and healthy smoothies such as the turmeric ginger ($8). Like the takeout coffees, here you can get grab and go salads in reusable jars. Unravel definitely takes it to the next level when it comes to sustainability.

Brew Culture Coffee

Where: 3620 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Brew Culture Coffee’s Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Opened: August 2018

The Lowdown: West Colfax recently gained a new coffee shop next to the hip Seedstock Brewery called Brew Culture Coffee. The owners, Troy and Jennifer Reynolds also own a dog daycare called Daily Wag! being one of their passions is dogs. Now they are fulfilling another passion — coffee. The name ‘Brew’ connotates coffee and ‘Culture’ for kombucha. It was formerly a garage giving it an industrial feel with the big garage doors and open ceilings, though with many modern touches. It has a white tile counter, differently shaped hanging lights, wooden tables and mod chairs. Cool artwork is for sale on the walls giving you something pretty to look at and possibly purchase. And the garage doors open up on nice days, bringing in fresh air.

The coffee here is supplied by Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters based in Lakewood and the kombucha comes from local brewers with eight different kinds on tap. Provisions are provided by Denver bakeries, the Noshery and Rebel Bread with items like muffins and quiches. In addition, it serves Denver’s Mame’s breakfast burritos and honey chai from Boulder’s Sanctuary Tea. Like many other businesses in Denver, Brew Culture is focused on providing local products to its customers.

Doppio Coffee

Where: 1245 E. Colfax Ave., Unit 105, Denver, Doppio Coffee’s Hours: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Opened: August 2018

The Lowdown: The gorgeous Doppio Coffee opened up off of the bustling East Colfax, two blocks from Voodoo Doughnuts last summer — and the drinks are equally as gorgeous as the space. (It’s technically located on North Lafayette Street, but it’s in a building of which the main suite is on Colfax). Inside, the big main black wall has a painted mural with the word ‘Doppio’ written in white surrounded by two bunches of flowers — making for an elegant focal point. It has a bright studio vibe and rustic wooden tables, black modern chairs and a marble order counter. Its garage doors open up when it’s warm, giving views of the tree-lined street and Colfax. And now that spring has sprung, its sidewalk patio is the perfect spot to relax with a latte after venturing around the city.

The coffee here is provided by local Corvus Coffee Roasters to make its batch brews, espresso, cortados and the like. Latte syrups are made in house — current flavors being rose, lavender, vanilla and almond. And most drinks can be made as iced or decaf. Food options include a loaded breakfast burrito ($6), avocado toast ($7) with grape tomatoes and bacon flakes, a pesto chicken panini ($9) and much more. Special seasonal food and drink items are available as well in addition to the mainstay menu.

Pinwheel Coffee

Where: 3659 Navajo St., Denver, Pinwheel Coffee’s Hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Opened: October 2017

The Lowdown: Although this establishment opened up over a year ago, it’s worth mentioning because it’s made and run by Denver and Compass Montessori junior and high school students. Located in the Sunnyside neighborhood, Pinwheel Coffee is essentially a resource for the school’s students to learn about marketing and to gain real-world work experience. The name Pinwheel is a symbol of growth and forward movement and is also representative of childhood. It has pinwheels of every color on the wall and colorful seating as well. It also has bar stool seating by the window giving views of the outside and the Bug Theatre across the street.

The coffee used here is Denver’s Middle State Roasters and in the shop is brewed with state of the art equipment by well-trained baristas. The drink list includes cappuccinos, flat whites — all the standards — as well as hot chocolate, teas, drip coffee and a latte of the month. Alternative kinds of milk are available as well. As for food, you’ll find croissants, muffins, breakfast burritos and Sugar Bakeshop popsters to name a few items. Visiting here is not only a relaxing cafe experience, but it also helps to support the growth of the Montessori school students that run it.